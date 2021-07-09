Sports

TENNIS-WIMBLEDON

Djokovic aims for 7th Wimbledon final

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Novak Djokovic (NOH’-vak JOH’-kuh-vich) will try to reach his seventh Wimbledon final when he plays No. 10 Denis Shapovalov (shah-PAH’-vah-lahv) Friday. That would tie Djokovic tied for second on the all-time list, equaling Boris Becker, Arthur Gore and Pete Sampras. Roger Federer has played in 12 Wimbledon finals, winning eight. Djokovic has five Wimbledon titles.

No. 7 seed Matteo Berrettini of Italy takes on No. 14 Hubert Hurkacz (HUR’-kahts) of Poland in Friday’s other semifinal. Both are trying to become the first man from their country to reach the Wimbledon final.

Ash Barty will play Karolina Pliskova (PLIHSH’-koh-vah) in the women’s final on Saturday. Barty will be trying to win a second trophy in her past seven Grand Slam tournaments, while Pliskova seeks her first major championship.

MLB-NEWS

Astros’ giveaways sure to grab Yanks’ attention

UNDATED (AP) — The Houston Astros have planned a weekend of giveaway items at Minute Maid Park that’s sure to pique the interest of the visiting New York Yankees.

Star second baseman Jose Altuve (al-TOO’-vay) and his Houston teammates were loudly heckled in May when they played at Yankee Stadium for the first time since their sign-stealing was revealed. The Astros beat New York in the 2017 AL Championship Series on their way to the World Series championship and topped them again in the 2019 ALCS on Altuve’s game-ending home run.

Fans attending the series opener in Houston this weekend will get a replica 2019 AL champions trophy. The Saturday game includes a 2019 AL champions replica ring and the Sunday matchup offers an Altuve jersey.

Altuve and Astros shortstop Carlos Correa, meanwhile, will not play in Tuesday’s All-Star Game. Both players were chosen as reserves for the showcase in Denver. Altuve cited a need for time off to deal with unspecified “issues” with his left leg as his reason for pulling out of the game. Correa wants to spend time with his wife, Daniella, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child.

Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom previously bowed out.

In other baseball news:

— Orioles ace John Means is scheduled to throw three or four innings in a rehab start for Double-A Bowie as he comes back from a strained left shoulder. If all goes well, the 2019 All-Star will have a final rehab start with Triple-A Norfolk next week and join the team after the All-Star break in Kansas City. The 28-year-old Means is 4-2 with a 2.28 ERA in 12 starts, including a no-hitter at Seattle. He departed in the first inning against Cleveland on June 5 and went on the injured list.

— White Sox slugger Eloy Jiménez starts his rehab assignment with Class A Winston-Salem, working his way back from a torn pectoral muscle that has sidelined him since spring training. There is no timeline yet for when the AL Central-leading White Sox expect to have Jiménez back in the lineup. When he returns, it’s likely he’ll see time at DH as well as the outfield. The 24-year-old Jiménez hit 31 home runs as a rookie in 2019 and batted .296 with 14 homers and 41 RBIs during the pandemic-shortened season. Despite a rash of injuries and a lack of power — they’re last in the AL with 86 home runs — the White Sox own the biggest division lead in the majors.