Sports

MLB- ACUNA SURGERY

Braves star faces ACL surgery

MIAMI (AP) — Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. will undergo season-ending surgery after sustaining a complete tear of the ACL in his right knee during Atlanta’s 5-4 win over the Miami Marlins on Saturday.

An MRI shows the severity of the injury and the Braves made the announcement shortly shortly midnight.

Acuña had been slated to start in the outfield for the NL All-Star team in Tuesday’s game, his third appearance.

In other MLB news:

— The Shohei Ohtani Show at Coors Field starts with the All-Star Home Run Derby, with fans wondering how far the Angels’ two-way sensation and other sluggers can hit the ball in Denver’s thin air. Ohtani leads the majors with 33 home runs, his most recent blast being a titanic, upper-deck drive in Seattle over the weekend. He’s the top-seeded contestant in an eight-player field that also includes 2019 champ Pete Alonso, Juan Soto, Matt Olson, Trey Mancini, Joey Gallo, Salvador Perez and local favorite Trevor Story of the Rockies. The last time the All-Star Game was at Coors, Ken Griffey Jr. won the 1998 Derby by topping Jim Thome in a matchup for future Hall of Famers.

— The starting lineups for the All-Star Game will be announced, and there’s plenty of speculation about who will be on the mound. Zack Wheeler could end up pitching for the National League, throwing to Phillies teammate J.T. Realmuto. Fans in Denver are hoping it’ll be Rockies right-hander German Marquez, who threw seven shutout innings against San Diego on Saturday. On the AL side, Shohei Ohtani of the Angels is generating more heat than any player in the majors this season. Picked for the game as a pitcher and hitter, he’s 4-1 with a 3.49 ERA in 13 starts. Other pitchers, such as White Sox teammates Lance Lynn and Carlos Rodón, have better stats, but the allure of Ohtani on a worldwide stage is huge.

— The All-Star break will give pitcher Aaron Nola and three other Philadelphia players time to clear up after being put on the COVID-19 injured list. Nola was scratched from his scheduled start Sunday at Boston. The Phillies say third baseman Alec Bohm was put on the list after testing positive. And the team says right-handed pitcher Connor Brogdon and left-hander Bailey Falter are out because of contact tracing.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TOKYO OLYMPICS

How will the virus emergency affect the Olympics?

TOKYO (AP) — A virus state of emergency has begun in Japan’s capital, as the number of new cases is climbing fast and hospital beds are starting to fill just 11 days ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

The main target of the new state of emergency is alcohol served at bars and restaurants as authorities want people to stay home and watch the games on TV and not gather in public. Like past emergencies, most of the measures are requests because the government lacks a legal basis to enforce hard lockdowns.

The state of emergency will cover the entire duration of the July 23-Aug. 8 Olympics and its main impact will be in barring fans from stadiums and arenas in the Tokyo area.

ENGLAND-RACIST ABUSE

Racist abuse targets 3 English players who missed penalties

LONDON (AP) — British police have opened investigations into the racist abuse of three Black soccer players who missed penalties in England’s shootout loss to Italy in the European Championship final. The Metropolitan Police are condemning what they call the “unacceptable” abuse of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka and say they will be investigating the “offensive and racist” social media posts published soon after Italy won Sunday’s shootout 3-2 after the match ended 1-1. The English Football Association says it is “appalled” by the “disgusting behavior.” It says social media companies should take action to make their platforms free from this “abhorrent” abuse.

BENFICA-PRESIDENT ARRESTED

Trading of Benfica shares temporarily suspended after arrest

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — The Portuguese securities market commission has temporarily suspended trading of the shares of Portugal’s most successful soccer club Benfica following the arrest of its president.

Luís Filipe Vieira was placed under house arrest Saturday on bail of three million euros while being investigated as part of “Operation Red Card” for alleged fraud, money laundering and tax fraud.

The securities market commission says it suspended trading because of possible “irregularities” that could affect the management of Benfica. The club itself was not under investigation. The suspension was lifted about two hours later “due to information incorporated to the market.”