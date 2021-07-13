Sports

MLB-ALL-STAR GAME

AL leading through 7

DENVER (AP) — The American League is on course to earn its eighth consecutive All-Star Game victory.

The junior circuit led 5-2 heading into the eighth inning at Coors Field in Denver. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. supplied a solo homer and an RBI grounder that put the AL ahead, 3-0. Xander Bogaerts (BOH’-gahrts) had two hits through seven frames, including an RBI single.

Mike Zunino (zoo-NEE’-noh) also homered for the American League.

J.T. Realmuto (ree-al-MOO’-toh) put the NL on the board with a solo shot in the fifth.

Angels star Shohei Ohtani (SHOH’-hay oh-TAH’-nee) made history as the first All-Star to be selected as both a pitcher and a hitter. He was the AL starting pitcher and worked a perfect first inning before finishing 0-for-2 at the plate.

Should the lead hold, the AL will own a 46-43-2 lead in the all-time series.

MLB-MANFRED

Manfred sees changes coming to MLB

DENVER (AP) — Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred says banning or limiting defensive shifts would be an effort to restore Major League Baseball to how it was played before offense was suffocated by analytics.

Speaking before the All-Star Game in Denver to the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, Manfred said seven-inning doubleheaders and starting extra innings with runners on second base likely will be dropped after this season. He said extending the DH to the NL could be possible.

Manfred said MLB was considering having umpires explain video review decisions to fans at ballparks over the public-address system, similar to the procedure in the NFL.

On other issues:

— Manfred wouldn’t say whether he would rule out any events in Texas if a law is adopted changing election laws in the state. The All-Star Game was awarded to Atlanta and what then was called SunTrust Park in May 2019. Manfred moved it to Denver because of a Georgia voting law that critics say will negatively affect communities of color. His decision generally was denounced by conservatives and praised by liberals.

— Manfred says the fate of the Athletics in Oakland will be determined in the next few months. A’s owners have proposed a new ballpark in the Howard Terminal area of Oakland. Manfred said if the stadium project is not approved, the team would move forward with either a move to Las Vegas or a wider relocation search.

— The commissioner was unhappy with flippant comments made by Dodgers president Stan Kasten that followed the start of the sport’s investigation of domestic violence allegations against Trevor Bauer. The Los Angeles pitcher was placed on administrative leave by MLB on July 2, three days after an allegation of assault was made by a woman against Bauer.

NBA-CLIPPERS-LEONARD INJURY

Leonard has surgery for ACL injury

LOS ANGELES (AP) — It turns out that Kawhi (kah-WY’) Leonard’s knee injury was a lot more serious than the Los Angeles Clippers originally announced.

The All-Star forward has undergone surgery to repair a partial tear of his right ACL. Leonard first got hurt in Game 4 of the team’s second-round series against the Utah Jazz. He was held out of the last eight postseason games, including the Clippers’ 4-2 loss to the Phoenix Suns in the West finals.

The Clippers continued to announce that Leonard had a knee sprain as the team completed its playoff run. They never offered further details and he was ruled out on a game-by-game basis the rest of the playoffs.

The Clippers said there is no timetable for his return.

BASKETBALL-US OLYMPIC TEAM

Americans finally win

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The United States Olympic Men’s Basketball Team has avoided its first three-game losing streak in the era NBA-eligible players.

Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal each scored 17 points and the Americans took control from the outset, beating Argentina 108-80 in Las Vegas.

Zach LaVine (lah-VEEN’) scored 15 for the U.S., which lost its first two games in Las Vegas to Nigeria and Australia.

It was 15-4 USA before the game was even 3 1/2 minutes old. The lead was as much as 17 later in the opening quarter.

OLYMPICS-JILL BIDEN

First lady to attend Olympics opening

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden will attend the opening ceremony of the summer Olympic games in Tokyo. The White House announced the trip Tuesday, even as the city has entered a new state of emergency over a rise in coronavirus cases.

President Joe Biden isn’t going. That’s a shift from the last time she attended, in 2010, when she and her husband led the U.S. delegation to the Winter Games in Vancouver, Canada.

