Sports

GOLF-BRITISH OPEN

Morikawa wins

SANDWICH, England (AP) — Collin Morikawa has won the British Open.

The 24-year-old American started the final round one shot behind and closed with a 66 for a two-shot victory over Jordan Spieth (speeth).

Remarkably, he played the final 31 holes at Royal St. George’s without a bogey and finished at 15-under 265. That’s the lowest score in the 15 times the British Open has been played at Royal St. George’s.

It’s the second major championship in two years for Morikawa, who was playing in his first British Open. He also won the PGA Championship last year in his first attempt. He now has five victories in his two years since turning pro.

For Louis Oosthuizen (OOST’-hay-zehn), it was more heartbreak. The South African fell out of the lead with a bunker-to-bunker bogey on the par-5 seventh hole. He was four behind Morikawa at the turn and never could catch up.

Oosthuizen was runner-up in the last two majors. He tied for third with U.S. Open champion Jon Rahm.

MLB-METS-DEGROM

Mets place deGrom on IL with forearm tightness

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The New York Mets will place right-handed pitcher Jacob deGrom on the 10-day injured list with right forearm tightness.

The Mets ace first experienced the tightness before the All-Star Game and determined on Friday that he would be unable to make his scheduled start on Sunday at Pittsburgh. Taijuan Walker will replace him against the Pirates.

DeGrom underwent an MRI on Friday that confirmed the issue is in his forearm and that there is no structural damage to his elbow. Manager Luis Rojas said the injury is not related to the forearm flexor injury that deGrom had earlier this season.

DeGrom has also battled through back, lat and shoulder injuries this season, but has maintained a major league-best 1.08 ERA.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Padres and Nationals to resume game suspended after shooting

UNDATED (AP) — The San Diego Padres and Washington resuming their game that was suspended Saturday night because of a shooting outside Nationals Park.

The game was halted in the sixth inning with the Padres ahead 8-4. The shooting caused echoes of gunfire inside the stadium and prompted many fans to clear the seats and sent some scrambling for safety in the San Diego dugout.

Police say an exchange of gunfire between people in two cars left three people injured.

Elsewhere in the majors Sunday:

— Athletics All-Star Chris Bassitt takes a 10-game winning streak into a matchup with Cleveland at the Coliseum. The 32-year-old righty dropped his first two starts of the year and hasn’t lost in 17 outings since. Bassitt’s streak is the longest by an Oakland pitcher since Mike Fiers (FY’-urz) won 12 straight in 2019. Indians right-hander Zach Plesac has won three in a row.

— The Blue Jays will host Texas in a doubleheader at their temporary home in Buffalo as a result of a rainout — which soon won’t be a problem for them. Starting on July 30, the Blue Jays will be allowed to play under the retractable roof at Rogers Centre in Toronto. They’ve received approval from the Canadian government for an exemption on border restrictions to return north of the border. Kolby Allard will start for Texas in the first game of the doubleheader, followed by Mike Foltynewicz (fohl-tih-NAY’-vihch). The Blue Jays will have left-handers work both games, with Ryu in the opener and then Steven Matz.

OLYMPICS-NEWS

First positive COVID tests for athletes in Olympic Village

TOKYO (AP) — Two South African soccer players have become the first athletes inside the Olympic Village to test positive for COVID-19.

Organizers confirmed the positive tests but only listed the two as non-Japanese. The South African Football Association later confirmed there were three COVID-19 cases in its delegation — two players and a video analyst. Olympic organizers also said another athlete had tested positive but this person was not residing in the Olympic Village.

Organizers say since July 1, 55 people linked to the Olympics have reported positive tests. The Olympic Village on Tokyo Bay will house 11,000 Olympic athletes and thousands of other support staff.

The Tokyo Games open on Friday.

In other Olympics news:

— Two people with knowledge of the situation have told The Associated Press former distance runner Tegla Loroupe has tested positive for COVID-19. Loroupe is the chief of mission for the IOC’s Refugee Olympic Team and is the reason the team has been stuck in Doha, Qatar, and has delayed its arrival in Tokyo. The IOC has declined to comment nor confirm her condition. The two sources who confirmed Loroupe’s condition requested anonymity because they weren’t authorized to share medical information. The IOC issued a statement several days ago and said only that an “official” returned a positive test. It said the 26 athletes in Doha and other officials had tested negative.

— Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini has announced his withdrawal from the Tokyo Olympics due to a thigh injury sustained at the grass-court tournament. The 25-year-old Italian said on Instagram that he had an MRI scan the day before and “was informed I will not be able to compete for a couple of weeks.” Berrettini lost the Wimbledon final to Novak Djokovic. He had put together an 11-match winning run to reach his first Grand Slam final.

— US Rowing is awaiting the results of an assessment commissioned by the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee of the sport’s national team programs, including the men’s group based in Oakland, where longtime coach Mike Teti is being criticized by some rowers for what they call his intimidating style. Athletes offer drastically different accounts of what rowing is like under Teti’s leadership. Members of the men’s eight boat team stood united behind Teti weeks before the Tokyo Olympics, but nine rowers told The Associated Press that they have direct knowledge of Teti physically threatening athletes or verbally attacking them if they challenged him in any way.

F1-BRITISH GP

Hamilton roars back to win British GP after Verstappen crash

SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Lewis Hamilton roared back from a first-lap incident that sent championship leader Max Verstappen to the hospital and overcame a 10-second penalty to win the British Grand Prix and reignite his title defense.

The seven-time champion won at his home track to snap a run of five races without a victory. Hamilton drove a victory lap brandishing the British flag.

The Mercedes driver cut the gap to Red Bull’s Verstappen from 33 points to eight. Verstappen has been taken to hospital for precautionary checks.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner criticized Hamilton and called it “a hollow victory.”