Sports

MLB-SCHEDULE

Red Sox at Yankees postponed due to COVID cases

NEW YORK (AP) — The All-Star break just became a little longer for the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox.

The two teams were supposed to open a four-game series tonight in the Bronx, the only game on the Major League Baseball schedule. But the game has been postponed following positive COVID-19 tests among three Yankees pitchers.

Jonathan Loaisiga (loh-AY’-sih-gah), Nestor Cortes Jr. and Wandy Peralta were the players who tested positive. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said all three pitchers are fully vaccinated. Cashman expects three other players to test positive.

Friday’s game is also in jeopardy.

This was the eighth COVID-related postponement this season but the first in nearly three months.

MLB-NEWS

Santiago 10-game suspension for foreign substance upheld

UNDATED (AP) — Seattle Mariners pitcher Héctor Santiago’s 10-game suspension has been upheld by MLB special adviser John McHale Jr.

Santiago will start serving the suspension Friday, when the Mariners open their post-All-Star break schedule at the Los Angeles Angels.

Santiago became the first player suspended under MLB’s crackdown on unauthorized sticky substances. Santiago also was fined.

In other MLB news:

— Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale had an encouraging outing Thursday as he tries to return to the majors for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery in March 2020. He threw three scoreless innings for the FCL Red Sox at the FCL Orioles Orange, his first competitive action in almost two years. The 32-year-old left-hander allowed four hits and struck out five.

— Canada’s deputy chief public health officer says the Blue Jays’ return to their home ballpark is “trending in a very good direction,” although he would not say when an announcement would be made about the Blue Jays’ return to Rogers Centre. The Blue Jays have played their home games this year in Dunedin, Florida, and Buffalo, New York, because the U.S.-Canada border remains closed to nonessential travel. Major League Baseball needs an exemption for games to be played in Canada because not all players and team staff have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

GOLF-BRITISH OPEN

Oosthuizen opens with a 64 to lead British Open

SANDWICH, England (AP) — Louis Oosthuizen (OOST’-hay-zehn) is the first-round leader at the British Open, one shot ahead of Jordan Spieth (speeth) and Brian Harman. Oosthuizen opened with a 6-under 64, saving par from a fairway bunker on No. 18 to tie the Royal St. George’s record. The South African opened with seven straight pars and followed with six birdies in his next nine holes.

Stewart Cink (sihnk) and Webb Simpson are at minus-4, as are Mackenzie Hughes, Dylan Frittelli, and Benjamin Hebert.

PGA champion Phil Mickelson opened with an 80. That’s his worst start in 27 appearances at the British Open and it left him in a tie for last place.

NFL-NEWS

AP source: Panthers’ Moton agrees to extension

UNDATED (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have agreed to a four-year, $72 million deal with offensive tackle Taylor Moton, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person told The Associated Press that the deal includes $43 million in guaranteed money.

The deal was reached about an hour before the 4 p.m. league-wide deadline for signing franchise players to long-term deals. If a deal had not been reached, Moton would have had to play the season under a one-year contract worth $13.7 million under the franchise tag.

Moton has started all 16 games in each of the past three seasons at right tackle and has been the team’s top offensive lineman during that span.

In other NFL news:

— A police report obtained by The Associated Press says Richard Sherman’s father-in-law armed himself with a handgun and fired pepper-spray at the NFL cornerback to protect his family as Sherman tried to bust in the door of his in-laws’ home. Sherman was arrested early Wednesday after police said he crashed his car and tried to break into his in-laws’ home in a Seattle suburb. According to the police report, Sherman’s father-in-law, Raymond Moss, said the football star partially broke in the door by ramming it and he pepper-sprayed Sherman’s face. Sherman’s wife, Ashley Moss, has said he didn’t hurt anybody.

— Four NFL teams remain under 50% vaccinated less than two weeks from the start of training camp. That’s according to a person familiar with the vaccination rates who tells The Associated Press that Washington, Indianapolis, Arizona and the Los Angeles Chargers had the four lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the league as of Thursday. Pittsburgh, Miami, Carolina and Denver have the highest vaccination rates and are among seven teams that have achieved at least 85%. About 70% of players have been vaccinated.

— The Jets and Marcus Maye were unable to reach an agreement on a long-term contract. The star safety will now play this season under his franchise tag tender. Maye will make $10.6 million this season and is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent next offseason.

NHL-NEWS

Goalie Ben Bishop to be available in Seattle expansion draft

UNDATED (AP) — Dallas Stars goaltender Ben Bishop has waived his no-movement clause to be exposed in the Seattle expansion draft after approaching the team with the idea.

The move allows Dallas to protect veteran goalie Anton Khudobin (koo-DOH’-bihn) from the Kraken. Young goalie Jake Oettinger is exempt from the draft.

Bishop missed last season recovering from right knee surgery. The 34-year-old Bishop is signed for two more seasons at an annual salary cap hit of $4.9 million.

In other NHL news:

— The Panthers have bought out the remainder of veteran defenseman Keith Yandle’s contract. Yandle was signed for two more seasons at a salary cap hit of $6.35 million. The 34-year-old holds the longest active ironman streak in the NHL at 922 consecutive regular-season games played.

— Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks was hailed as a friend and hero during a memorial service for the player who died on the Fourth of July from an errant fireworks mortar blast. Authorities have said the firework at a private home northwest of Detroit tilted slightly and started to fire toward people nearby. Kivlenieks was in a hot tub and was trying to move out of the way of the firework when he was struck.

OLYMPICS-NEWS

Bradley Beal out of Olympics for health and safety reasons

UNDATED (AP) — Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal will miss the Olympics after being placed into health and safety protocols.

The U.S. men’s basketball team said it will replace him on its roster at a later date.

The Americans also announced Thursday that forward Jerami Grant has also been placed in health and safety protocols “out of an abundance of caution.”

Beal had started all three exhibition games for the U.S. so far in Las Vegas, averaging 10.3 points on 10-for-21 shooting.

In other Olympics news:

— An Olympic athlete and a staffer linked to the Tokyo Games tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Japan, according to organizers. The two people were not identified and were among six new cases reported by the Tokyo local organizing committee. That number includes four contractors who are residents of Japan.

— Nneka Ogwumike (nehm-KAH’-dee ah-GWOO’-mih-kay) and Elizabeth Williams have been notified by FIBA that their petitions to play for Nigeria in the Olympics were denied because they played for the U.S. for too long. That’s according to two people familiar with the situation who spoke to The Associated Press.