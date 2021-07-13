Sports

MLB-ALL-STAR GAME

Stars in leadoff spots

DENVER (AP) — Two of baseball’s biggest stars will be in the leadoff spots as the All-Star Game gets under way tonight in Denver.

Shohei Ohtani of the Angels will not only be the American League’s starting pitcher; he’ll be the first batter to face the National League’s Max Scherzer.

Fernando Tatis Jr. of the Padres will lead off for the National League. He’ll be followed by the Dodgers’ Max Muncy at designated hitter, and St. Louis third baseman Nolan Arenado. Traded by Colorado during the offseason, Arenado is likely to remain a fan favorite at Coors Field.

Toronto slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will bat second and play first base for the AL.

Ohtani will be the first two-way starter in the history of the All-Star Game, which began in 1933. Not even Babe Ruth did it, having last pitched regularly in 1919.

OLYMPICS-JILL BIDEN

First lady to attend Olympics opening

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden will attend the opening ceremony of the summer Olympic games in Tokyo. The White House announced the trip Tuesday, even as the city has entered a new state of emergency over a rise in coronavirus cases.

Biden will attend the opening ceremony on July 23, but President Joe Biden isn’t going. That’s a shift from the last time she attended, in 2010, when she and her husband led the U.S. delegation to the Winter Games in Vancouver, Canada.

This year the competition will be held with no fans in the stands, after a state of emergency was declared in Tokyo.

OLYMPICS-CYCLING-ROAD RACE

Sagan withdraws from Olympic race after surgery

UNDATED (AP) — Three-time world champion Peter Sagan has withdrawn from the Olympic road race, a day after minor surgery to treat an infection in his knee.

During a crash in the third stage of the Tour de France, Sagan got a deep gash on his knee that later became infected.

The withdrawal of the 31-year-old from Slovakia eliminates another potential favorite less than two weeks before the start of the Summer Games. Also withdrawing from the Olympic road race is Jack Haig, who is recovering from a broken collarbone he suffered during the same stage of the Tour. The Australian had been holding out hope he could recover quickly enough for Tokyo.

OLYMPICS-TOKYO-BACH

IOC chief slips up, refers to hosts as Chinese

TOKYO (AP) — The head of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, is praising Tokyo as “the best-ever prepared city for the Olympic Games.”

But as he appeared in public for the first time since arriving in the Olympic host city last week, Bach tripped over his words, referring to his hosts as the “Chinese people” rather than “Japanese people,” before quickly correcting himself.

The pandemic-postponed Olympics open in 10 days.

NHL-PREDATORS-RINNE

Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne retiring after 15 seasons

NASHVILLE (AP) — Nashville Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne (PEH’-kuh RIH’-nuh) is retiring after 15 seasons. The 38-year-old Rinne announced his decision Tuesday. The Finland native says he’s been on an incredible journey, with the Predators taking him to more places than he could imagine. Rinne says this decision wasn’t easy but the right one at the right time.

The 2018 Vezina Trophy winner made his last start on May 10 in Nashville’s regular-season finale. He won his 60th career shutout, which tied him with Tom Barrasso for No. 19 in NHL history with his 369th victory.