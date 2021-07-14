Sports

NBA FINALS

Suns, Bucks tied at halftime

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks and visiting Phoenix Suns were tied at 52 at halftime of Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

The Bucks hit just 19% of their 16 3-point attempts, but they scored 28 points in the paint. The Suns nailed 50% of their free throws and were 6-for-6 from the line.

Khris Middleton was high man for the Bucks at intermission with 16 points. Giannis Antetokounmpo (YAH’-nihs an-teh-toh-KOON’-poh) provided 12 points and seven boards as the Bucks forward tries to produce his third consecutive 40-point performance.

Suns guard Devin Booker was leading all scorers with 20 points by the break.

The Bucks are trying to knot the series at two games apiece after dropping the first two games in Phoenix.

NBA-PELICANS-COACH

Pelicans seek to hire Suns assistant as head coach

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans are negotiating with Suns assistant Willie Green about taking over as head coach. That’s according to a person familiar with the situation who added that no deal is in place and discussions could extend beyond the NBA Finals.

The 39-year-old Green would become a first-time head coach after serving as an NBA assistant coach the past five years. Green was a member of two NBA title-winning staffs with the Warriors in 2017 and 2018 before spending the last two years under Phoenix coach Monty Williams.

MLB-DODGERS-BAUER

Bauer’s leave extended

NEW YORK (AP) — Trevor Bauer’s administrative leave has been extended by nearly two weeks through July 27 by Major League Baseball and the players’ association.

The sport’s investigators continue to check into allegations of sexual misconduct against the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher. Bauer was placed on seven days’ paid leave on July 2 under the joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy adopted by MLB and the players’ union in 2015. This first extension had been through July 15.

Police in Pasadena, California, and MLB are investigating the allegations made against Bauer by a Southern California woman. She says the pitcher choked her to the point where she lost consciousness and punched her during two sexual encounters earlier this year. The woman obtained a protection order against Bauer last month under the Domestic Violence Prevention Act.

In other major league news:

— The Angels have signed veteran outfielder Adam Eaton two days after he was released by the White Sox. Eaton batted .201 with five homers and 28 RBIs in 58 games during his return season with Chicago. He is a career .278 hitter with 65 homers and 317 RBIs across a decade with Arizona, Washington and two stints with the White Sox.

— The television rating for baseball’s All-Star Game sank to a record low but viewers increased by 1%. The game got a 4.5 rating and 11 share, and was seen by 8,237,000 viewers ages 2 and up, Fox said Wednesday. The previous low rating was 5.0 for the 2019 midsummer classic.

— Former major league pitcher Dick Tidrow has died at 74, according to the San Francisco Giants. Tidrow pitched parts of 13 major league seasons for the Indians, Yankees, Cubs, White Sox and Mets, going 100-94 with a 3.68 ERA over 620 appearances with 138 starts. He most recently served as the Giants’ senior adviser to the President of Baseball Operations,

DOCTOR SEXUAL ASSAULT-FBI

Watchdog: FBI greatly mishandled Nassar-USA Gymnastics case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department’s inspector general says the FBI made numerous serious errors in investigating allegations against former USA Gymnastics national team doctor Larry Nassar and didn’t treat the case with the “utmost seriousness.”

The long-awaited watchdog report raises serious questions about how the Justice Department and the FBI handled the case.

The inspector general’s investigation was spurred by allegations that the FBI failed to promptly address complaints made in 2015 against Nassar. USA Gymnastics had conducted its own internal investigation and then the organization’s then-president, Stephen Penny, reported the allegations to the FBI’s field office in Indianapolis. But it took months before the bureau opened a formal investigation.

At least 40 girls and women said they were molested over a 14-month period while the FBI was aware of other sexual abuse allegations involving Nassar. Officials at USA Gymnastics also contacted FBI officials in Los Angeles in May 2016 after eight months of inactivity from agents in Indianapolis.

NFL-NEWS

Richard Sherman jailed on domestic violence allegation

UNDATED (AP) — NFL defensive back Richard Sherman was arrested Wednesday and booked into the King County jail in Seattle.

Authorities said Sherman crashed his SUV in a suburban Seattle construction zone, tried to break into his in-laws’ home, and fought with officers who used a police dog to apprehend him.

He was booked on suspicion of resisting arrest, malicious mischief and residential burglary. Sherman did not enter the home, strike or try to strike any family members or significant other, according to authorities.

Sherman played seven seasons with Seahawks, three with the 49ers and is now a free agent. The NFL says it investigates any incident involving law enforcement.

In other NFL news:

— The Jaguars say coach Urban Meyer and general manager Trent Baalke were both subpoenaed as part of a federal lawsuit filed in Iowa. Attorneys for Black former players are pursuing a discrimination case. The lawsuit accuses Hawkeyes staff of demeaning Black players with racial slurs and other actions. The Jaguars say Meyer and Baalke submitted a written response but have no information that would be relevant to the lawsuit.

