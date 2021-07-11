Sports

MLB-SCHEDULE

Braves’ Acuña has season ending ACL injury

UNDATED (AP) — Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. has a complete tear of his ACL in his right knee and will undergo surgery ending his 2021 season. Acuña was carted off the field in tears with an apparent right leg injury during Atlanta’s 5-4 win over the Miami Marlins.

Acuña landed awkwardly on his right leg after jumping on the warning track in right field to try to catch a drive from Jazz Chisholm Jr. in the fifth inning.

He slammed into the outfield wall and crumbled on the warning track, immediately grabbing toward his right knee while Chisholm sprinted out an inside-the-park homer.

Acuña had been slated to start in the outfield for the NL All-Star team in Tuesday’s game, his third appearance.

He is hitting .283 with 24 home runs and 52 RBIs for the three-time defending NL East champions this season, who started the day in second place behind the New York Mets.

In other MLB action:

— Justin Turner and Mookie Betts hit grand slams, Albert Pujols and AJ Pollock each homered twice and the Los Angeles Dodgers matched a franchise record by connecting eight times in all, routing the Arizona Diamondbacks 22-1. Cody Bellinger and Zach McKinstry also homered as the Dodgers matched a Los Angeles mark for runs, last scoring 22 in 2001 at Colorado. This was their highest-scoring game ever at Dodger Stadium.

— German Marquez pitched seven dominant innings, limiting the Padres to three hits and leading the Colorado Rockies over San Diego 3-0. Colorado is a major league-worst 8-34 on the road. The Rockies are 2-3 on their current swing, the first time they’ve won more than one game on a trip this season. The Rockies had lost nine in a row at Petco Park before Marquez took over.

— Chris Flexen pitched three-hit ball for seven innings in another home win, Luis Torrens added an RBI triple and the Seattle Mariners beat the Los Angeles Angels 2-0. David Fletchers of the Angels extended his hitting streak to 23 games. Flexen, signed out of the Korea Baseball Organization following last season, struck out six. He improved to 6-2 in 10 starts at home as the Mariners won their third straight game. Drew Steckenrider struck out the side in the eighth and Paul Sewald got Shohei Ohtani to strike out swinging on the way to his second save and a combined three-hitter.

— Yankees ace Gerrit Cole struck out Yordan Alvarez with a 99 mph fastball on his career-high 129th pitch to cap the New York Yankees’ 1-0 win over the Houston Astros. Aaron Judge hit a solo homer and Cole did the rest, completing a three-hitter for his fifth career complete game and third shutout. The AL West-leading Astros, who entered this series having been shutout just once all season, were blanked for a second straight game after losing 4-0 in the opener on Friday night.

— Jed Lowrie hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the 11th inning after an earlier home run and the Oakland Athletics went on to beat the Texas Rangers 8-4. Lowrie hit a sharp single to right with one out in the 11th before a wild pitch by Spencer Patton allowed another run and Stephen Piscotty hit two-run homer. Both both teams scored a run in the 10th. Oakland won for only the third time in its last nine games. J.B. Wendelken, the sixth Oakland pitcher, worked both extra innings. There were five solo homers before the game went to extra innings, with both teams having back-to-back shots.

— Jean Segura and Alec Bohm homered, and the Philadelphia Phillies snapped Boston’s nine-game home winning streak with an 11-2 victory over the Red Sox. Segura opened the game with a drive over the Green Monster, and Bohm made it 3-0 with a two-run drive off Martín Pérez in the second. The Phillies then broke it open with eight runs in the eighth, earning their fourth win six games. Xander Bogaerts (ZAN’-dur BOH’-gahrtz) hit a solo homer for Boston, which lost for just fourth time in 15 games.

— Pete Alonso homered, Jeff McNeil drove in two runs and the New York Mets beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-2 for a doubleheader split. Alonso gave the Mets a 3-1 lead when he connected on a 1-1 fastball from Max Kranick with two outs in the third inning. Alonso’s 428-foot solo drive hit a glass window on a club area just inside the left-field foul pole. The Pirates won the opener 6-2 behind five innings and a tiebreaking homer by Tyler Anderson off Marcus Stroman.

