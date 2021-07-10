Sports

TENNIS-WIMBLEDON

Barty wins her 2nd major

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Ash Barty has won the Wimbledon women’s final for her second Grand Slam title. The top-seeded Barty collected the first 14 points of the final and then held off a comeback to beat eighth-seeded Karolina Pliskova (PLIHSH’-koh-vah) 6-3, 6-7, 6-3.

Barty is the first Australian woman to win the singles trophy at the All England Club since Evonne Goolagong in 1980. She adds Saturday’s trophy to the one she won at the French Open in 2019.

Pliskova is now 0-2 in Grand Slam finals. She also lost the title match at the 2016 U.S. Open. The 29-year-old from the Czech Republic is a former No. 1 who says she still believes she can win a major trophy.

Also Saturday, Hsieh Su-wei of Taiwan won her third Wimbledon title in women’s doubles after partnering with Elise Mertens of Belgium to beat Russian duo Veronika Kudermetova and Elena Vesnina. Hsieh and Mertens saved two match points in the second set and won 3-6, 7-5, 9-7.

And seventh-seeded Neal Skupski of Britain and Desirae Krawczyk of the United States reached the mixed doubles final at Wimbledon by beating John Peers of Australia and Zhang Shuai of China 3-6, 7-6, 7-5.

WIMBLEDON-FEMALE UMPIRE

Men’s final will have female chair umpire

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — There will be a female chair umpire for the Wimbledon men’s singles final for the first time in the history of a tournament first played in 1877.

Marija Cicak, a 43-year-old from Croatia, will officiate Sunday when Novak Djokovic faces Matteo Berrettini for the championship at the All England Club. The club announced Cicak’s selection on Saturday.

Cicak is a gold badge chair umpire and a member of the WTA Elite Team since 2012. She was the chair umpire for the 2014 Wimbledon women’s final and the women’s doubles final three years later. Cicak also officiated the women’s singles gold medal match at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. She has worked at 15 consecutive Wimbledon tournaments.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Lowe helps Rays beat Blue Jays 5-2 for 6th straight win

UNDATED (AP) — Brandon Lowe homered twice and Mike Zunino also connected, helping the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-2 for their sixth consecutive win. Ryan Yarbrough pitched five innings of two-run ball, improving to 5-0 in his last 12 appearances. The left-hander is 8-1 in 16 appearances against Toronto. Marcus Semien hit his 22nd homer for the Blue Jays, who have lost four of five.

In other MLB action:

— Jorge Polanco hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the seventh inning and the Minnesota Twins rallied from a four-run deficit to beat the Detroit Tigers 9-4. Alex Kirilloff also homered for Minnesota to put the Twins on the board in the sixth. Luis Arraez drove in two insurance runs with an eighth-inning single. The Twins have won the first three games of the series against the Tigers, with one remaining before the All-Star break. After Andrelton Simmons snapped an 0-for-19 slump with a base hit and Arraez followed with a single, Polanco took reliever Joe Jimenez deep to right to give Minnesota a 5-4 lead.

GOLF-SCOTTISH OPEN

Detry, Fitzpatrick share 3rd-round lead at Scottish Open

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland (AP) — Thomas Detry and Matt Fitzpatrick took alternative routes to a tie for the third-round lead at the Scottish Open.

Surrounded by vacated and scattered bar benches beside a grandstand at the back of the 17th green, Detry somehow got up and down for one of eight straight pars coming home in a 3-under 68 at The Renaissance Club.

Joining the Belgian on 14 under overall for the tournament was Fitzpatrick.

He had a lucky break at the par-3 14th when he overhit his tee shot but saw the ball ricochet off a stone wall and back onto the green.

He missed the short birdie putt but picked up two shots in his final three holes for a 67.

PGA-US SENIOR OPEN-STORM

Severe thunderstorm halts play in third round

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Play has resumed in the third round of the U.S. Senior Open after a weather delay of nearly three hours. It was the second time severe weather disrupted the tournament.

Tee times were pushed back three hours after an overnight storm with straight-line winds of 90 mph knocked over camera towers and downed trees at Omaha Country Club.

Players were pulled off the course in the afternoon when another line of storms moved through.

Tournament leader Jim Furyk (FYOOR’-ihk) was 6 under for the tournament, three shots ahead of playing partner Stephen Ames and Greg Kraft, who was through eight holes.

GOLF-LPGA

Nasa Hataoka opens 6-stroke lead in Marathon LPGA Classic

SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Nasa Hataoka opened a six-stroke lead Saturday in the Marathon LPGA Classic, birdieing four of the last five holes for a 7-under 64. A month after losing a playoff to Yuka Saso in the U.S. Women’s Open at Olympic Club, Hataoka has led wire-to-wire at Highland Meadows to put herself in position for her fourth LPGA Tour victory.

Hataoka had a tournament-record 19-under 194 total.

The 22-year-old Japanese player opened with a 10-under 61 on Thursday and had a 69 on Friday. She has played Nos. 14-18 in 4 under each of the three days.

Americans Elizabeth Szokol and Mina Harigae were tied for second.

MLB-ALL-STAR REPLACEMENTS

Realmuto to start at catcher for NL, Molina a replacement

DENVER (AP) — Philadelphia’s J.T. Realmuto (ree-al-MOO’-toh) will take over for injured San Francisco catcher Buster Posey as the National League’s starter in Tuesday’s All-Star Game at Coors Field in Denver.

St. Louis catcher Yadier Molina earned his 10th All-Star selection, among 10 replacements announced by Major League Baseball.

Kansas City second baseman Whit Merrifield and Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson also earned selections from the players’ ballot, replacing Houston second baseman José Altuve (al-TOO’-vay) and shortstop Carlos Correa. New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom also withdrew from the All-Star Game, wanting to rest his bothersome right arm and side.

The commissioner’s office picked Washington’s Max Scherzer, the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Walker Buehler, the Mets’ Taijuan Walker and Milwaukee’s Freddy Peralta as additions to the NL pitching staff.

MLB also added Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner to the NL roster, and Oakland pitcher Chris Bassitt and Tampa Bay second baseman Joey Wendle to the AL roster.

Houston outfielder Michael Brantley and San Diego pitcher Yu Darvish are withdrawing because of injuries.

Anderson, Bassitt, Peralta, Walker and Wendle raise the total to 39 first-time All-Stars, matching 2013 for the high.

NBA-NEWS

Suns unsure of Craig’s status for Game 3 due to knee injury

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams says reserve forward Torrey Craig’s status for Sunday’s Game 3 of the NBA Finals is uncertain. Craig hurt his right knee during a collision with a driving Giannis Antetokounmpo (YAH’-nihs an-teh-toh-KOON’-poh) in the third quarter of the Suns’ 118-108 Game 2 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday. Phoenix already is playing without reserve forward Dario Saric due to a torn right anterior cruciate ligament. Saric got hurt in the first quarter of Game 1. Craig’s injury isn’t as severe. The Suns own a 2-0 lead in the best-of-7 series.

TOKYO OLYMPICS-NO FANS

Fans being barred from more venues

TOKYO (AP) — Two more prefectures outside the immediate Tokyo area are barring fans from attending Olympic events because of rising coronavirus infections.

Fukushima (foo-koo-SHEE’-mah) prefecture in northeastern Japan has decided to hold its baseball and softball events without spectators. It has been joined by the northern island of Hokkaido (hoh-ky-doh) which will hold soccer games without fans. A few other events being held in outlying prefectures will go ahead with limited spectators.

Earlier this week Tokyo organizers and the IOC barred all fans from venues in Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures where most of events will be held.