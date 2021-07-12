Sports

MLB-ALL-STAR LINEUPS

Ohtani will start and lead off; Scherzer gets NL nod

DENVER (AP) — Shohei Ohtani will be the American League’s starting pitcher in Tuesday’s night’s All-Star Game and will bat leadoff, too, as the designated hitter.

It’s another landmark for the two-way Japanese sensation. A 27-year-old in his fourth major league season with the Los Angeles Angels, Ohtani is the first two-way starter in the history of the All-Star Game, which began in 1933.

Max Scherzer of the Washington Nationals will start for the NL in the game at Coors Field in Denver.

Ohtani has generated huge buzz across baseball for his exploits at the plate and on the mound. He leads the majors with 33 home runs and is 4-1 with a 3.49 ERA in 13 starts.

MLB-MARINERS-KIKUCHI

Kikuchi activated, can take part in All-Star game

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners have reinstated left-hander Yusei Kikuchi from the injured list, making him eligible to participate in the All-Star Game.

Kikuchi was selected to the American League All-Star team for the first time in his career and is Seattle’s lone representative. The Mariners placed Kikuchi on the injured list Sunday but did not disclose an injury. Manager Scott Servais said he could not comment but wasn’t concerned about Kikuchi’s status.

The Mariners optioned infielder Donovan Walton to Triple-A Tacoma and designated for assignment reliever Will Vest in order to reinstate Kikuchi.

BLUE JACKETS-GOALIE DEATH

Prosecutor to review goalie Kivlenieks’ fireworks death

NOVI, Mich. (AP) — Police in Michigan have turned over their investigation into the fireworks death of Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks (MAH’-tihs kihv-LEH’-nihks) to a prosecutor for review.

Novi police Lt. Jason Meier says his department has not requested charges in Kivlenieks’ Fourth of July death. Meier also says Kivlenieks’ death still is considered accidental and the police investigation was complete unless otherwise directed by the Oakland County prosecutor’s office.

The 24-year-old died of chest trauma from an errant fireworks mortar blast. Police have said the firework at a private home northwest of Detroit tilted slightly and started to fire toward people nearby. Kivlenieks was in a hot tub and was trying to move out of the way of the firework when he was struck.

NHL-BLACKHAWKS-ASSAULT ALLEGATIONS

Former player unlikely to participate in Blackhawks review

CHICAGO (AP) — An attorney who represents a former Chicago Blackhawks player who alleges he was sexually assaulted by a then-assistant coach in 2010 is open to the possibility of her client participating in the team’s review of the accusations under the right conditions. Susan Loggans, an attorney who represents the former player and another person suing the team, says her clients were open to participating in the review by Jenner & Block. But she says they want to know more about the parameters of the investigation, and they want the opportunity to conduct their own interviews of key former and current team executives.

SOCCER-EURO 2020-RACIST ABUSE

Police investigate racist abuse of three England players

LONDON (AP) — British police have opened investigations into the racist abuse of three Black players who failed to score penalties in England’s shootout loss to Italy in the European Championship final.

The Metropolitan Police condemned the “unacceptable” abuse of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka and says it will be investigating the “offensive and racist” social media posts published soon after Italy won Sunday’s shootout 3-2 following a 1-1 draw.

The English Football Association says it is “appalled” by the “disgusting behavior.” It adds that social media companies should take action to make their platforms free from this “abhorrent” abuse.

GOLF-BRITISH OPEN

Johnson out after testing positive

SANDWICH, England (AP) — Zach Johnson is the latest player out of the British Open. The R&A says the 2015 British Open champion tested positive for the coronavirus. Johnson played at the John Deere Classic in Illinois on Sunday and had to be tested before getting on a charter flight.

The R&A says Louis de Jager also tested positive and withdrew. He was one of the local qualifiers from two weeks ago.

Ryan Moore earned a spot as the highest finisher not already exempt from the John Deere Classic. Moore chose not to go. That makes 16 players who have withdrawn in the last three weeks.

NFL-LIONS-FULL CAPACITY

Detroit Lions can have Ford Field at full capacity this year

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions say Ford Field can be at full capacity this season, a year after the public did not have access to games during the pandemic. The Lions said the decision was made in large part because of Michigan’s steady COVID-19 vaccination rate.

The team will follow the state’s reopening guidelines and will not require fans to wear masks. The Lions will not ask spectators for proof of vaccination status, but they will encourage unvaccinated fans to wear a face covering.