Sports

MLB-SCHEDULE

Red Sox at Yankees postponed due to COVID cases

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox were scheduled to be the first two teams playing after the All-Star break. Instead, they could be the last.

The clubs were supposed to open a four-game series Thursday in the Bronx, the only game on the Major League Baseball schedule. But the game was postponed following positive COVID-19 tests among three Yankees pitchers.

Jonathan Loaisiga (loh-AY’-sih-gah), Nestor Cortes Jr. and Wandy Peralta were the players who tested positive. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said all three pitchers are fully vaccinated. Cashman expects three other players to test positive.

Friday’s game is also in jeopardy.

This was the eighth COVID-related postponement this season but the first in nearly three months.

MLB-NEWS

Santiago 10-game suspension for foreign substance upheld

UNDATED (AP) — Seattle Mariners pitcher Héctor Santiago’s 10-game suspension has been upheld by MLB special adviser John McHale Jr.

Santiago will start serving the suspension Friday, when the Mariners open their post-All-Star break schedule at the Los Angeles Angels.

Santiago became the first player suspended under MLB’s crackdown on unauthorized sticky substances. Santiago also was fined.

In other MLB news:

— The Braves have bolstered their outfield by acquiring Joc Pederson from the Cubs for minor league first baseman Bryce Ball. Pederson is batting .230 with 11 homers and 39 RBIs in 73 games this season. He comes to Atlanta less than a week after the Braves lost Ronald Acuña (ah-KOON’-yah) Jr. to a season-ending knee injury.

— Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale had an encouraging outing Thursday as he tries to return to the majors for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery in March 2020. He threw three scoreless innings for the FCL Red Sox at the FCL Orioles Orange, his first competitive action in almost two years. The 32-year-old left-hander allowed four hits and struck out five.

— Canada’s deputy chief public health officer says the Blue Jays’ return to their home ballpark is “trending in a very good direction,” although he would not say when an announcement would be made about the Blue Jays’ return to Rogers Centre. The Blue Jays played their home games this year in Dunedin, Florida, and Buffalo, New York, while the U.S.-Canada border has been closed to nonessential travel. Canada plans to open the border to vaccinated Americans in mid-August.

GOLF-BRITISH OPEN

Morikawa settles for a 64 and the early lead

SANDWICH, England (AP) — The world’s best golfers are encountering overcast conditions and a light breeze on the second day at the British Open. And birdies were proving hard to come by early on.

Collin Morikawa had a chance to set some records Friday, but had to settle for par on the final hole for a 64. His 9-under 131 put him three shots ahead of those who have finished.

The 24-year-old Californian was 7 under with four holes to play and needed two birdies to post a 61 for the lowest score in major championship history. But after going 27 holes without a bogey, he missed a 5-foot par putt on the 15th hole. He finished with three pars, and missed by one shot tying the 36-hole record at the British Open of 130.

Meanwhile, Will Zalatoris has withdrawn due to injury, a day after hurting his back while trying to hit out of thick grass on the 15th hole.

Six-time major champion Phil Mickelson went 28 holes before making his first birdie at the British Open. And then he made it two in a row. Two months after the 51-year-old became the oldest major champion by winning the PGA Championship, he shot 80 in the first round at Royal St. George’s. That was his highest start in 27 appearances at the British Open. Mickelson was even par for the second round, 10 over for the tournament.

First-round leader Louis Oosthuizen (OOST’-hay-zehn) is among the afternoon starters.

NFL-NEWS

AP source: Panthers’ Moton agrees to extension

UNDATED (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have agreed to a four-year, $72 million deal with offensive tackle Taylor Moton, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person told The Associated Press that the deal includes $43 million in guaranteed money.

The deal was reached about an hour before the 4 p.m. league-wide deadline for signing franchise players to long-term deals. If a deal had not been reached, Moton would have had to play the season under a one-year contract worth $13.7 million under the franchise tag.

Moton has started all 16 games in each of the past three seasons at right tackle and has been the team’s top offensive lineman during that span.

