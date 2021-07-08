Sports

TOKYO OLYMPICS-NO FANS

Fans banned at Olympics with Tokyo under state of emergency

TOKYO (AP) — Fans will be banned from Tokyo-area stadiums and arenas when the Olympics begin in two weeks.

The city’s governor made the announcement on Thursday after meeting with organizers of the pandemic-postponed games. The Japanese government put the capital under a COVID-19 state of emergency because of rising new infections and the highly contagious delta variant.

It’s a serious blow for Japanese taxpayers and local organizers of the games, which already had been postponed from 2020 by the coronavirus. Hundreds of millions of dollars in ticket revenue will be lost, and that must be made up by the government.

OLYMPICS-KYRIOS

Kyrios to skip Tokyo Olympics

SYDNEY (AP) — Nick Kyrgios (KEER’-ee-ohs) has pulled out of Australia’s Olympic tennis team after Tokyo’s governor confirmed a ban on fans in the city’s stadiums during the games.

Kyrgios posted a statement on social media to announce his withdrawal, citing a need to get healthy and the ban on fans at Tokyo Olympics venues as reasons. The 26-year-old Australian said he wouldn’t want to take an opportunity away from a healthy athlete ready to represent the country.

NBA FINALS

Suns lead in 2nd half

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns are looking to take a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals as they host the Milwaukee Bucks tonight.

The Suns carried a 56-45 lead into the second half. Mikael Bridges had 15 points and Devin Booker had 12 by halftime for Phoenix.

Giannis Antetkounmpo (YAH’-nihs an-teh-toh-KOON’-poh) was high man for the Bucks with 14 points and eight rebounds.

The Suns opened the series with a 118-105 win over the Bucks behind 36-year-old Chris Paul, who had 32 points and nine assists.

Bucks fans will be watching to see how Giannis Antetokounmpo’s (YAH’-nihs an-teh-toh-KOON’-pohz) injured knee is feeling. The two-time MVP was a surprise starter in Game 1 after missing the final two games of the Eastern Conference finals against the Atlanta Hawks.

TENNIS-WIMBLEDON

Barty and Pliskova to meet in final

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Ash Barty will face Karolina Pliskova (PLIHSH’-koh-vah) on Saturday in the first Wimbledon women’s final for both.

Barty beat 2018 Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber, 6-3, 7-6 to become the first woman from Australia to reach the title match at Wimbledon since Evonne Goolagong won the trophy 1980. Barty was two points from dropping the second set, 6-2 before holding serve and breaking Kerber twice to force a tiebreak.

Pliskova then advanced by coming back to eliminate second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka 5-7, 6-4, 6-4. Pliskova overcame Sabalenka’s 18 aces with 14 of her own. Pliskova finally broke for a 3-2 lead in the second set and again in the opening game of the third to take control.

This is the first team either player has advanced past the fourth round at Wimbledon. Barty owns the lone Grand Slam title between the two, taking the 2019 French Open.

TENNIS-NADAL

Nadal to make return to competition with debut in DC

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rafael Nadal will return to competition by making his debut at the Citi Open in Washington later this month.

Nadal hasn’t played since his loss to Novak Djokovic (NOH’-vak JOH’-kuh-vich) in the semifinals of the French Open last month. The 35-year-old Spaniard decided to sit out Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics.

The Citi Open is among the hard-court tuneup events leading up to the U.S. Open.

Other players entered in the Citi Open include Wimbledon semifinalists Denis Shapovalov (shah-pah-VAH’-lahv) and Hubert Hurkacz (HUR’-kahts), who beat Roger Federer on Wednesday.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Urías 1st 11-game winner, leads Dodgers over Marlins 6-1

UNDATED (AP) — Julio Urias (oo-REE’-uhs) picked up his major league-leading 11th win while helping the Los Angeles Dodgers avoid a four-game sweep in Miami.

Urías allowed Jazz Chisholm’s leadoff homer, then pitched shutout ball through the seventh inning of the Dodgers’ 6-1 win over the Marlins. He allowed just five hits and struck out nine in improving to 11-3.

Urias also sparked the Dodgers’ five-run fifth with a leadoff single.

Chris Taylor had two hits and two RBIs for Los Angeles, which owns the second-best record in the National League but is one game behind the West-leading Giants.