— Paul Goldschmidt, Paul DeJong and Tommy Edman homered in the fifth inning and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs 6-0 on Saturday night. Kwang Hyun Kim struck out seven in six scoreless innings to lead the Cardinals. Javier Báez had two hits for the Cubs, who lost for the 13th time in 15 games. The Cardinals homered off three pitchers in their five-run fifth inning.

— César Hernández and Óscar Mercado each hit a three-run homer, and the Cleveland Indians beat the struggling Kansas City Royals 14-6. José Ramírez and Roberto Pérez also homered for Cleveland, which has won the first three games in the series after losing nine in a row. All-Star catcher Salvador Pérez hit a two-run homer for Kansas City, which has lost 15 of 18. Cal Quantrill allowed three runs in six innings for the win.

— Eugenio Suárez hit a leadoff home run in the ninth inning against All-Star closer Josh Hader and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 in a game that included three ejections. Suárez hit a 2-0 pitch from Hader into the second deck of the right-field bleachers for his 18th homer. Heath Hembree took care of Milwaukee in the bottom half for his second consecutive save and sixth overall, helping the Reds pull within five games of the NL Central-leading Brewers. Milwaukee star Christian Yelich and manager Craig Counsell were ejected, as was Reds star Joey Votto.

— Brandon Lowe homered twice and Mike Zunino also connected, helping the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-2 for their sixth consecutive win. Ryan Yarbrough pitched five innings of two-run ball, improving to 5-0 in his last 12 appearances. The left-hander is 8-1 in 16 appearances against Toronto. Marcus Semien hit his 22nd homer for the Blue Jays, who have lost four of five.

— All-Star Brandon Crawford had three hits, including his 18th home run, and the San Francisco Giants thumped the Washington Nationals 10-4. Anthony DeSclafani had six strikeouts and pitched three-hit ball over six scoreless innings to win his 10th for the Giants. Thairo Estrada added four hits and two RBIs. Darin Ruf doubled and scored twice. Named to his third All-Star team last week, Crawford had a sacrifice fly in the first inning, singled in a run as part of San Francisco’s five-run third, doubled in the fourth and homered off Kyle McGowin in the sixth.

— Jorge Polanco hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the seventh inning and the Minnesota Twins rallied from a four-run deficit to beat the Detroit Tigers 9-4. Alex Kirilloff also homered for Minnesota to put the Twins on the board in the sixth. Luis Arraez drove in two insurance runs with an eighth-inning single. After Andrelton Simmons snapped an 0-for-19 slump with a base hit and Arraez followed with a single, Polanco took reliever Joe Jimenez deep to right to give Minnesota a 5-4 lead.

— Brian Goodwin had four hits, including a solo homer, and drove in three runs as the Chicago White Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles 8-3 for their fourth straight win. Chicago has won nine of its last 12 and has taken seven in a row from the Orioles dating to 2019, its longest streak against Baltimore since winning eight straight in 1989-90. The White Sox have outscored the Orioles 38-11 in six games this season. Lucas Giolito struck out nine while allowing two runs in 5 1/3 innings.

MLB-NEWS-ALL-STAR REPLACEMENTS

Realmuto to start at catcher for NL, Molina a replacement

DENVER (AP) — Philadelphia’s J.T. Realmuto (ree-al-MOO’-toh) will take over for injured San Francisco catcher Buster Posey as the National League’s starter in Tuesday’s All-Star Game at Coors Field in Denver.

St. Louis catcher Yadier Molina earned his 10th All-Star selection, among 10 replacements announced by Major League Baseball.

Kansas City second baseman Whit Merrifield and Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson are replacing Houston second baseman José Altuve (al-TOO’-vay) and shortstop Carlos Correa. New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom withdrew from the All-Star Game to rest his bothersome right arm and side.

The commissioner’s office picked Washington’s Max Scherzer, the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Walker Buehler, the Mets’ Taijuan Walker and Milwaukee’s Freddy Peralta as additions to the NL pitching staff.

MLB also added Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner to the NL roster, and Oakland pitcher Chris Bassitt and Tampa Bay second baseman Joey Wendle to the AL roster.

Houston outfielder Michael Brantley and San Diego pitcher Yu Darvish are withdrawing because of injuries.

