Sports

GOLF-BRITISH OPEN

Oosthuizen 1-up on Morikawa

SANDWICH, England (AP) — Collin Morikawa had an opportunity to come away with a share of the lead through three rounds of the British Open. So did Jordan Spieth (speeth).

Eventually, Louis Oosthuizen (OOST’-hay-zehn) retained the lead with a 1-under 69 that puts him 12 under for the tournament, one ahead of Morikawa and three in front of Spieth. Oosthuizen made an 8-foot birdie on the 16th hole and a long two-putt par on the closing hole.

Morikawa bogeyed two of his first five holes before signing off on a 68. He had a great chance to pull even with Oosthuizen on 18 with a birdie putt that rode to the right of the cup.

Spieth was tied for the lead until he hit a poor wedge into the 17th for bogey and then shockingly missed a 2-foot par putt on the 18th. He had to settle for a 69.

Oosthuizen has been runner-up in the last two majors and will be trying to win his first major since the 2010 British Open at St. Andrews.

LPGA-DOW GREAT LAKES INVITATIONAL

Jutanugarn sisters take title

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — Thai sisters Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn have won the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational by shooting their second 11-under 59 in best-ball play. The 59 gave them a three-stroke victory over defending champions Cydney Clanton and Jasmine Suwannapura.

The 25-year-old Ariya won for the 12th time on the LPGA Tour and second this season. The 26-year-old Moriya took her second title.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Indians trip A’s

UNDATED (AP) — The Oakland Athletics have given the Houston Astros an opportunity to pad their lead in the American League West.

The Cleveland Indians won for the fourth time in five games by defeating the Athletics, 3-2 in Oakland. Franmil (FRAHM’-meel) Reyes crushed a home run 437 feet into a luxury suite in center field of the Coliseum. It was his 15th homer of the season and fourth since coming off the injured list on July 2.

Cal Quantrill picked up his second straight victory by limiting the A’s to one run over five innings.

The Astros will own a 4 1/2-game lead over the Athletics if Houston beats the White Sox today.

In other major league action:

— Robbie Grossman smacked a leadoff homer and four Tigers pitchers combined on a two-hitter in Game 1 of a doubleheader, a 1-0 victory over the Twins. José Ureña started for the Tigers and pitched three innings of two-hit ball before departing due to right groin tightness.

— Wilsson Contreras belted a two-run homer to cap a three-run ninth that pushed the Cubs past the Diamondbacks, 4-2. The Cubs were down to their final out trailing 2-1 when Rafael Ortega doubled and scored on a single by pinch-hitter Robinson Chirinos.

— The Blue Jays-Rangers game in Buffalo was postponed by rain and will be made up as part of a Sunday twinbill.

MLB-NEWS

White Sox, RHP Lance Lynn agree to 2-year contract

UNDATED (AP) — The NL East-leading Mets continue to deal with injuries after pulling a host of regulars off the IL in recent weeks.

Cy Young candidate Jacob deGrom has been scratched from Sunday’s scheduled start in Pittsburgh because of forearm tightness. DeGrom felt discomfort Friday while throwing a bullpen season at Pittsburgh. An MRI hours later showed there was forearm tightness but no structural damage.

The Mets have placed star shortstop Francisco Lindor (lihn-DOHR’) on the 10-day injured list with a strained right oblique that could keep him out a month or more.

Lindor got hurt during Friday’s 4-1 loss at Pittsburgh, wincing after he bounced out to second base in the fifth inning. The four-time All-Star took a few steps out of the batter’s box but then peeled off toward the Mets’ dugout.

In other MLB news:

— The White Sox and All-Star right-hander Lance Lynn have agreed to a two-year, $38 million contract extension. The 34-year-old Lynn is 9-3 with an AL-best 1.99 ERA in 16 starts in his first season with Chicago.

— The Braves have acquired veteran catcher Stephen Vogt (voht) from the Diamondbacks for minor league first baseman Mason Berne. The 36-year-old Vogt was a two-time All-Star with Oakland, but he’s batting just .212 with five homers and 17 RBIs in 52 games Arizona this season.

NBA-WIZARDS-COACH

Another Unseld will lead Wizards

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wes Unseld Jr. has been hired as head coach of the Washington Wizards, bringing the former Denver Nuggets assistant full circle with the franchise his father led to its only NBA title as a player in 1978.

