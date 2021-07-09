Sports

MLB-SCHEDULE

Bradley HR in 9th, Indians overcome bad baserunning, beat KC

UNDATED (AP) — Bobby Bradley homered leading off the ninth inning as the Cleveland Indians overcame some brutal baserunning that led to manager Terry Francona’s ejection for a 2-1 win over the Kansas City Royals.

Bradley drove a 1-2 pitch from Jake Brentz over the wall in right-center as the Indians got their second straight walk-off win, touching off a wild celebration in Progressive Field. The Royals had dropped 14 of 17.

In other Friday action:

—Adolis Garcia’s two-run single highlighted Texas’ three-run sixth inning after Oakland’s Cole Irvin took a no-hitter into the inning and Jordan Lyles won his third straight start as the Rangers beat the Athletics 3-2. Texas’ Andy Ibanez had an RBI single. Lyles allowed both runs on seven hits. Sean Murphy and Jed Lowrie drove in runs for Oakland, and A’s third baseman Matt Chapman extended his on-base streak to 24 games.

—Pete Alonso hit a three-run homer and Francisco Lindor clubbed New York’s first grand slam this season during a 10-run sixth inning, and the Mets embarrassed the Pittsburgh Pirates 13-4. A night after being postponed because of weather for the second time in a week, New York won for the fifth time in seven games. Friday’s matchup was delayed 41 minutes as lightning, thunder and heavy rain blanketed Citi Field with one out in the bottom of the eighth. Taijuan Walker allowed two runs over five innings and was told after the game by manager Luis Rojas that he’d been added to the National League All-Star team.

— Charlie Morton pitched seven innings of two-hit ball, Ronald Acuña Jr. was restrained after being plunked by another Marlins pitcher and the Atlanta Braves beat Miami 5-0. Freddie Freeman homered and Austin Riley doubled and tripled for the Braves. Ozzie Albies and Dansby Swanson each had two hits and an RBI. The 37-year-old Morton struck out seven and walked two. Morton allowed one Miami runner to reach third base, but Joe Panik was stranded after Jazz Chisholm Jr. flew out to center field and ended the third inning.

—Max Kepler hit a two-run triple during a four-run sixth inning and the Minnesota Twins waited out another young Detroit starter, beating the Tigers 4-2. Like left-hander Tarik Skubal a night earlier, Detroit rookie Matt Manning didn’t allow a hit through the first four innings.

—Wade Miley pitched eight shutout innings and helped himself by doubling and scoring in the Cincinnati Reds’ 2-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers. Miley struck out four and allowed seven hits and three walks as the Reds snapped the Brewers’ seven-game home winning streak. The Reds also reduced Milwaukee’s NL Central lead to six games.

— Kiké Hernández led off the Red Sox first with a home run, J.D. Martinez hit a three-run shot and Rafael Devers also homered to lead the Boston Red Sox to an 11-5 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. Hernández’ homer was his fifth from the leadoff spot this season; only Kyle Schwarber (7) and José Altuve (6) have more. Martinez hit his 18th of the season in Boston’s three-run second inning and Devers hit his 22nd in the four-run fourth as the Red Sox bounced back from 1-0 and 3-2 deficits to pull away.

—Three Tampa Bay relievers combined on five more scoreless innings, Ji-Man Choi drove in three runs and the Rays won their fifth consecutive game, 7-1 over the Toronto Blue Jays. Andrew Kittredge and Jeffrey Springs each worked two perfect innings, with Springs striking out five. J.P. Feyereisen allowed a one-out single in the ninth to Randal Grichuk before completing a five-hitter.

—Baltimore-area native Gavin Sheets homered in his first trip to Camden Yards as a major leaguer, and Chicago White Sox routed the Baltimore Orioles 12-1. Sheets, whose father, Larry, played six seasons with the Orioles in the 1980s, said before the game it felt weird to arrive in Baltimore as a visitor earlier in the week. The White Sox, who have won three in a row and eight of their last 11. Dallas Keuchel allowed one run in seven innings.

