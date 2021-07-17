Sports

GOLF-BRITISH OPEN

Third round underway

SANDWICH, England (AP) — Louis Oosthuizen (OOST’-hay-zehn) carried a two-stroke lead over former PGA champion Collin Morikawa into the third round of the British Open. Oosthuizen set a 36-hole scoring record for the tournament with a 5-under 65 that left him 11 under. He broke away from a three-way tie on Friday with a birdie-birdie-eagle run from the 12th hole.

On Saturday, Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre had the 12th round at 65 or lower this week at Royal St. George’s. He holed a shot of about 80 feet from a swale to the left of the 18th green that put him at 4-under 206 for the championship. There have been nine rounds of 65 and three rounds of 64 this week. There were 10 rounds of 65 or lower in the previous 14 times the Open came to Royal St. George’s.

Rory McIlroy finally had a round in the 60s, but just barely. McIlroy made five birdies on the front nine and no birdies on the back nine at the British Open. He ended with a 69. It was only his second sub-70 score in 13 rounds in the majors this year. McIlroy will have to wait until April at the Masters for his next chance to end his long drought in the majors that date to 2014.

NBA FINALS

Series a tossup heading into Game 5

PHOENIX (AP) — The NBA Finals seemed very much in the Suns’ control when they left Phoenix a week ago. Then the Bucks won their two games in Milwaukee and the Suns return to Arizona for Game 5 Saturday with the series tied.

The Bucks overcame a 2-0 deficit in the second round against Brooklyn and now are trying to become the fifth club to do it in the NBA Finals.

Suns point guard Chris Paul is looking to bounce back from a rough Game 4 when he finished with 10 points, seven assists and five costly turnovers, including a crucial one in the final minute that led to a 109-103 loss.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Twins play Tigers after 5-day break

UNDATED (AP) — The Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers will play a doubleheader Saturday in Detroit after having their All-Star break extended by a day when their doubleheader was rained out Friday. That made them the only major league clubs to get a five-day midsummer respite.

José Ureña is scheduled to start the opener for the Tigers, who were planning a bullpen game in the nightcap. Charlie Barnes makes his major league debut in Game 1 for the Twins, and Kenta Maeda is set for Game 2.

The teams will make up the other postponed game on Aug. 30.

Minnesota swept Detroit in a four-game series at Target Field before the break.

In other highlights of Saturday’s schedule:

— Nathan Eovaldi (eh-VAHL’-dee) and the Boston Red Sox try to improve to 8-0 against the rival New York Yankees this season when they face Gerrit Cole in a prime-time matchup of AL All-Stars in the Bronx. With slugger Aaron Judge and five of his teammates sidelined due to a coronavirus outbreak, the fourth-place Yankees were held to three hits last night in a 4-0 loss to Boston that dropped them nine games behind the AL East-leading Red Sox. New York is also minus first baseman Luke Voit, who went on the injured list with a bone bruise in his left knee.

— The Houston Astros send Jake Odorizzi (oh-duh-REE’-zee) to the mound against Lucas Giolito (jee-oh-LEE’-toh) and the Chicago White Sox as the AL division leaders continue their weekend set. Odorizzi is 2-1 with a sparkling 1.04 ERA over his last five appearances. He is 3-4 with a 3.15 ERA in 11 career starts against Chicago. Giolito struck out nine over 5 1/3 innings in an 8-3 win at Baltimore last Saturday. The 6-foot-6 right-hander is 1-3 with a 4.68 ERA in four career starts versus the Astros.

— Angels second baseman David Fletcher tries to extend his hitting streak to 26 games, which would break a tie with Hall of Famer Rod Carew for the second-longest in franchise history behind Garret Anderson’s 28-game run in 1998. Fletcher and his Los Angeles teammates face Seattle lefty Yusei Kikuchi (YOO’-say kih-KOO’-chee).

MLB-NEWS

Braves swing another deal, get catcher Vogt from Arizona

UNDATED (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have acquired veteran catcher Stephen Vogt from the Arizona Diamondbacks for minor league first baseman Mason Berne.

The 36-year-old Vogt, a two-time All-Star with Oakland, batted .212 with five homers and 17 RBIs in 52 games for the major league-worst Diamondbacks this season. He has thrown out 10 of 30 runners attempting to steal.