Anderson, Bassitt, Peralta, Walker and Wendle raise the total to 39 first-time All-Stars, matching 2013 for the high.

Elsewhere around the majors:

— Former New York Yankees star Joe Pepitone has filed a lawsuit against the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum seeking the return of the Louisville Slugger bat that Mickey Mantle used to hit his 500th career home run more than five decades ago. In an 11-page lawsuit filed in federal court in upstate New York, Pepitone also is seeking compensatory damages of at least $1 million. According to the lawsuit, the bat is currently valued at more than $500,000. The Hall of Fame says the bat was donated and that it has owned it for more than 50 years.

— Father to a pair of big league starting pitchers, Willie Ross made a crucial save at a ballgame in San Francisco. Ross, dad of veteran pitchers Joe and Tyson Ross, performed the Heimlich maneuver on a choking fan during a game between the Giants and Washington Nationals, dislodging bits of a hot dog to clear the woman’s airways. Ross is a pediatrician at Stanford Hospital. He was at the park to see Washington, for whom Joe Ross plays. Tyson Ross is a right-hander with the Texas Rangers. Willie Ross was watching the game in a lower box when he noticed the female fan choking.

OLYMPICS-BASKETBALL-NIGERIA-US

Shocker: US falls to Nigeria 90-87 in pre-Olympic opener

LAS VEGAS(AP) — This is not how USA Basketball expected to open its Olympic summer. Nigeria probably didn’t expect it, either. If there was any expectation of invincibility for the Americans heading into the Tokyo Olympics, it’s already gone — after Nigeria shocked the U.S. on Saturday night.

Nigeria beat the U.S. 90-87, pulling off an international shocker with a roster primarily filled of little-known NBA players that found a way to defeat a group of All-NBA, All-Star and max-contract performers.

TENNIS-WIMBLEDON

Barty wins her 2nd major

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Ash Barty has won the Wimbledon women’s final for her second Grand Slam title. The top-seeded Barty collected the first 14 points of the final and then held off a comeback to beat eighth-seeded Karolina Pliskova (PLIHSH’-koh-vah) 6-3, 6-7, 6-3.

Barty is the first Australian woman to win the singles trophy at the All England Club since Evonne Goolagong in 1980. She adds Saturday’s trophy to the one she won at the French Open in 2019.

Also Saturday, Hsieh Su-wei of Taiwan won her third Wimbledon title in women’s doubles after partnering with Elise Mertens of Belgium to beat Russian duo Veronika Kudermetova and Elena Vesnina 3-6, 7-5, 9-7.

And seventh-seeded Neal Skupski of Britain and Desirae Krawczyk of the United States reached the mixed doubles final by beating John Peers of Australia and Zhang Shuai of China 3-6, 7-6, 7-5.

On Sunday, Novak Djokovic will face Matteo Berrettini in the Wimbledon final with a chance to win a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal share that men’s mark.

WIMBLEDON-FEMALE UMPIRE

Men’s final will have female chair umpire

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — There will be a female chair umpire for the Wimbledon men’s singles final for the first time in the history of a tournament first played in 1877.

Marija Cicak, a 43-year-old from Croatia, will officiate Sunday when Novak Djokovic faces Matteo Berrettini for the championship at the All England Club. The club announced Cicak’s selection on Saturday.

GOLF-SCOTTISH OPEN

Detry, Fitzpatrick share 3rd-round lead at Scottish Open

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland (AP) — Thomas Detry and Matt Fitzpatrick took alternative routes to a tie for the third-round lead at the Scottish Open.

Surrounded by vacated and scattered bar benches beside a grandstand at the back of the 17th green, Detry somehow got up and down for one of eight straight pars coming home in a 3-under 68 at The Renaissance Club.

Joining the Belgian on 14 under overall for the tournament was Fitzpatrick.

He had a lucky break at the par-3 14th when he overhit his tee shot but saw the ball ricochet off a stone wall and back onto the green.

He missed the short birdie putt but picked up two shots in his final three holes for a 67.

PGA-US SENIOR OPEN-STORM

Jim Furyk takes 4-shot lead into US Senior Open final round

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Jim Furyk (FYOOR’-ihk) overcame a mid-round lull following the second of two weather delays Saturday and moved closer to winning his first senior major title.