NHL-NEWS

Bruins defenseman Kevan Miller retires

UNDATED (AP) — Boston Bruins defenseman Kevan Miller announced his retirement on Wednesday in an Instagram post that he signed “Forever a Bruin.”

The 33-year-old has played in just 28 games since breaking his kneecap in 2019. Miller played in 352 games over eight seasons with the Bruins, scoring 13 goals with 58 assists.

Also in Boston, the Bruins have signed defenseman Brandon Carlo to a six-year contract extension that will pay him an average of $4.1 million per year. The 24-year-old had three goals and one assist in 27 games last season, averaging 18:43 in ice time during his fifth year with Boston.

In other NHL news:

— Sabres forward Jeff Skinner has agreed to waive his no-movement clause, freeing the team from having to protect him during the Seattle Kraken’s expansion draft next week. The Sabres initiated the move, knowing it’s unlikely Skinner will be selected by the Kraken given the under-performing winger has six years left on an eight-year, $72 million contract. What the move does is allow Buffalo to keep an additional forward or defenseman upon submitting its protected list of players on Saturday.

— Penguins forward Teddy Blueger (BLOO’-gur) has signed a two-year contract with an average salary of $2.2 million. The fourth-line player tied a career high with 22 points on seven goals and 15 assists in 43 games for the Metropolitan Division champions this past season.

OLYMPICS-NEWS

Olympic athletes to put on own medals at Tokyo ceremonies

TOKYO (AP) — Athletes at the Tokyo Olympics will put their medals around their own necks to protect against spreading the coronavirus.

International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach says it’s a “very significant change” to traditional medal ceremonies. Medals will be placed on a tray by a person wearing disinfected gloves and presented to the athletes, who will take them from the tray and place them around their necks. The tray will be presented to and athletes will take their medals from the tray. Medalists and ceremony officials will have to wear masks.

In other news related to the Olympics:

— Tokyo has reported its highest number of new COVID-19 cases in almost six months, climbing to 1,149. IOC President Thomas Bach and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga both pledged that the Tokyo Olympics opening in just over a week would be “safe and secure.” That declaration came despite the games opening with Tokyo and neighboring prefectures under a national government-imposed state of emergency.

— Two Russian swimmers set to compete at the Tokyo Olympics have been provisionally suspended for anti-doping violations by world governing body FINA (FEE’-nah). Alexandr Kudashev and Veronika Popova Andrusenko were suspended based on evidence supplied by the World Anti-Doping Agency, according to FINA.

— The Team USA flag bearers in steamy Tokyo will likely be the coolest members of their packs. Ralph Lauren has built a personal air conditioning system into a roomy white jacket. The coats will be worn by the yet-unannounced athletes who will have that honor during opening ceremonies for the Olympics and Paralympics.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-NEWS

Ohio coach Frank Solich stepping down

UNDATED (AP) — Ohio University says football coach Frank Solich (SOH’-lihch) is retiring after leading the program through 16 seasons of unprecedented success.

The school announced that Solich was stepping down less than two months before the start of the season and his 77th birthday. Offensive coordinator Tim Albin was promoted to head coach.

Solich is the winningest head coach in the history of the Mid-American Conference with 115 victories.

In other college football-related news:

— Nebraska has hired former star linebacker Trev Alberts as its new athletic director. Alberts has been the athletic director at the University of Nebraska-Omaha since 2009. He will fill the job that opened with the retirement of Bill Moos.

HORSE RACING-BAFFERT

Baffert wins NY decision

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York federal judge has nullified the suspension of horse trainer Bob Baffert in the state.

Brooklyn Judge Carol Bagley Amon found that the New York Racing Association acted unconstitutionally by failing to let Baffert adequately respond to claims made against him after Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit failed a postrace drug test.

In her written ruling Amon said a prompt post-suspension hearing where Baffert could refute the claims was required to meet constitutional muster.

Baffert’s attorney in the case says the ruling confirms that there was an improper rush to judgment, and that Baffert was treated unfairly.

LPGA-DOW GREAT LAKES BAY INVITATIONAL

Korda sisters share lead

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — Nelly and Jessica Korda teamed to shoot a 5-under 65 in alternate-shot play for a share of the first-round lead in the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational.

Defending champions Cydney Clanton and Jasmine Suwannapura joined “Team Jelly” and Pajaree Anannarukarn-Aditi Ashok and Jillian Hollis-Lauren Stephenson atop the leaderboard at Midland Country Club. The teams will play best ball Thursday, alternate shot Friday and close with best ball Saturday.

Nelly Korda is making her first start since winning the Meijer LPGA Classic and the KPMG Women’s PGA in consecutive weeks to take the No. 1 spot in the world ranking.

TENNIS-OBIT-FRY IRVIN

Tennis Hall of Famer Shirley Fry Irvin dies at 94

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Tennis Hall of Famer Shirley Fry Irvin has died in Florida at 94.

Competing as Shirley Fry, she completed a career Grand Slam by capturing three straight majors in 1956 and ’57 after coming out of retirement at age 28. Fry also won 13 Grand Slam doubles titles and was elected to the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 1970.