MLB-NEWS

Trevor Bauer paid leave extended through July 15 by MLB

UNDATED (AP) —Trevor Bauer’s administrative leave was extended by seven days through July 15 by Major League Baseball and the players’ association while the sport’s investigators check into allegations of sexual misconduct against the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher.

Bauer was placed on seven days’ paid leave on July 2. The paid leave has been repeatedly extended for players in the past while investigations proceed. Police in Pasadena, California, and MLB are investigating the allegations made against Bauer by a Southern California woman who says the pitcher choked and punched her during two sexual encounters earlier this year.

In other MLB news:

—Shohei Ohtani’s league-leading 33rd home run of the season put him in rare company in the history of the Seattle Mariners’ home ballpark. Ohtani’s solo shot in the third inning off Marco Gonzales soared into the top deck of right field at T-Mobile Park. Ohtani is the sixth player to reach the upper deck of the right field seats since the stadium opened in 1999. MLB’s Statcast projected the homer at 463 feet.

—Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw got an MRI on his sore left elbow that showed inflammation but no structural damage, according to Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts. Roberts said Friday that Kershaw is scheduled to play catch Saturday and will then use next week’s All-Star break to rest. Kershaw hasn’t pitched since July 4. The three-time Cy Young Award winner is 9-7 with a 3.39 ERA in 18 starts this season.

—San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey has been put on the 10-day injured list with a bruised left thumb, costing him his starting spot in next week’s All-Star Game. Posey has been out since July 4, when he was hurt by a foul tip.The 34-year-old Posey was chosen for his seventh All-Star team. After opting out of playing last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, the former NL MVP has been in top form this season, batting .328 with 12 home runs and a .968 OPS for the NL West leaders.

—Padres lefty Blake Snell has been put on the 10-day injured list with a digestive issue and fellow San Diego pitcher Yu Darvish will likely miss the All-Star Game because of back tightness. Darvish is 7-3 with a 3.09 ERA. He will probably attend the All-Star Game even if he doesn’t play Tuesday night at Coors Field in Denver. Snell has gastroenteritis, an infection and inflammation in the digestive system. He is 3-3 with a 4.99 ERA.

—The Texas Rangers have put rookie left-hander John King on the 10-day injured list with left shoulder inflammation. The IL move was retroactive to Wednesday, the day after King threw 49 pitches in two innings of relief in his second consecutive win. He is 7-5 with a 3.52 ERA in 27 appearances.

NHL-NEWS

Canadian health officials wanted strict protocols from NHL

UNDATED (AP) — Documents show Canadian health officials wanted the NHL to take additional steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 for this past season.

The league introduced a number of protocols in a bid to get back on the ice, including the daily testing of players and staff, rules around physical distancing and masks, and limiting the contact teammates could have away from the rink. Still, documents released to The Canadian Press under the Freedom of Information Act show health officials “strongly” recommended the league adopt additional measures before green-lighting its return.

In other NHL news:

—Expect a fast and furious NHL offseason to unfold in the coming days and weeks. The Tampa Bay Lightning have not even had their Stanley Cup boat parade and the rest of the league is already deep into preparations for next season. The buyout window opened Friday. Some big trades could be finalized as soon as next week. Expansion draft protected lists are due next Saturday with Seattle revealing the picks four days later. The draft starts July 23, and free agency opens July 28. The hockey landscape will look very different all in the next three weeks.

—Former NHL defenseman Bryan “Bugsy” Watson has died. He was 78. Watson played 1,009 NHL games for six different teams from 1963-1978 before finishing his on-ice career in the World Hockey Association in 1979. Watson is known well in the Washington area for founding Bugsy’s Pizza in Alexandria, Virginia, in 1983.

