Sports

GOLF-BRITISH OPEN

Morikawa wins his 2nd major with flawless finish

SANDWICH, England (AP) — Collin Morikawa has become the first golfer to win two different majors in his first attempt.

The 24-year-old American started the final round of the British Open one shot behind and ended with a bogey-free, 4-under 66 for a two-shot victory over Jordan Spieth (speeth).

Morikawa made three straight birdies from the seventh hole to overtake Louis Oosthuizen (OOST’-hay-zehn), who was seeking a wire-to-wire win. Oosthuizen, the 2010 Open champion and runner-up at the last two majors, tied for third with U.S. Open champion Jon Rahm.

Morikawa played the final 31 holes without a bogey and finished at 15-under 265. That’s the lowest score in the 15 times the British Open has been played at Royal St. George’s.

Sunday’s win follows his victory last year in his first PGA Championship.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Padres beat Nats 10-4, completing game suspended after shooting

UNDATED (AP) — Four San Diego relievers combined to toss four scoreless innings and the Padres defeated the Washington Nationals 10-4 in the completion of a game that was suspended Saturday night because of a shooting outside the stadium.

Fernando Tatis (tah-TEES’) Jr. had his third four-hit game of the season and scored twice for the Padres. Washington lost its sixth in a row.

The game was halted Saturday night with the Padres leading 8-4 in the middle of the sixth inning. Police said the shooting was an exchange of gunfire between people in two cars and left three people injured.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— J.T. Realmuto’s (ree-al-MOO’-tohz) two-run homer in the bottom of the 10th inning gave the Philadelphia Phillies a 4-2 win over the Miami Marlins in the completion of a suspended game. Saturday night’s game was suspended just two pitches into the top of the 10th inning when severe thunderstorms rolled through the Philadelphia region. In the bottom of the 10th, Travis Jankowski started at second base and advanced to third on Jean Segura’s bunt. With the Marlins playing a five-man infield with one out, Realmuto powered an 0-2 fastball from Miami’s Yimi Garcia to the opposite field for his second career walk-off homer.

— Hyun Jin Ryu (hee-UHN’ jihn ree-OO’) threw a three-hitter for his third career shutout and Danny Jansen hit a home run for Toronto to lead the Blue Jays to a 5-0 win over the Texas Rangers in the first game of a doubleheader in Buffalo. Ryu went the full seven innings, striking out four and walking one in his first shutout since May 7, 2019. The Blue Jays have won three straight. Kolby Allard allowed five runs and seven hits over 5 1/3 innings in taking the loss for Texas, which has dropped four in a row and eight of its last 11.

— Jeimer Candelario homered, drove in three runs and started two double plays as the Detroit Tigers finished a weekend sweep of the Minnesota Twins with a 7-0 win. The game was the seventh in a row between the teams. Minnesota swept a four-game series at home immediately before the All-Star break before losing three in Detroit. The series was originally scheduled for four games, but Friday’s doubleheader was rained out. The Tigers swept a doubleheader on Saturday.

MLB-NEWS

Mets place deGrom on IL with forearm tightness

UNDATED (AP) — The New York Mets are putting pitcher Jacob deGrom on the 10-day injured list with right forearm tightness.

The right-hander first experienced the tightness before the All-Star Game and determined on Friday that he would be unable to make his scheduled start on Sunday at Pittsburgh. Taijuan Walker will replace him against the Pirates.

DeGrom underwent an MRI on Friday that confirmed the issue is in his forearm and that there is no structural damage to his elbow. Manager Luis Rojas said the injury is not related to the forearm flexor injury that deGrom had earlier this season.

DeGrom has also battled through back, lat and shoulder injuries this season, but has maintained a major league-best 1.08 ERA.

In other MLB news:

— Seattle Mariners outfielder Jake Fraley has been placed on the COVID-19 injured list after testing positive on Saturday. Fraley did not play in Friday and Saturday’s games against the Los Angeles Angels. Manager Scott Servais said after Friday’s game that Fraley was under the weather after the initial test was negative. Fraley will be quarantined for at least 10 days from the day he first started showing symptoms.

