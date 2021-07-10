Sports

TENNIS-WIMBLEDON

Barty wins Wimbledon for 2nd major

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Ash Barty has won the Wimbledon championship for her second Grand Slam title. The top-seeded Barty collected the first 14 points of the final and then held off a comeback to beat eighth-seeded Karolina Pliskova (PLIHSH’-koh-vah) 6-3, 6-7, 6-3.

Barty is the first Australian woman to win the singles trophy at the All England Club since Evonne Goolagong in 1980. She adds Saturday’s trophy to the one she won at the French Open in 2019.

This was Pliskova’s second Grand Slam final. She was runner-up at the 2016 U.S Open.

Barty was the junior champion at Wimbledon a decade ago, then left the tennis tour for nearly two years in 2014 because of burnout.

WIMBLEDON-FEMALE UMPIRE

Men’s final will have female chair umpire

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — There will be a female chair umpire for the Wimbledon men’s singles final for the first time in the history of a tournament first played in 1877.

Marija Cicak, a 43-year-old from Croatia, will officiate Sunday when Novak Djokovic faces Matteo Berrettini for the championship at the All England Club.

The club announced Cicak’s selection on Saturday.

Cicak is a gold badge chair umpire and a member of the WTA Elite Team since 2012. She was the chair umpire for the 2014 Wimbledon women’s final and the women’s doubles final three years later. Cicak also officiated the women’s singles gold medal match at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

She has worked at 15 consecutive Wimbledon tournaments.

PGA-US SENIOR OPEN-STORM

Storm damage delays US Senior Open’s 3rd round in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The U.S. Senior Open is getting a late start after a severe storm blew through Omaha, Nebraska, overnight. The start of the third round was pushed back three hours after winds knocked over television camera towers and downed trees at the Omaha Country Club.

Threesomes will tee off on both the first and 10th holes.

Jim Furyk starts the day with the lead, two shots ahead of Stephen Ames. Miguel Angel Jimenez (AHN’-hehl hee-MEHN’-ehz) is another stroke behind.

MLB-ALL-STAR REPLACEMENTS

Realmuto to start at catcher for NL, Molina a replacement

DENVER (AP) — Philadelphia’s J.T. Realmuto (ree-al-MOO’-toh) will take over for injured San Francisco catcher Buster Posey as the National League’s starter in Tuesday’s All-Star Game at Coors Field in Denver.

St. Louis catcher Yadier Molina earned his 10th All-Star selection, among 10 replacements announced by Major League Baseball.

Kansas City second baseman Whit Merrifield and Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson also earned selections from the players’ ballot, replacing Houston second baseman José Altuve (al-TOO’-vay) and shortstop Carlos Correa. New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom also withdrew from the All-Star Game, wanting to rest his bothersome right arm and side.

The commissioner’s office picked Washington’s Max Scherzer, the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Walker Buehler, the Mets’ Taijuan Walker and Milwaukee’s Freddy Peralta as additions to the NL pitching staff.

MLB also added Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner to the NL roster, and Oakland pitcher Chris Bassitt and Tampa Bay second baseman Joey Wendle to the AL roster.

Houston outfielder Michael Brantley and San Diego pitcher Yu Darvish are withdrawing because of injuries.

Anderson, Bassitt, Peralta, Walker and Wendle raise the total to 39 first-time All-Stars, matching 2013 for the high.

TOKYO OLYMPICS-NO FANS

Fans being barred from more venues

TOKYO (AP) — Two more prefectures outside the immediate Tokyo area are barring fans from attending Olympic events because of rising coronavirus infections.

Fukushima (foo-koo-SHEE’-mah) prefecture in northeastern Japan has decided to hold its baseball and softball events without spectators. It has been joined by the northern island of Hokkaido (hoh-ky-doh) which will hold soccer games without fans. A few other events being held in outlying prefectures will go ahead with limited spectators.

Tokyo organizers and the IOC earlier in the week barred all fans from venues in Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures. They make up the overwhelming majority of Olympic venues.

COVID-19 cases are popping up as thousands of athletes and officials start entering Japan with the opening ceremony set for July 23.

Tokyo registered 950 new infections on Saturday, the highest number since 1,010 were reported on May 13. It’s the 21st straight day that infections are higher than a week previous.