Unseld spent the past six years with the Nuggets and was promoted to associate coach under Michael Malone last season.

He began his career with Washington as a scout in 1997 before working his way up to assistant coach, a job he held from 2005-2011.

NHL-NEWS

Stars sign Heiskanen to hefty deal

UNDATED (AP) — The Dallas Stars have signed defenseman Miro Heiskanen (MEER’-oh HAYS’-kah-nehn) to an eight-year, $67.6 million contract that will count $8.45 million against the salary cap.

Heiskanen had 27 points last season and ranked ninth in the league in ice time at just under 25 minutes a game. He has 95 points in 205 regular-season games and 30 points in 40 playoff games with Dallas.

In other NHL news:

— The defensively-challenged Flyers finally landed a premier blueliner with the acquisition of Ryan Ellis from the Predators for defenseman Philippe Myers and forward Nolan Patrick. The 30-year-old Ellis is coming back from shoulder surgery, but the Flyers think he can regain the form that made him one of the NHL’s best defenseman. Nashville immediately shipped Patrick to Vegas for forward Cody Glass.

— The Maple Leafs have picked up forward Jared McCann from the Penguins on Saturday for prospect Filip Hallander and a seventh-round pick in the 2023 draft. The 25-year-old McCann had 14 goals and 32 points in 43 regular-season games for Pittsburgh this past season.

— The Rangers have acquired the rights to pending free agent forward Barclay Goodrow from the Lightning for a seven-round pick in next year’s draft. The Blueshirts now have exclusive negotiating rights with Goodrow until the free agent market opens July 28. New York also sent forward Brett Howden to Vegas for a 2022 fourth-rounder and defenseman Nick DeSimone.

— The Sharks have acquired goaltender Adin Hill and a late draft pick from the Coyotes for younger goalie Josef Kolenar and a 2022 second-rounder. The Coyotes traded Hill because they could not protect the 25-year-old and starter Darcy Kuemper (KEHM’-pur) from the Kraken in next week’s expansion draft.

OLYMPICS-NEWS

First positive COVID-19 test in Olympic Village

TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo Olympic organizers say the first resident of the Olympic Village has tested positive for COVID-19. Officials say it was not an athlete.

The person is identified simply as a “games-concerned personnel.” The person is also listed as a non-resident of Japan. Tokyo officials said the person was placed in a 14-day quarantine.

In other Olympics news:

— Germany’s Olympic soccer team walked off the field Saturday during a preparation match for the Tokyo Games in response to alleged racist abuse from an opposing Honduras player toward German defender Jordan Torunarigha. The German soccer federation says Torunarigha “was racially insulted” and that the players walked off with five minutes remaining in the game.

— South Korea’s Olympic committee says it has removed banners at the athletes’ village in Tokyo that referred to a 16th-century war between Korea and Japan. It followed an intervention from the International Olympic Committee, which saw the banners as provocative.

CYCLING-TOUR DE FRANCE

Pogacar poised to win 2nd Tour de France title

SAINT-EMILION, France (AP) — Tadej Pogacar (TAH’-day pah-GAH’-char) is all but guaranteed his second straight Tour de France victory after completing the second-last stage unscathed. The Slovenian cyclist has an unsurmountable lead of more than five minutes heading into Sunday’s final ride into the heart of Paris.

Saturday’s Stage 20 time trial marked the last serious test after nearly three exhausting weeks. Belgian rider Wout van Aert won the 31-kilometer stage while Pogacar played it safe and finished eighth.

F1-BRITISH GP

Verstappen wins sprint race to take pole for Sunday’s British GP

SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Max Verstappen out-dragged Lewis Hamilton at the start of Formula One’s experimental first sprint qualifying race to take the pole for the British Grand Prix.

Verstappen stretched his lead over Hamilton by winning the sprint and now takes a 33-point advantage over the beloved local driver into Sunday.

F1 leaders tried a new format at Silverstone by setting the starting field with a 70-lap race.

NFL-BUCCANEERS-WHITE HOUSE

Official: Super Bowl champs to visit White House Tuesday

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will celebrate the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Super Bowl title when the team visits the White House on Tuesday.

Biden has resumed the tradition of opening the White House to championship sports teams after an uneven record of such visits under the Trump administration. Biden welcomed the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers earlier this month.