In other NFL news:

— A King County District Court Judge has ordered free agent defensive back Richard Sherman released from jail without bail following his arrest on suspicion of trying to break in to his in-laws’ home. The judge found probable cause that Sherman committed criminal trespassing, malicious mischief, driving under the influence and resisting arrest. A police report obtained by The Associated Press says Sherman’s father-in-law armed himself with a handgun and fired pepper-spray at the NFL cornerback to protect his family as Sherman tried to bust in the door of his in-laws’ home.

— Four NFL teams remain under 50% vaccinated less than two weeks from the start of training camp. That’s according to a person familiar with the vaccination rates who tells The Associated Press that Washington, Indianapolis, Arizona and the Los Angeles Chargers had the four lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the league as of Thursday. Pittsburgh, Miami, Carolina and Denver have the highest vaccination rates and are among seven teams that have achieved at least 85%. About 70% of players have been vaccinated.

— The Jets and Marcus Maye were unable to reach an agreement on a long-term contract. The star safety will now play this season under his franchise tag tender. Maye will make $10.6 million this season and is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent next offseason.

NHL-NEWS

Goalie Ben Bishop to be available in Seattle expansion draft

UNDATED (AP) — Dallas Stars goaltender Ben Bishop has waived his no-movement clause to be exposed in the Seattle expansion draft after approaching the team with the idea.

The move allows Dallas to protect veteran goalie Anton Khudobin (koo-DOH’-bihn) from the Kraken. Young goalie Jake Oettinger is exempt from the draft.

Bishop missed last season recovering from right knee surgery. The 34-year-old Bishop is signed for two more seasons at an annual salary cap hit of $4.9 million.

In other NHL news:

— The Panthers have bought out the remainder of veteran defenseman Keith Yandle’s contract. Yandle was signed for two more seasons at a salary cap hit of $6.35 million. The 34-year-old holds the longest active ironman streak in the NHL at 922 consecutive regular-season games played.

— The Avalanche have sent veteran defenseman Ryan Graves to the Devils for forward Mikhail Maltsev and a second-round selection this year. With Graves gone and Erik Johnson agreeing to waive his no-movement clause, the Avalanche can protect defensemen Devon Toews (tayvz), Cale Makar (mah-KAHR’) and Samuel Girard in next week’s expansion draft.

— Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks was hailed as a friend and hero during a memorial service for the player who died on the Fourth of July from an errant fireworks mortar blast. Authorities have said the firework at a private home northwest of Detroit tilted slightly and started to fire toward people nearby. Kivlenieks was in a hot tub and was trying to move out of the way of the firework when he was struck.

OLYMPICS-NEWS

Beal out of Olympics, exhibition game canceled

UNDATED (AP) — Friday’s Olympic men’s basketball tuneup between the United States and Australia in Las Vegas has been canceled due to health and safety protocols. USA Basketball cited “an abundance of caution” in making the decision.

The news followed word that Washington Wizards All-Star guard Bradley Beal would miss the Tokyo Games after being placed into health and safety protocols. USA forward Jerami Grant has also been placed in health and safety protocols.

The Americans are still slated to play Spain on Sunday. Friday’s women’s game between the US and Australia will be played as scheduled.

In other Olympics news:

— An Olympic athlete and a staffer linked to the Tokyo Games tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Japan, according to organizers. The two people were not identified and were among six new cases reported by the Tokyo local organizing committee. That number includes four contractors who are residents of Japan.

— Nneka Ogwumike (nehm-KAH’-dee ah-GWOO’-mih-kay) and Elizabeth Williams have been notified by FIBA that their petitions to play for Nigeria in the Olympics were denied because they played for the U.S. for too long. That’s according to two people familiar with the situation who spoke to The Associated Press.

OBIT-DENNIS MURPHY

Dennis Murphy, co-founder of pro sports leagues, dies at 94

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dennis Murphy, a sports entrepreneur who co-founded professional leagues in basketball, hockey, tennis and roller hockey, has died at age 94.

His son, Dennis Murphy Jr., says Murphy died Thursday in the Orange County city of Placentia, California.

He co-founded the American Basketball Association, World Hockey Association, World Team Tennis and Roller Hockey International. Each of the leagues used ground-breaking marketing and promotional tactics, new rules and a style of play that forced the evolution of already established rival leagues.

Murphy co-produced the 1973 “Battle of the Sexes” tennis match between Bobby Riggs and Billie Jean King.