OLYMPICS-CYCLING-ROAD RACE

Sagan withdraws from Olympic race after surgery

UNDATED (AP) — Three-time world champion Peter Sagan has withdrawn from the Olympic road race, a day after minor surgery to treat an infection in his knee.

During a crash in the third stage of the Tour de France, Sagan got a deep gash on his knee that later became infected.

Also withdrawing from the Olympic road race is Jack Haig, who is recovering from a broken collarbone he suffered during the same stage of the Tour.

OLYMPICS-GYMNASTICS-DOPING-VERNIAIEV

Gymnast Oleg Verniaiev out of Olympics after doping ban

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Olympic champion gymnast Oleg Verniaiev says he has been banned from the Tokyo Games following a failed drug test.

The Ukrainian gymnast says in an Instagram post that he tested positive for the banned substance meldonium and was banned after a ruling by the Gymnastics Ethics Foundation. Verniaiev denies wrongdoing and says he will appeal the ruling to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Verniaiev won gold on the parallel bars at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016 and was the silver medalist in the all-around.

OLYMPICS-TOKYO-BACH

IOC chief slips up, refers to hosts as Chinese

TOKYO (AP) — International Olympic Committee head Thomas Bach is praising Tokyo as “the best-ever prepared city for the Olympic Games.”

But as he appeared in public for the first time since arriving in the Olympic host city last week, Bach tripped over his words, referring to his hosts as the “Chinese people” rather than “Japanese people,” before quickly correcting himself.

The pandemic-postponed Olympics open in 10 days.

OLYMPICS-TENNIS

Federer, Konta to miss Olympics

UNDATED (AP) — Roger Federer says he won’t participate in the Tokyo Olympics after having a setback with his knee.

Federer had said before Wimbledon that he would make a decision about going to the Summer Games after the Grand Slam tournament ended. The 39-year-old from Switzerland lost in the quarterfinals at the All England Club last week to Hubert Hurkacz (HUR’-kahts).

Also in Olympic tennis, Britain’s Johanna Konta won’t compete in the Games after testing positive for COVID-19. She was dropped from Wimbledon just over two weeks ago when a member of her team contracted the virus.

NHL-PREDATORS-RINNE

Pres’ Rinne retiring after 15 seasons

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne (PEH’-kuh REE’-nay) has announced his retirement after 15 NHL seasons. The Finland native says he’s been on an incredible journey, with the Predators taking him to more places than he could imagine. Rinne says this decision wasn’t easy but the right one at the right time.

The 2018 Vezina Trophy winner earned a 5-0 win over the Hurricanes in his last start on May 10. It was his 60th career shutout and tied him with Tom Barrasso for 19th on the NHL wins list with 369.

Elsewhere in the NHL:

— Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois has confirmed that star forward Nikita Kucherov (KOO’-cheh-rahv) played in the Stanley Cup Final with a non-displaced rib fracture. Kucherov was hurt on a cross-check during Game 6 of the conference final against the Islanders. Defenseman Victor Hedman played the entire postseason with a torn meniscus, which occurred March 30.

— Dominique Ducharme (doo-SHAHRM’) has been promoted to head coach of the Montreal Canadiens after leading the club to its first Stanley Cup Final appearance in 28 years. The Habs have announced that Ducharme has agreed to a three-year contract extension through the 2023-24 season. The 48-year-old was promoted to the role of interim head coach on Feb. 24 after the struggling Canadiens fired former head coach Claude Julien.

— The Wild are buying out the contracts of veteran stars Zach Parise and Ryan Suter with four years remaining on each. They signed identical $98 million, 13-year deals in 2012. The buyouts will combine to cost the Wild almost $15 million against the salary cap.

NFL-OBIT-GIBBS

Former Broncos assistant Alex Gibbs dead at 80

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos say innovative offensive line coach Alex Gibbs has died at 80 following complications from a stroke.

Gibbs was known for his zone-blocking scheme that powered the Broncos to back-to-back Super Bowl victories in the late 1990s. The no-nonsense Gibbs had three stints with the Broncos and coached six other teams while building a reputation as one of the best assistant coaches in the NFL.