Also on the major league schedule:

— Jed Lowrie and Matt Olson collected RBIs in the first inning of the Athletics’ 2-1 win over the Astros. Frankie Montas fanned 10 while allowing five hits and a run over 6 2/3 innings, helping Oakland end a three-game skid and avoid a three-game sweep. The A’s halted Houston’s six-game winning streak and dealt Lance McCullers his first loss in 10 starts since April 14.

— The Mariners blanked the Yankees, 4-0 as Logan Gilbert pitched one-hit ball over seven innings in the best start of his young career. Gilbert set a career-high with eight strikeouts and retired his final 18 batters. Kyle Seager and Dylan Moore as Seattle salvaged the finale of the three-game set.

— The Rockies won for just the seventh time in 40 road games as Dom Nunez doubled twice and singled in a 9-3 thumping of the Diamondbacks. Nunez scored twice, drove in a run and drew a walk after carrying a .159 batting average into the game. Winning pitcher Chi Chi Gonzalez provided an RBI single and allowed three earned runs and six hits in five innings.

— The Mets and Pirates were rained out in New York. The game has been rescheduled as part of a Saturday doubleheader and would be the Mets’ 10th twinbill already this season.

— The Blue Jays and Orioles were postponed with Tropical Storm Elsa expected to hit the Baltimore area during the game. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sept. 11.

MLB-NEWS

Bauer paid leave extended through July 15

UNDATED (AP) — Trevor Bauer’s administrative leave has been extended by seven days through July 15 by Major League Baseball and the players’ association.

MLB investigators continue to look into allegations of sexual misconduct against the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher. Bauer was placed on seven days’ paid leave on July 2.

In other baseball news:

— Astros middle infielders Jose Altuve (al-TOO’-vay) and Carlos Correa (kor-AY-ah) will not play in next week’s All-Star Game after being named reserves for the game in Denver. Altuve cited a left leg issue for his reason to skip the game, and Correa wants to spend time with his wife as they await the birth of their first child.

— Marlins manager Don Mattingly will return for a seventh season in 2022 after the two sides worked out a mutual option in his contract. Mattingly was the NL Manager of the Year after guiding Miami to its first playoff berth in 17 years, but the team is last in the NL East right now.

NHL-BLUES-TARASENKO

AP source: Tarasenko asks Blues for trade

UNDATED (AP) — Viladimir Tarasenko wants a change of scenery.

A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that the St. Louis Blues forward has requested a trade.

Tarasenko has been in and out of the lineup with shoulder injuries since helping the Blues win the Stanley Cup in 2019, scoring seven times in just 34 games. The five-time 30-goal scorer has two years left on his contract at a salary-cap hit of $7.5 million.

PGA-JOHN DEERE

Munoz, Hadley top leaderboard

SILVIS, Ill (AP) — Sebastian Munoz closed with five straight birdies for an 8-under 63, turning a solid day into a share of the lead with Chesson Hadley at the PGA’s John Deere Classic.

Hadley played bogey-free and had back-to-back birdies on three occasions. He was helped by making three of his birdies from 25 feet.

Hank Lebioda, Chez Reavie and Camilo Villegas opened with 64s. Lebioda finished one shot out of the playoff last weekend in the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS-US SENIOR OPEN

Andrade, Ames share lead

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Billy Andrade (AN’-drayd) and Stephen Ames shot 5-under 65s to share the first-round lead in the U.S. Senior Open.

Andrade had five birdies and no bogeys on an Omaha Country Club course that dried out after the sun broke through and the wind came up in the afternoon. Ames had seven birdies and two bogeys in the morning session.

Wes Short Jr. shot 66.

LPGA-MARATHON CLASSIC

Hataoka outstanding in taking 1st-round lead

SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Nasa Hataoka flirted with an LPGA record-tying 59 while building a four-stroke lead in the first round of the Marathon Classic in Ohio.

Hataoka settled for a 10-under 61 with pars on the final two holes. Annika Sorenstam is the only player to shoot 59 on the LPGA Tour, accomplishing the feat in 2001.

Hataoka had six straight birdies and added three more in a row on Nos. 5-7 before closing her bogey-free round with the two pars.

Lauren Stephenson is second after a 65.