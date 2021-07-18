Sports

NBA FINALS-BUCKS/SUNS

Bucks beat Suns for 3-2 lead

PHOENIX (AP) — Jrue (jroo) Holiday has helped the Milwaukee Bucks pull within one victory of their first NBA title in a half-century.

Holiday scored 27 points, had 13 assists and provided a game-clinching play that secured the Bucks’ 123-119 win over the Suns in Phoenix. Holiday’s steal and alley-oop pass to Giannis Antetounmpo (YAH’-nihs an-teh-toh-KOON’-poh) for a dunk sealed Milwaukee’s third straight win.

Holiday already had 18 points and seven assists by intermission for the Bucks, who trailed by 16 before outscoring the Suns, 43-24 in the second quarter.

The Bucks made 32 of 45 shots in the middle two quarters, outscoring the Suns 79-53 during that stretch.

Antetokounmpo had 32 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Khris Middleton added 29 points to help the Bucks overcome Devin Booker’s second straight 40-point performance. Booker finished with 40 points but had the ball stolen by Holiday for the clinching play.

Chris Paul had 21 points and 11 assists, and Deandre Ayton finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

Game 6 is Tuesday in Milwaukee.

NBA-WIZARDS-COACH

Another Unseld will lead Wizards

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wes Unseld Jr. has been hired as head coach of the Washington Wizards, bringing the former Denver Nuggets assistant full circle with the franchise his father led to its only NBA title as a player in 1978.

Unseld spent the past six years with the Nuggets and was promoted to associate coach under Michael Malone last season.

He began his career with Washington as a scout in 1997 before working his way up to assistant coach, a job he held from 2005-2011.

MLB-NATIONALS PARK-SHOOTING

Nats-Padres suspended following shooting outside ballpark

WASHINGTON (AP) — Saturday’s game between the Nationals and visiting San Diego Padres was suspended after 5 1/2 innings due to a shooting outside Nationals Park.

The Metropolitan Police department says an exchange of gunfire between people in two cars left three people injured. One of the people who was shot was a woman who was attending the game and who was struck while she was outside the stadium.

More than two dozen police cars, ambulances and fire engines were on the street outside the third base side. The Padres had just taken the field for the bottom of the sixth when several loud pops were heard from the left field side of the ballpark.

Fans were asked to exit the stadium through the outfield gates.

The Padres were leading 8-4 behind Fernando Tatis (tah-TEES’) Jr., who was 4-for-4 with a pair of RBI singles. The game will resume Sunday afternoon, followed by the regularly scheduled game.

MLB-SCHEDULE

White Sox hammer Astros

UNDATED (AP) — The Chicago White Sox finally picked up a win over the Houston Astros.

Lucas Giolito (jee-oh-LEE’-toh) pitched a three-hitter and José Abreu (ah-BRAY’-oo) launched a three-run homer as the White Sox trounced the Astros, 10-1.

Tim Anderson, Zack Collins and rookies Gavin Sheets and Jake Burger also went deep. The White Sox broke out against the Astros after dropping the first five games in the season series by a combined 34-9 score.

Houston’s lead in the AL West remains 3 1/2 games over Oakland. The White Sox still pace the AL Central by eight games over Cleveland.

The Indians won for the fourth time in five games by defeating the Athletics, 3-2 in Oakland. Franmil (FRAHM’-meel) Reyes crushed a home run 437 feet into a luxury suite in center field of the Coliseum.

Cal Quantrill picked up his second straight victory by limiting the A’s to one run over five innings.

In other major league action:

— The Yankees had dropped eight straight to the Red Sox before rain helped New York pull out a 3-1 victory. The game was called after six innings following homers by Gary Sanchez and Gleyber (GLAY’-bur) Torres in the sixth.

— Robbie Grossman smacked a leadoff homer and four Tigers pitchers combined on a two-hitter in Game 1 of a doubleheader, a 1-0 victory over the Twins. José Ureña started for the Tigers and pitched three innings of two-hit ball before departing due to right groin tightness.

— The Tigers completed the sweep by downing the Twins, 5-4 on an RBI single by Miguel Cabrera in the bottom of the eighth. The Twins scored in the eighth to take the lead, but Jonathan Schoop (skohp) tied it with an RBI single before scoring the winning run.

— The Orioles’ five-game losing streak is over after Ryan Mountcastle and Ramón Urias each had two RBIs in their 8-4 win over the Royals. The Birds got six consecutive hits in a five-run third inning as they chased starter Brady Singer and opened a 7-0 lead.

