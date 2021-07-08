Sports

TOKYO OLYMPICS-NO FANS

Fans banned at Olympics with Tokyo under state of emergency

TOKYO (AP) — Fans will be banned from stadiums and arenas in the Tokyo area when the Olympic Games begin in two weeks. The decision by the city’s governor, in agreement with Olympics officials, came after Japan’s prime minister put the capital under a COVID-19 state of emergency because of rising new infections and the highly contagious delta variant.

The prime minister announced Thursday that the state of emergency would go into effect on Monday and last through Aug. 22. That means the Olympics, which open on July 23 and run through Aug. 8, will be held entirely under emergency measures, becoming largely a TV-only event.

It’s a serious blow for Japanese taxpayers and local organizers of the games, which already had been postponed from 2020 by the coronavirus. Hundreds of millions of dollars in ticket revenue will be lost, and that must be made up by the government.

Just two weeks ago, organizers and the IOC allowed venues to be filled to 50% of capacity but crowds not to exceed 10,000. The state of emergency forced a late turnaround, which was always an option if infections got worse.

Fans from outside Japan were banned several months ago.

The emergency declaration made for a rude arrival in Japan for IOC President Thomas Bach, who landed in Tokyo shortly before the new measures were announced. He plans to spend three days in self-isolation at the hotel that lodges IOC members.

NBA FINALS

Chris Paul aims for a repeat performance in Game 2

PHOENIX (AP) — Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns got off to a good start in their first NBA Finals in 28 years, beating Milwaukee in the Bucks’ first finals in 47 years.

Paul had 32 points and nine assists in Tuesday’s 118-105 win, and the 36-year-old point guard is looking for a repeat performance Thursday night in Game 2.

Bucks fans will be watching to see how Giannis Antetokounmpo’s (YAH’-nihs an-teh-toh-KOON’-pohz) injured knee is feeling. The two-time MVP was a surprise starter in Game 1 after missing the final two games of the Eastern Conference finals against the Atlanta Hawks. He had with 20 points, 17 rebounds and four assists.

TENNIS-WIMBLEDON

Barty and Pliskova to meet in final

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Ash Barty will face Karolina Pliskova (PLIHSH’-koh-vah) on Saturday in the first Wimbledon final for both.

Barty beat 2018 Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber 6-3, 7-6 in Thursday’s first semifinal. Pliskova then advanced by coming back to eliminate second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 with the help of 14 aces in a vibrant display of power tennis by both players.

Barty is the current No. 1-ranked woman and Pliskova is a former No. 1. Barty already owns a Grand Slam title from the 2019 French Open. Pliskova’s best showing at a major tournament was runner-up at the 2016 U.S. Open.

TENNIS-NADAL

Nadal to make return to competition with debut in DC

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rafael Nadal will return to competition by making his debut at a hard-court tournament in Washington.

The Citi Open announced Thursday that the 20-time Grand Slam champion is in the field for the event starting July 31 that serves as a U.S. Open tuneup.

Nadal hasn’t played since his loss to Novak Djokovic (NOH’-vak JOH’-kuh-vich) in the semifinals of the French Open last month. The 35-year-old Spaniard decided to sit out Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics.

Other players entered in the Citi Open include Wimbledon semifinalists Denis Shapovalov and Hubert Hurkacz (HUR’-kahts), who beat Roger Federer on Wednesday. Wimbledon quarterfinalists Felix Auger-Aliassime and Karen Khachanov also are entered.

The tournament says Rock Creek Park Tennis Center will be allowed to have spectators at 50% of capacity. Last year’s Citi Open was canceled because of the pandemic.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Urías 1st 11-game winner, leads Dodgers over Marlins 6-1

UNDATED (AP) — Julio Urías allowed Jazz Chisholm’s leadoff homer, then pitched shutout ball through the seventh inning for his major league-leading 11th win as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Miami Marlins 6-1 to avoid a four-game sweep.

Chisholm put Miami ahead when he drove a 2-0 fastball off the facade above right-center field for his 10th homer.

Urías allowed just four more hits, struck out nine and walked two, throwing a season-high 101 pitches. With the score 1-1, he singled leading off the fifth, starting a five-run inning.

Blake Treinen (TRY’-nen) pitched a two-hit eighth and Garrett Cleavinger a perfect ninth.

MLB-NEWS

Trevor Bauer paid leave extended through July 15

UNDATED (AP) — Trevor Bauer’s administrative leave has been extended by seven days through July 15 by Major League Baseball and the players’ association while the sport’s investigators check into allegations of sexual misconduct against the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher. Bauer was placed on seven days’ paid leave on July 2.

The paid leave has been repeatedly extended for players in the past while investigations proceed. Police in Pasadena, California, and MLB are investigating the allegations made against Bauer by a Southern California woman who says the pitcher choked and punched her during two sexual encounters earlier this year.

In other baseball news:

— Houston Astros stars Jose Altuve (al-TOO’-vay) and Carlos Correa (kor-AY-ah) will not play in next week’s All-Star Game. Both players were named reserves for the game Tuesday night in Denver. Altuve, a second baseman, cited needing the time off to deal with unspecified “issues” with his left leg as his reason for pulling out of the game. Correa, a shortstop who received his second All-Star nod this season, decided to skip the game to spend time with his wife Daniella, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child.

— Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly will return for a seventh season in 2022. Mattingly and the club have agreed to the mutual option in his contract that allows him to manage next season. The Marlins ended a 17-year playoff drought when they reached the postseason in 2020. That earned Mattingly NL Manager of the Year honors. Miami is currently last in the NL East but has won the first three games of a four-game series against the World Series champion Dodgers.

NHL-BLUES-TARASENKO

AP source: Winger Vladimir Tarasenko asks Blues for trade

UNDATED (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that Vladimir Tarasenko has asked the St. Louis Blues for a trade.

Tarasenko has been in and out of the lineup with shoulder injuries for the past three years. The Russian winger who helped the Blues win the Stanley Cup in 2019 has two years left on his contract at a salary-cap hit of $7.5 million.

Tarasenko is a five-time 30-goal scorer. He has just seven in 34 games the past two seasons. The Blues declined comment when asked about Tarasenko’s trade request.