Sports

TENNIS-WIMBLEDON

Federer loses in quarterfinals…Djokovic wins

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer has been beaten in straight sets by 14th-seeded Hubert Hurkacz in the quarterfinals at the All England Club, 6-3, 7-6, 6-0. Hurkacz is a 24-year-old from Poland who had not made it past the third round at any major tournament until this one.

Federer, who turns 40 next month, wasn’t able to summon the serving and shot-making that have carried him to 20 Grand Slam titles overall. He remains tied with Rafael Nadal for the most by a man in tennis history.

Top-seeded Novak Djokovic (NOH’-vak JOH’-kuh-vich) continues to pursue his 20th Grand Slam title and sixth Wimbledon championship. The 34-year-old from Serbia reached his 10th Wimbledon semifinal with a straight-set victory over unseeded Marton Fucsovics of Hungary, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.

Djokovic will face Denis Shapovalov, who reached his first Grand Slam semifinal by edging No. 25 Karen Khachanov of Russia 6-4, 3-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-4.

Matteo Berrettini became the first Italian man in 61 years to reach the Wimbledon semifinals by beating seventh-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime, 6-3, 5-7, 7-5, 6-3.

NHL-STANLEY CUP FINAL

Lightning look to be 1st team to win Cup at home since 2015

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — No team has won the Stanley Cup on home ice since the Chicago Blackhawks in 2015. The Tampa Bay Lightning have a chance to do that Wednesday night in Game 5 of the final against the Montreal Canadiens.

Tampa Bay leads the series 3-1 and is trying to win the Cup for the second time in 10 months. Last year’s victory took place in an empty arena in the Edmonton because of the pandemic.

Coach Jon Cooper and the Lightning were the runners-up in 2015 when Chicago ended the franchise’s 77-year home-ice Cup-winning drought. Cooper vividly remembers the feeling of watching Chicago players celebrating the team’s first Cup-clinching win on home ice since 1938.

Winning at home this time would afford the Lightning the chance to celebrate the moment with friends and family.

The Canadiens avoided elimination Monday night with an overtime win in Montreal.

NBA FINALS-SARIC INJURY

Suns forward Saric out with torn ACL in right knee

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Suns forward Dario Saric has a torn ACL in his right knee that he suffered during the first quarter of Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday night.

Saric’s right knee appeared to buckle when he landed on a jump stop while trying to score against Milwaukee’s Brook Lopez.

Shortly afterward, he limped off the court and into the locker room. The team confirmed the severity of the injury on Wednesday.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Rays sweep the Indians

UNDATED (AP) — Five Tampa Bay pitchers combined for seven hitless innings, and the Rays beat the Indians 4-0 for a doubleheader sweep. Collin McHugh had two perfect innings. That effort along with Josh Fleming, Diego Castillo, Matt Wisler and Pete Fairbanks combined for the hitless performance in a game shortened to seven innings under pandemic rules. However, the game will not go into the official list of no-hitters. MLB’s eight-man committee on statistical accuracy decided in 1991 that a no-hitter was a game of nine or more innings that ended with no hits.

Kevin Kiermaier homered and drove in a career-high five runs, Vidal Bruján had an RBI single in his major league debut, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the sliding Cleveland Indians 8-1 in the opener.

Kiermaier had a two-run double in the first and connected on a three-run shot off J.C. Mejia during the third. Michael Wacha (WAH’-kuh) allowed one run, four hits and struck out six in six innings. Ryan Sherriff worked the seventh to complete a four-hitter.

Franmil Reyes (FRAHN’-meel RAY’-uhs) homered for the Indians.

Elsewhere in MLB action:

— Jacob deGrom’s ERA crept above 1.00 for the first time this season, and the New York Mets rallied in the seventh and eighth innings to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 3-2 in a doubleheader opener. Pinch-hitter José Peraza, batting for deGrom, hit a tying home run with one out in the seventh off Josh Hader, who had converted 24 saves chances since Sept. 20. Edwin Díaz forced in a run by hitting Christian Yelich on the right thigh in the eighth. Jeff McNeil hit a two-run single off Brent Suter in the bottom half.

— Pinch-hitter Abraham Almonte had a go-ahead, two-run single in the sixth inning and added a two-run home run as the Atlanta Braves avoided a sweep by surging past the Pittsburgh Pirates 14-3. Almonte put the Braves in front in the sixth with a sharp ground ball up the middle against Kyle Crick that started a five-run outburst. Jacob Stallings hit a three-run homer for the Pirates.