— The Angels rolled to a 9-4 rout of the Mariners as David Fletcher went 3-for-5 with five RBIs. Taylor Ward and Jack Mayfield homered for Los Angeles.

— Christian Yelich (YEH’-lihch) doubled home the tiebreaking run while the Brewers scored three times in the 11th to beat the Reds, 7-4. Yelich had two RBIs and Willy Adames (ah-DAH’-mehs) had three hits as Milwaukee stretched its lead in the NL Central to six games over Cincinnati.

— Wilsson Contreras belted a two-run homer to cap a three-run ninth that pushed the Cubs past the Diamondbacks, 4-2. The Cubs were down to their final out trailing 2-1 when Rafael Ortega doubled and scored on a single by pinch-hitter Robinson Chirinos.

— The Giants’ five-game winning streak is over after Kwang Hyun Kim tossed six shutout innings to lead the Cardinals’ 3-1 decision over San Francisco. Tyler O’Neill and Paul Goldschmidt homered to back Kim, who hasn’t allowed a run in 21 innings covering three starts.

— Max Muncy homered is his last two at-bats and was 4-for-5 with five RBIs as the Dodgers clobbered the Rockies, 9-2. Walker Buehler (BYOO-lur) pitched seven strong innings to move to 10-1, setting down the last 13 batters he faced.

— Jacob Stallings’ grand slam in the bottom of the ninth inning off closer Edwin Díaz completed the Pirates’ stunning rally in a 9-7 win over the Mets. J.D. Davis hit a pair of two-run homers and rookie starter Tylor Megill pitched six scoreless innings before leaving the game with a 6-01 lead.

— Joc Pederson slammed a two-run homer in his first start as a Brave to help them clobber the Rays, 9-0. Max Fried (freed) had a two-run double among his three hits while throwing seven dominant innings.

— The Marlins and Phillies were suspended by rain in Philadelphia with the game tied 2-2 in the top of the 10th. The Phillies appeared headed to their ninth win in 13 games before the Marlins tied it with a pair of runs in the ninth off Ranger Suárez. The game will resume on Sunday.

— The Blue Jays-Rangers game in Buffalo was postponed by rain and will be made up as part of a Sunday twinbill.

MLB-NEWS

Lindor has long-term injury; deGrom sidelined

UNDATED (AP) — The NL East-leading Mets continue to deal with injuries after pulling a host of regulars off the IL in recent weeks.

Cy Young candidate Jacob deGrom has been scratched from Sunday’s scheduled start in Pittsburgh because of forearm tightness. DeGrom felt discomfort Friday while throwing a bullpen season at Pittsburgh. An MRI hours later showed there was forearm tightness but no structural damage.

The Mets have placed star shortstop Francisco Lindor (lihn-DOHR’) on the 10-day injured list with a strained right oblique that could keep him out a month or more.

Lindor got hurt during Friday’s 4-1 loss at Pittsburgh, wincing after he bounced out to second base in the fifth inning. The four-time All-Star took a few steps out of the batter’s box but then peeled off toward the Mets’ dugout.

In other MLB news:

— The White Sox and All-Star right-hander Lance Lynn have agreed to a two-year, $38 million contract extension. The 34-year-old Lynn is 9-3 with an AL-best 1.99 ERA in 16 starts in his first season with Chicago.

— The Braves have acquired veteran catcher Stephen Vogt (voht) from the Diamondbacks for minor league first baseman Mason Berne. The 36-year-old Vogt was a two-time All-Star with Oakland, but he’s batting just .212 with five homers and 17 RBIs in 52 games Arizona this season.

GOLF-BRITISH OPEN

Oosthuizen 1-up on Morikawa

SANDWICH, England (AP) — Collin Morikawa had an opportunity to come away with a share of the lead through three rounds of the British Open. So did Jordan Spieth (speeth).

Eventually, Louis Oosthuizen (OOST’-hay-zehn) retained the lead with a 1-under 69 that puts him 12 under for the tournament, one ahead of Morikawa and three in front of Spieth. Oosthuizen made an 8-foot birdie on the 16th hole and a long two-putt par on the closing hole.

Morikawa bogeyed two of his first five holes before signing off on a 68. He had a great chance to pull even with Oosthuizen on 18 with a birdie putt that rode to the right of the cup.

Spieth was tied for the lead until he hit a poor wedge into the 17th for bogey and then shockingly missed a 2-foot par putt on the 18th. He had to settle for a 69.

Oosthuizen has been runner-up in the last two majors and will be trying to win his first major since the 2010 British Open at St. Andrews.