TENNIS-WIMBLEDON

Djokovic reaches his 7th Wimbledon final, will face Italy’s Berrettin

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Novak Djokovic (NOH’-vak JOH’-kuh-vich) is one win away from a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. The top-ranked Djokovic has advanced to his seventh Wimbledon final by beating 22-year-old Denis Shapovalov (shah-PAH’-vah-lahv) in three tight sets.

Djokovic will try to win his third consecutive title at the All England Club and sixth overall against Matteo Berrettini of Italy on Sunday. The seventh-seeded Berrettini used an 11-game run and 22 aces to beat Hubert Hurkacz (HUR’-kahts) in four sets to reach his first Grand Slam final.

A victory Sunday would tie Djokovic with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for the most major singles trophies won by a man in tennis history.

Ash Barty will play Karolina Pliskova (PLIHSH’-koh-vah) in the women’s final on Saturday. Barty will be trying to win a second trophy in her past seven Grand Slam tournaments, while Pliskova seeks her first major championship.

UCONN-TITLE IX

UConn reinstates rowing team after Title IX challenge

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — The University of Connecticut has reversed course on a controversial budget cut, announcing it will keep its women’s rowing program for at least the next two years.

The move, announced Thursday night, comes after a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order in May ruling that rowers were likely to prevail in their lawsuit, which alleges eliminating the team would violate Title IX, the federal law that guarantees equal access to women in education, including athletics. The school says it will keep the program for at least the next two years while working on a potential plan for a long-term reinstatement.

PGA-SCOTTISH OPEN

McIlroy misses cut after spectator swings his 6-iron on tee

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland (AP) — Rory McIlroy was waiting to get his second round underway on the 10th hole at the Scottish Open when a spectator wandered on to the tee, had a dig into the four-time major winner’s golf bag, and started taking swings with his 6-iron.

It wasn’t long before the interloper, who smelled of alcohol according to McIlroy’s playing partner, Jon Rahm, was ejected from the tournament. McIlroy didn’t last much longer. After an even-par round of 71, McIlroy missed the cut at the European Tour event and will be making an earlier-than-planned journey to the south of England for next week’s British Open. The leaders by a stroke are Rahm, Thomas Detry of Belgium and Jack Senior at 11 under.

PGA-US-SENIOR OPEN

Jim Furyk shoots 64 to take 2-shot lead in US Senior Open

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Jim Furyk shot a 6-under 64, the best round in days at Omaha Country Club, to take a two-stroke lead over Stephen Ames in the U.S. Senior Open.

The 2003 U.S. Open champion and 17-time PGA Tour winner rebounded from an opening 72 to get to 4 under. First-round co-leader Ames bogeyed four of the first six holes on his second nine and shot 73. Two-time U.S. Senior Open runner-up Miguel Angel Jimenez was 1 under after a 71.

PGA-JOHN DEERE

Luke List goes on a birdie binge for 63 to lead John Deere

SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — Luke List is the 36-hole leader in the John Deere Classic after a barrage of birdies.

List made seven birdies in an eight-hole stretch. That led to a 63 and a one-shot lead over Sebastian Munoz after two rounds at TPC Deere Run. It was a simple strategy for List. He says birdies are set up by hitting in the fairway. And he only missed one fairway.

Chase Seiffert and Chez Reavie are tied for third at 11-under.

GOLF-TAHOE CELEBRITY

Modano ties Smoltz with closing albatross at Edgewood Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Nev. (AP) — Hall of Fame hockey player Mike Modano holed out from 205 yards on the par-5 18th Friday for the first albatross in American Century Championship history and a share of the first-round lead with John Smoltz. An albatross is a 2 on a par 5. After managing nine points on nine pars on the first 15 holes at Edgewood Tahoe, the former Dallas star earned 16 on the final three in the modified Stableford scoring event. In conventional scoring, he had a 1-over 73.. Steph Curry had 21, and two-time winner Tony Romo 20.