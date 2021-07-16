Sports

MLB-SCHEDULE

Phils take opener

UNDATED (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies have opened baseball’s post-All-Star schedule by taking the opener of a doubleheader with the Marlins.

The Phils won for the eighth time in 11 games as Travis Jankowski drove in four runs to lead a 5-2 win against Miami. Jankowski’s three-run double in the first inning put the Phillies ahead to stay.

Matt Moore struck out nine while pitching into the fifth inning, allowing two runs and six hits.

Also around the majors:

— The Tigers-Twins doubleheader in Detroit has been postponed due to rain. The first game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on Saturday, with the second game being made up as an afternoon game on Monday, Aug. 30.

MLB-NEWS

Red Sox-Yankees to play Friday night after COVID postponement

UNDATED (AP) — The Boston Red Sox and Yankees are playing tonight after a game scheduled for Thursday was postponed following positive coronavirus tests by three New York pitchers and three position players.

Outfielder Aaron Judge, third baseman Gio Urshela (ur-SHEH’-luh) and catcher Kyle Higashioka were added to the COVID-19 injured list Friday, joining pitchers Jonathan Loaisiga (loh-AY’-sih-gah), Nestor Cortes Jr. and Wandy Peralta.

In other MLB news:

— Nationals infielder Starlin Castro has been placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball under its domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. The administrative leave can last up to seven days but has been extended for players under the policy in the past while MLB investigates an allegation. Castro was placed on the restricted list June 16 due to what manager Dave Martinez at the time said were “family matters.”

NFL-NEWS

NFL’s Richard Sherman ‘deeply remorseful’ after arrest

UNDATED (AP) — NFL free-agent defensive back Richard Sherman said Friday that he is “deeply remorseful” following his arrest on accusations of drunkenly crashing his SUV in a construction zone and trying to break in to his in-laws’ suburban Seattle home this week.

Sherman was arraigned on five criminal charges that also include reckless endangerment of road workers and malicious mischief.

Police reports say Sherman was belligerent, had been drinking heavily and spoke of killing himself when he left his home in the Seattle suburb of Maple Valley late Tuesday.

In other NFL news:

—New Orleans Saints starting defensive tackle David Onyemata has been given a six-game suspension after being notified by the NFL he tested positive for a banned substance. Onyemata says in a post on a verified social media account that he suspects the test result stemmed from his use of a supplement that he mistakenly believed was permissible.

— Wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. has announced his retirement after 14 NFL seasons. Ginn played 193 regular-season games with six teams, grabbing 412 passes for 5,742 yards and 33 touchdowns. He also returned four punts and three kickoffs for touchdowns.

— Playing home games without spectators because of the pandemic caused the Packers’ operating revenues to drop nearly 27% during the most recent fiscal year. The Packers reported $409.8 million in expenses and $371.1 million in revenues. That’s the first time since 2000 the team spent more money than it brought in. The team had a record $506.9 million in revenue a year earlier.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-OBIT-ILLINOIS ROUNDTREE

Ex-Illini star Roundtree, paralyzed in accident, dies at 23

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Former Illinois football star Bobby Roundtree has died at the age of 23. Roundtree was partially paralyzed by a spinal cord injury he suffered in a swimming accident two years ago in his native Florida.

Roundtree played two seasons for the Illini, starting as a freshman and becoming one of the top pass rushers in the Big Ten as a sophomore in 2018. He had 11.5 sacks in his two seasons.

GOLF-BRITISH OPEN

Oosthuizen sets 36-hole Open record; stellar cast behind him

SANDWICH, England (AP) — A record-setting start has kept Louis Oosthuizen (OOST’-hay-zehn) atop the leaderboard through two rounds of the British Open at Royal St. George’s.

Oosthuizen followed his opening-round 64 with a 5-under 65 that leaves him 11 under, the best 36-hole total in British Open history. He shrugged off his first bogey of the week to take a two-stroke lead over former PGA champion Collin Morikawa.

Oosthuizen broke away from a three-way tie with a birdie-birdie-eagle run from the 12th hole.

Jordan Spieth (speeth) is three off the lead following a 67 as he seeks his fourth major championship. Also lurking is two-time major champion Dustin Johnson, the No. 1 player in the world, who shot 65.

Four-time major champion Rory McIlroy made the cut. He shot back-to-back even-par rounds, leaving him 11 strokes behind Oosthuizen.

NBA-TRAIL BLAZERS-LILLARD

Lillard wants Blazers to be more competitive

UNDATED (AP) — Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard said Friday he has not requested a trade but wants the team to be more urgent in its pursuit of a championship.

The All-Star guard added that he expects to be with the Blazers next season, but made clear that he feels it needs to be with more talent around him.

Lillard praised Portland as a great city with great fans and said there is pride that the organization is a perennial playoff team.

OLYMPICS-NEWS

Love is latest to withdraw from Olympics

UNDATED (AP) — Kevin Love has withdrawn from the Olympics because of a calf injury, forcing the U.S. men’s basketball team to replace two players on its roster.

A person with knowledge of the details says veteran center JaVale McGee and Spurs guard Keldon Johnson will be added to the 12-man roster. Love’s withdrawal comes a day after the Americans announced that Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal would miss the Olympics because he was in health and safety protocols.

The Americans canceled their exhibition against Australia scheduled for Friday night in Las Vegas because of health and safety concerns. They are still slated to play Spain on Sunday.

In other Olympics news:

— WNBA star Liz Cambage has withdrawn from Australia’s Olympic women’s basketball team because of the anxiety she’s been feeling about living and competing inside the restrictive bubble in place for the Tokyo Games. Cambage says the prospect of having no friends, no family, no fans and no support system outside of the squad during the Games is “terrifying for me.”

— Nneka Ogwumike (ah-GWOO’-mih-kay) and Elizabeth Williams have filed appeals to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in a last-ditch effort to play for Nigeria in the upcoming Olympics, according to two people familiar with the situation. The players were notified earlier this week by FIBA (FEE’-bah) that their petition to play for the African nation had been denied because they played for the U.S. national program for too long.

— Officials are searching for a Ugandan athlete who went missing in western Japan. The case is raising questions over Japanese organizers’ oversight of Olympic participants amid local coronavirus concerns. The missing 20-year-old, was training as part of the nine-member Ugandan team. Teammates realized he was absent Friday when his saliva test sample wasn’t delivered and they found his hotel room empty.