— Lance Lynn allowed one run over six innings in his first start since earning a berth on the AL All-Star team, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 6-1 after cutting outfielder Adam Eaton. Tim Anderson had four hits and Leury García hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the second inning and added a run-scoring triple and a single. Chicago is 10-2 against Minnesota this season, outscoring the Twins 91-47. Lynn gave up four hits and three walks, striking out six, lowering his ERA to 1.99. Four relievers combined for three scoreless innings of two-hit relief.

— The Detroit Tigers didn’t let Texas starter Kyle Gibson go to his first All-Star game without a loss. Miguel Cabrera had a go-ahead RBI single as a pinch-hitter right after Gibson left with the bases loaded and the Tigers went on to beat the Rangers 5-3. Joey Gallo homered twice to become the first Rangers player ever with 10 homers in a 10-game stretch. The All-Star right fielder has 23 homers overall. He drove in another run when he drew his AL-best 67th walk with the bases loaded.

MLB-NEWS

Ohtani hits 32nd homer

UNDATED (AP) — — Shohei Ohtani has hit his MLB-leading 32nd homer for the Los Angeles Angels, breaking Hideki Matsui’s record for homers in a major league season by a Japanese player. Ohtani surpassed Matsui’s full-season record before the All-Star break with his solo shot to right in the fifth inning against Boston.

Matsui set the mark with the Yankees in 2004.

Ohtani pitched seven innings to earn a victory over the Red Sox on Tuesday night.

He improved to 4-1 in his first mound start since becoming the first player to be selected for the All-Star Game as both a pitcher and a hitter.

In other MLB news:

— The injury-depleted Cleveland Indians have placed outfielder Eddie Rosario on the 10-day injured list with a right abdominal strain. Rosario was hurt running out a grounder in the second inning of Monday night’s 9-8 loss at Tampa Bay. He joins a list of key players out that also includes starting pitchers Shane Bieber, Aaron Civale (sih-VA’-lee) and Zach Plesac (PLEE’-sak). Plesac is scheduled to return and start tomorrow night’s game against Kansas City after being out with a broken thumb on his pitching hand. All-Star Shane Bieber, placed on the IL June 14 with a right shoulder strain, will be reexamined this weekend.

— The Detroit Tigers have placed rookie center fielder Daz Cameron on the 10-day injured list and transferred right-handed starter Spencer Turnbull to the 60-day IL. Cameron sprained his right big toe when he ran into the wall during pregame workouts before the series opener in Texas. Turnbull threw a no-hitter at Seattle on May 18. He’s been on the IL the past month with a strained right forearm and started feeling symptoms again during his throwing program. Infielder-outfielder Niko Goodrum was reinstated from the 10-day IL after being out with a left finger tendon injury.

— Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto is joining Monday’s All-Star Home Run Derby at Denver’s Coors Field. The 22-year-old, a first-time All-Star, began Wednesday with 10 home runs. He joins Los Angeles Angels pitcher-designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, Kansas City catcher Salvador Pérez, Oakland first baseman Matt Olson, Baltimore first baseman Trey Mancini and Colorado shortstop Trevor Story in the derby. Alonso won the most recent derby in 2019.

NHL-PANTHERS-NIL DEAL

NHL’s Panthers reveal plan to get involved with NIL deals

UNDATED (AP) — The Florida Panthers may soon be signing a quarterback. Or a center who plays basketball. Or a goalie who plays soccer. It all makes sense.

The Panthers are the first NHL team, and they believe the first U.S. major pro sports team, to establish an opportunity for college athletes to align with them as part of recent rule changes that allow college athletes to profit off their name and celebrity.

Florida unveiled the plan Wednesday, starting the process of gauging interest from athletes who attend college nearest to where the Panthers play — primarily meaning Miami and Florida Atlantic.

GOLF-CABRERA SENTENCE

2-year jail sentence for golfer Cabrera over assault charges

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Argentinian golfer Ángel Cabrera has been sentenced to two years in prison on assault charges against his former partner. The former winner of the Masters and the U.S. Open was convicted for assaulting, threatening and harassing Cecilia Torres Mana, his partner between 2016 and 2018.

The 51-year-old Cabrera will serve his sentence immediately.

The golfer traveled to the United States in July 2020 without seeking permission, which led the province of Cordoba to request his arrest. Cabrera was arrested by Interpol agents in Rio de Janeiro in January. Last month he was extradited from Brazil to his homeland.