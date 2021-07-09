Sports

MLB-NEWS

Trevor Bauer paid leave extended through July 15 by MLB

UNDATED (AP) —Trevor Bauer’s administrative leave was extended by seven days through July 15 by Major League Baseball and the players’ association while the sport’s investigators check into allegations of sexual misconduct against the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher.

Bauer was placed on seven days’ paid leave on July 2. The paid leave has been repeatedly extended for players in the past while investigations proceed. Police in Pasadena, California, and MLB are investigating the allegations made against Bauer by a Southern California woman who says the pitcher choked and punched her during two sexual encounters earlier this year.

In other MLB news:

—Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw got an MRI on his sore left elbow that showed inflammation but no structural damage, according to Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts. Roberts said Friday that Kershaw is scheduled to play catch Saturday and will then use next week’s All-Star break to rest. Kershaw hasn’t pitched since July 4, when he allowed three runs in four innings against Washington. The three-time Cy Young Award winner is 9-7 with a 3.39 ERA in 18 starts this season.

—The Texas Rangers have put rookie left-hander John King on the 10-day injured list with left shoulder inflammation. The IL move was retroactive to Wednesday, the day after King threw 49 pitches in two innings of relief in his second consecutive win. He is 7-5 with a 3.52 ERA in 27 appearances.

NHL-NEWS

Canadian health officials wanted strict protocols from NHL

UNDATED (AP) — Documents show Canadian health officials wanted the NHL to take additional steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 for this past season.

The league introduced a number of protocols in a bid to get back on the ice, including the daily testing of players and staff, rules around physical distancing and masks, and limiting the contact teammates could have away from the rink. Still, documents released to The Canadian Press under the Freedom of Information Act show health officials “strongly” recommended the league adopt additional measures before green-lighting its return.

In other NHL news:

—Expect a fast and furious NHL offseason to unfold in the coming days and weeks. The Tampa Bay Lightning have not even had their Stanley Cup boat parade and the rest of the league is already deep into preparations for next season. The buyout window opened Friday. Some big trades could be finalized as soon as next week. Expansion draft protected lists are due next Saturday with Seattle revealing the picks four days later. The draft starts July 23, and free agency opens July 28. The hockey landscape will look very different all in the next three weeks.

—Former NHL defenseman Bryan “Bugsy” Watson has died. He was 78. Watson played 1,009 NHL games for six different teams from 1963-1978 before finishing his on-ice career in the World Hockey Association in 1979. Watson is known well in the Washington area for founding Bugsy’s Pizza in Alexandria, Virginia, in 1983.

TENNIS-WIMBLEDON

Djokovic reaches his 7th Wimbledon final, will face Italy’s Berrettin

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Novak Djokovic (NOH’-vak JOH’-kuh-vich) is one win away from a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. The top-ranked Djokovic has advanced to his seventh Wimbledon final by beating 22-year-old Denis Shapovalov (shah-PAH’-vah-lahv) in three tight sets.

Djokovic will try to win his third consecutive title at the All England Club and sixth overall against Matteo Berrettini of Italy on Sunday. The seventh-seeded Berrettini used an 11-game run and 22 aces to beat Hubert Hurkacz (HUR’-kahts) in four sets to reach his first Grand Slam final.

A victory Sunday would tie Djokovic with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for the most major singles trophies won by a man in tennis history.

Ash Barty will play Karolina Pliskova (PLIHSH’-koh-vah) in the women’s final on Saturday. Barty will be trying to win a second trophy in her past seven Grand Slam tournaments, while Pliskova seeks her first major championship.

UCONN-TITLE IX

UConn reinstates rowing team after Title IX challenge

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — The University of Connecticut has reversed course on a controversial budget cut, announcing it will keep its women’s rowing program for at least the next two years.

The move, announced Thursday night, comes after a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order in May ruling that rowers were likely to prevail in their lawsuit, which alleges eliminating the team would violate Title IX, the federal law that guarantees equal access to women in education, including athletics. The school says it will keep the program for at least the next two years while working on a potential plan for a long-term reinstatement.

PGA-SCOTTISH OPEN

McIlroy misses cut after spectator swings his 6-iron on tee

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland (AP) — Rory McIlroy was waiting to get his second round underway on the 10th hole at the Scottish Open when a spectator wandered on to the tee, had a dig into the four-time major winner’s golf bag, and started taking swings with his 6-iron.

It wasn’t long before the interloper, who smelled of alcohol according to McIlroy’s playing partner, Jon Rahm, was ejected from the tournament. McIlroy didn’t last much longer. After an even-par round of 71, McIlroy missed the cut at the European Tour event and will be making an earlier-than-planned journey to the south of England for next week’s British Open. The leaders by a stroke are Rahm, Thomas Detry of Belgium and Jack Senior at 11 under.