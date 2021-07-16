Sports

BRITISH OPEN

Morikawa settles for a 64 and the early lead

SANDWICH, England (AP) — Collin Morikawa came close to setting some records on the second day of the British Open.

The 24-year-old Californian was 7 under with four holes to play and needed two birdies to post a 61 for the lowest score in major championship history. But after going 27 holes without a bogey, he missed a 5-foot par putt on the 15th hole. He finished with three pars and missed by one shot tying the 36-hole record at the British Open of 130.

Morikawa settled for a 6-under 64, good enough to give him the early lead at his first British Open.

Rory McIlroy birdied No. 18 for the second time and looks likely to be playing on the weekend. He rolled in a putt from 10 feet to complete a second straight even-par round of 70, which left him nine shots off the lead and 1 over for the tournament. He was on the projected cut line at that stage.

Meanwhile, Masters runner-up withdrew Friday after hurting his back while trying to hit out of thick grass on the 15th hole Thursday.

MLB-NEWS

AP Source: Blue Jays could be allowed to play in Toronto soon

TORONTO (AP) — Talks between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Canadian government have accelerated and it’s possible that an exemption on border restrictions could allow them to play in Canada starting July 30. That’s according to an official familiar with the talks, who told The Associated Press that the Blue Jays expect to get an answer from the Canadian government Friday.

Canada hasn’t allowed the team to play in Toronto during the pandemic because of concern that the amount of travel required during the baseball risks spreading COVID-19.

The Blue Jays played home games during the shortened 2020 season in Buffalo, New York, and started this season in Dunedin (duhn-EE’-dihn), Florida, before moving to Buffalo.

The U.S.-Canada border remains closed to nonessential travel, though Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said this week those restrictions could come off in mid-August.

NFL-NEWS

Saints’ Onyemata discloses failed test, expected suspension

UNDATED (AP) — New Orleans Saints starting defensive tackle David Onyemata says he has been been notified by the NFL he has tested positive for a banned substance and is facing a suspension for part of the season.

Onyemata says in a post on a verified social media account that he suspects the test result stemmed from his use of a supplement that he mistakenly believed was permissible. He says that while he was surprised by the test result, he is responsible what he consumes and is testing supplements he used for banned ingredients.

Onyemata posted a career-best 6 1/2 sacks last season.

In other NFL news:

— Two NFL teams remain under 50% vaccinated less than two weeks from the start of training camp, according to a person familiar with the vaccination rates. Washington and Indianapolis had the four lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the league as of Friday. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the league hasn’t released the numbers, which change daily. Pittsburgh, Miami, Carolina and Denver have the highest vaccination rates and are among 10 teams that have achieved at least 85%. About 73% of players have been vaccinated.

OLYMPICS-NEWS

Love is latest to withdraw from Olympics

UNDATED (AP) — Kevin Love has withdrawn from the Olympics because of a calf injury, forcing the U.S. men’s basketball team to replace another player on its roster.

Love’s agent, Jeff Schwartz, confirmed the Cleveland Cavalier forward’s withdrawal Friday. It was first reported by ESPN.

Love’s withdrawal comes a day after the Americans announced the Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal would miss the Olympics because he was in health and safety protocols.

USA forward Jerami Grant has also been placed in health and safety protocols.

The Americans canceled their exhibition against Australia scheduled for Friday night in Las Vegas because of health and safety concerns. They are still slated to play Spain on Sunday.

Friday’s women’s game between the US and Australia will be played as scheduled.

In other Olympics news:

— WNBA star Liz Cambage has withdrawn from Australia’s Olympic women’s basketball team because of the anxiety she’s been feeling about living and competing inside the restrictive bubble in place for the Tokyo Games. Cambage says the prospect of having no friends, no family, no fans and no support system outside of the squad during the Games is “terrifying for me.” The 29-year-old two-time Olympian says the decision breaks her heart but she thinks it’s best for the team and for herself. The absence of the star center is a major setback to Australia’s medal chances in Tokyo.

— Officials are searching for a Ugandan athlete who went missing in western Japan. The case is raising questions over Japanese organizers’ oversight of Olympic participants amid local coronavirus concerns. The missing 20-year-old, Julius Ssekitoleko, was training as part of the nine-member Ugandan team. Teammates realized he was absent Friday when his saliva test sample wasn’t delivered and they found his hotel room empty. The pandemic-delayed Olympics begin on July 23 despite mounting concern about Tokyo’s upsurge of infections. The host city on Friday reported 1,271 cases.

— IOC President Thomas Bach got a mixed reception in his visit to Hiroshima to mark the first day of the so-called Olympic Truce. Such a visit would ordinarily be routine. But the Olympics are set to open next week with Tokyo under a state of emergency and with much of the population opposed to the Games being held during the pandemic. Bach placed a wreath and observed a minute of silence in the rain in front of the Peace Memorial Park cenotaph. Faint voices of protesters who were kept at a distance could be heard shouting “go home Bach” and “you’re not welcome here.” Protesters were seen near the Atomic Bomb Dome with signs that read “Cancel The Olympics.”

NHL-SEATTLE SHUFFLING

NHL teams shuffle before Seattle Kraken expansion draft

UNDATED (AP) — Teams around the NHL have spent the week shuffling their rosters to prepare for next week’s Seattle Kraken expansion draft.

Dallas goaltender Ben Bishop, Buffalo forward Jeff Skinner and Colorado defenseman Erik Johnson are among the players waiving no movement-clauses to allow other players to be protected. Minnesota bought out Zach Parise (pah-REE’-say) and Ryan Suter, Chicago traded Duncan Keith to Edmonton, Colorado traded Ryan Graves to New Jersey and Florida bought out Keith Yandle.

The league’s other teams, except Vegas, must submit their protected lists by Saturday. The Kraken reveal their picks at the expansion draft Wednesday.

NHL-RANGERS-GAUTHIER

Rangers agree to terms on 1-year deal with Gauthier

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have agreed to terms with restricted free agent forward Julien Gauthier (goh-tee-yay) on a one-year contract. General manager Chris Drury announced the agreement Friday. Gauthier played in 30 games with the Rangers this past season, collecting two goals and six assists. He scored his first career NHL goal on Feb. 10 against Boston. The 23-year-old has skated in 47 career NHL games over parts of two seasons with Carolina and the Rangers. He has two goals and nine assists. The Quebec native was acquired by the Rangers from Carolina last year.