LPGA-DOW GREAT LAKES INVITATIONAL

Jutanugarn sisters take title

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — Thai sisters Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn have won the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational by shooting their second 11-under 59 in best-ball play. The 59 gave them a three-stroke victory over defending champions Cydney Clanton and Jasmine Suwannapura.

The 25-year-old Ariya won for the 12th time on the LPGA Tour and second this season. The 26-year-old Moriya took her second title.

NHL-NEWS

Stars sign Heiskanen to hefty deal

UNDATED (AP) — The Dallas Stars have signed defenseman Miro Heiskanen (MEER’-oh HAYS’-kah-nehn) to an eight-year, $67.6 million contract that will count $8.45 million against the salary cap.

Heiskanen had 27 points last season and ranked ninth in the league in ice time at just under 25 minutes a game. He has 95 points in 205 regular-season games and 30 points in 40 playoff games with Dallas.

In other NHL news:

— The defensively-challenged Flyers finally landed a premier blueliner with the acquisition of Ryan Ellis from the Predators for defenseman Philippe Myers and forward Nolan Patrick. The 30-year-old Ellis is coming back from shoulder surgery, but the Flyers think he can regain the form that made him one of the NHL’s best defenseman. Nashville immediately shipped Patrick to Vegas for forward Cody Glass.

— The Maple Leafs have picked up forward Jared McCann from the Penguins on Saturday for prospect Filip Hallander and a seventh-round pick in the 2023 draft. The 25-year-old McCann had 14 goals and 32 points in 43 regular-season games for Pittsburgh this past season.

— The Rangers have acquired the rights to pending free agent forward Barclay Goodrow from the Lightning for a seven-round pick in next year’s draft. The Blueshirts now have exclusive negotiating rights with Goodrow until the free agent market opens July 28. New York also sent forward Brett Howden to Vegas for a 2022 fourth-rounder and defenseman Nick DeSimone.

— The Sharks have acquired goaltender Adin Hill and a late draft pick from the Coyotes for younger goalie Josef Kolenar and a 2022 second-rounder. The Coyotes traded Hill because they could not protect the 25-year-old and starter Darcy Kuemper (KEHM’-pur) from the Kraken in next week’s expansion draft.

— The Islanders have re-signed defenseman Andy Greene to a one-year deal, allowing them to expose him in the expansion draft. The Isles needed another veteran blueliner for draft purposes without exposing Adam Pelech (PEH’-lehk), Ryan Pulock (POO’-lahk) or Scott Mayfield.

OLYMPICS-NEWS

First positive COVID-19 tests in Olympic Village

TOKYO (AP) — Two athletes living in the Olympic Village have tested positive for COVID-19, the first to do so with the Tokyo Games opening on Friday.

Organizers confirmed the positive tests on Sunday and both were listed as non-Japanese. No names or other details were provided.

Organizers say since July 1, 55 people linked to the Olympics have reported positive tests. This accounting does include athletes or others who may have arrived for training camps but are not yet under the “jurisdiction” of the organizing committee.

In other Olympics news:

— Germany’s Olympic soccer team walked off the field Saturday during a preparation match for the Tokyo Games in response to alleged racist abuse from an opposing Honduras player toward German defender Jordan Torunarigha. The German soccer federation says Torunarigha “was racially insulted” and that the players walked off with five minutes remaining in the game.

— South Korea’s Olympic committee says it has removed banners at the athletes’ village in Tokyo that referred to a 16th-century war between Korea and Japan. It followed an intervention from the International Olympic Committee, which saw the banners as provocative.

CYCLING-TOUR DE FRANCE

Pogacar poised to win 2nd Tour de France title

SAINT-EMILION, France (AP) — Tadej Pogacar (TAH’-day pah-GAH’-char) is all but guaranteed his second straight Tour de France victory after completing the second-last stage unscathed. The Slovenian cyclist has an unsurmountable lead of more than five minutes heading into Sunday’s final ride into the heart of Paris.

Saturday’s Stage 20 time trial marked the last serious test after nearly three exhausting weeks. Belgian rider Wout van Aert won the 31-kilometer stage while Pogacar played it safe and finished eighth.

NFL-BUCCANEERS-WHITE HOUSE

Official: Super Bowl champs to visit White House Tuesday

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will celebrate the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Super Bowl title when the team visits the White House on Tuesday.

Biden has resumed the tradition of opening the White House to championship sports teams after an uneven record of such visits under the Trump administration. Biden welcomed the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers earlier this month.