The 51-year-old took a four-shot lead into the final round of the U.S. Senior Open after shooting a 4-under 66 on Saturday to get to 8-under 202 at Omaha Country Club.

First-round co-leader Stephen Ames birdied three of the last five holes for a 68, bouncing back from a 73 on Friday, and will be paired with Furyk on Sunday.

Retief Goosen closed with two birdies, shot 66 and was alone at 3 under.

GOLF-LPGA

Nasa Hataoka opens 6-stroke lead in Marathon LPGA Classic

SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Nasa Hataoka opened a six-stroke lead Saturday in the Marathon LPGA Classic, birdieing four of the last five holes for a 7-under 64. A month after losing a playoff to Yuka Saso in the U.S. Women’s Open at Olympic Club, Hataoka has led wire-to-wire at Highland Meadows to put herself in position for her fourth LPGA Tour victory.

Hataoka had a tournament-record 19-under 194 total.

The 22-year-old Japanese player opened with a 10-under 61 on Thursday and had a 69 on Friday. She has played Nos. 14-18 in 4 under each of the three days.

Americans Elizabeth Szokol and Mina Harigae were tied for second.

NBA-NEWS

Suns unsure of Craig’s status for Game 3 due to knee injury

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams says reserve forward Torrey Craig’s status for Sunday’s Game 3 of the NBA Finals is uncertain. Craig hurt his right knee during a collision with a driving Giannis Antetokounmpo (YAH’-nihs an-teh-toh-KOON’-poh) in the third quarter of the Suns’ 118-108 Game 2 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday.

Phoenix already is playing without reserve forward Dario Saric due to a torn right anterior cruciate ligament. Saric got hurt in the first quarter of Game 1. Craig’s injury isn’t as severe.

The Suns own a 2-0 lead in the best-of-7 series.

NFL-NEWS

Atlanta LB Mingo charged with indecency with child in Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have terminated the contract of linebacker Barkevious Mingo, after he was arrested in Texas on a charge of indecency with a child-sexual contact.

Mingo was arrested Thursday by police in the Dallas suburb of Arlington in North Texas. He was released after posting a $25,000 bond. His attorney did not immediately return an email seeking comment on Saturday.

Mingo signed in March with the Atlanta Falcons, who terminated his contract Saturday night. He was chosen by Cleveland as the sixth overall pick in the 2013 NFL draft. He also has played for Chicago, Houston, New England and Seattle during his NFL career.

TOKYO OLYMPICS-NO FANS

Fans being barred from more venues

TOKYO (AP) — Two more prefectures outside the immediate Tokyo area are barring fans from attending Olympic events because of rising coronavirus infections.

Fukushima (foo-koo-SHEE’-mah) prefecture in northeastern Japan has decided to hold its baseball and softball events without spectators. It has been joined by the northern island of Hokkaido (hoh-ky-doh) which will hold soccer games without fans. A few other events being held in outlying prefectures will go ahead with limited spectators.

Earlier this week Tokyo organizers and the IOC barred all fans from venues in Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures where most of events will be held.

RACING-BAFFERT

Horse owned by Baffert’s wife runs in NY for other trainer

UNDATED (AP) — A 3-year-old colt co-owned by the wife of embattled trainer Bob Baffert ran under the name of another Hall of Fame trainer on Saturday, when it finished fourth in the $1 million Belmont Derby Invitational at Belmont Park. That’s where Baffert has been temporarily suspended and is suing to regain access.

Du Jour ran in the name of Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott for the 1 1/4-mile turf race. The colt is co-owned by Jill Baffert and Debbie Lanni, a friend of the Bafferts. The fourth-place finish was worth $65,000.

Baffert is suing the New York Racing Association to regain access to Belmont Park, Saratoga and Aqueduct.

SOCCER-COPA AMERICA

Messi’s Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Lionel Messi’s Argentina beat Brazil 1-0 in the Copa America final to secure the national team’s first title in 28 years and the superstar’s first major international trophy.

Argentina’s winning goal came in the 22nd minute after Rodrigo de Paul made a long pass to Ángel di Maria.