The move came one night after the depleted Braves obtained Joc Pederson in a trade with the Chicago Cubs, bolstering their outfield after recently losing star slugger Ronald Acuña Jr. to a season-ending knee injury. Atlanta, hoping to chase down the New York Mets and win its fourth straight NL East title, has struggled to replace injured catcher Travis d’Arnaud this year.

In other MLB news:

— The New York Mets are waiting for news on Francisco Lindor (lihn-DOHR’), who left Friday night’s 4-1 loss in Pittsburgh with soreness on his right side. New York manager Luis Rojas (ROH’-hahs) had no further update after the game other than to say the star shortstop would be examined in the morning. Lindor is in his first season with the first-place Mets after being acquired from Cleveland in a January trade. The four-time All-Star agreed to a $341 million, 10-year contract just before opening day. He is hitting .228 with 11 home runs in 88 games.

— The Colorado Rockies have been compromised by COVID-19 coming out of the All-Star break. They were without manager Bud Black and five other team members during Friday night’s 10-4 home loss to the Dodgers due to health and safety protocols and contact tracing. In addition to Black, first base coach Ron Gideon and four Rockies players were not available. Right-hander Antonio Senzatela was scheduled to start but was added to the COVID-19 injured list instead, along with fellow pitchers Yency Almonte and Jhoulys Chacín, and outfielder Yonathan Daza. Bench coach Mike Redmond served as acting manager.

— Shohei Ohtani (SHOH’-hay oh-TAH’-nee) has donated his earnings from this week’s Home Run Derby to members of the Los Angeles Angels’ support staff. That’s according to a person with knowledge of the situation, who says Ohtani donated the $150,000 he received to more than a couple dozen people, including clubhouse staff, trainers and members of the media relations department. The two-way Japanese sensation handed out the checks before last night’s game against the Seattle Mariners, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press. Ohtani hasn’t commented on it.

OLYMPICS-NEWS

First positive COVID-19 test in Olympic Village

TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo Olympic organizers say the first resident of the Olympic Village has tested positive for COVID-19. Officials say it was not an athlete.

Tokyo officials including the president of the organizing committee confirmed the case. They said the positive test was Friday, one week before the Olympics open.

The person is identified simply as a “games-concerned personnel.” The person is also listed as a non-resident of Japan. Tokyo officials said the person was placed in a 14-day quarantine.

In other Olympics news:

— Japan’s massive security apparatus for the Olympics is raising complaints that the nation will look more like authoritarian North Korea or China than one of the world’s most powerful, vibrant democracies. The worry for many Japanese, however, isn’t too much Big Brother. It’s that all the increased precautions won’t be nearly enough to stop the estimated 85,000 athletes, officials, journalists and other workers coming into Japan from introducing fast-spreading coronavirus variants to a largely unvaccinated population struggling with mounting cases. So far, the majority of athletes and others are exempted from typical quarantine requirements. The Japanese press is filled with reports of Olympic-related people testing positive, breaking mask rules and drinking in public.

— Germany’s Olympic soccer team walked off the field Saturday during a preparation match for the Tokyo Games in response to alleged racist abuse from an opposing Honduras player toward German defender Jordan Torunarigha. The German soccer federation says Torunarigha “was racially insulted” and that the players walked off with five minutes remaining in the game. Germany coach Stefan Kuntz says Torunarigha was “terribly upset” and that the Honduras team later apologized. The friendly game in Wakayama, Japan was Germany’s last preparation match before it plays Brazil in Yokohama on Thursday.

— South Korea’s Olympic committee says it has removed banners at the athletes’ village in Tokyo that referred to a 16th-century war between Korea and Japan. It followed an intervention from the International Olympic Committee, which saw the banners as provocative. In agreeing to take down the banners, the South Koreans said they received a promise from the IOC that the displaying of the Japanese “rising sun” flag will be banned at stadiums and other Olympic venues. The flag is resented by many people in South Korea and other parts of Asia who see it as a symbol of Japan’s wartime past.

NFL-BUCCANEERS-WHITE HOUSE

Official: Super Bowl champs to visit White House Tuesday

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will celebrate the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Super Bowl title when the team visits the White House on Tuesday.

No other details about the visit were provided by a White House official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the event has not been formally announced.

Biden has resumed the tradition of opening the White House to championship sports teams after an uneven record of such visits under the Trump administration. Biden welcomed the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers earlier this month.

Tampa Bay won the Super Bowl in February by defeating the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-9.

NFL players report to training camp for the 2021 season later in July.