OLYMPICS-NEWS

First positive COVID tests for athletes in Olympic Village

UNDATED (AP) — U.S. tennis player Coco Gauff has tested positive for the coronavirus, forcing her to pull out of the Tokyo Olympics.

Gauff revealed her positive test in a tweet on Sunday. The 17-year-old is No. 25 in the WTA rankings. She lost in the fourth round at Wimbledon last month.

The U.S. Tennis Association said it was saddened to learn that Gauff will be unable to participate in Tokyo.

In other Olympics news:

— Two South African soccer players have become the first athletes inside the Olympic Village to test positive for COVID-19. Organizers confirmed the positive tests but only listed the two as non-Japanese. The South African Football Association later confirmed there were three COVID-19 cases in its delegation — two players and a video analyst. Olympic organizers also said another athlete had tested positive but this person was not residing in the Olympic Village. Organizers say since July 1, 55 people linked to the Olympics have reported positive tests. The Olympic Village on Tokyo Bay will house 11,000 Olympic athletes and thousands of other support staff. The Tokyo Games open on Friday.

— Two people with knowledge of the situation have told The Associated Press former distance runner Tegla Loroupe has tested positive for COVID-19. Loroupe is the chief of mission for the IOC’s Refugee Olympic Team and is the reason the team has been stuck in Doha, Qatar, and has delayed its arrival in Tokyo. The IOC has declined to comment nor confirm her condition. The two sources who confirmed Loroupe’s condition requested anonymity because they weren’t authorized to share medical information. The IOC issued a statement several days ago and said only that an “official” returned a positive test. It said the 26 athletes in Doha and other officials had tested negative.

— Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini has announced his withdrawal from the Tokyo Olympics due to a thigh injury sustained at the grass-court tournament. The 25-year-old Italian said on Instagram that he had an MRI scan the day before and “was informed I will not be able to compete for a couple of weeks.” Berrettini lost the Wimbledon final to Novak Djokovic. He had put together an 11-match winning run to reach his first Grand Slam final.

— US Rowing is awaiting the results of an assessment commissioned by the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee of the sport’s national team programs, including the men’s group based in Oakland, where longtime coach Mike Teti is being criticized by some rowers for what they call his intimidating style. Athletes offer drastically different accounts of what rowing is like under Teti’s leadership. Members of the men’s eight boat team stood united behind Teti weeks before the Tokyo Olympics, but nine rowers told The Associated Press that they have direct knowledge of Teti physically threatening athletes or verbally attacking them if they challenged him in any way.

CYCLING-TOUR DE FRANCE

Pogacar wins 2nd straight Tour de France

PARIS (AP) — Tadej Pogacar (TAH’-day pah-GAH’-char) has won the Tour de France for a second straight year after a mostly ceremonial ride into Paris.

The Slovenian rider with UAE Team Emirates successfully defended his huge lead of 5 minutes, 20 seconds over second-place Jonas Vingegaard.

The 22-year-old Pogacar won his first title last September when he became the Tour’s youngest champion in 116 years. He is now the youngest double winner of the race.

Belgian rider Wout van Aert won the 21st stage in a mass sprint. That prevented Mark Cavendish from beating Belgian great Eddy Merckx’s record of 34 stage wins, which the British sprinter equaled earlier in the race.

F1-BRITISH GP

Hamilton roars back to win British GP after Verstappen crash

SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Lewis Hamilton roared back from a first-lap incident that sent championship leader Max Verstappen to the hospital and overcame a 10-second penalty to win the British Grand Prix and reignite his title defense.

The seven-time champion won at his home track to snap a run of five races without a victory. Hamilton drove a victory lap brandishing the British flag. The Mercedes driver cut the gap to Red Bull’s Verstappen from 33 points to eight.

Verstappen was taken to a hospital for evaluation. Red Bull team principal Christian Horner criticized Hamilton and called it “a hollow victory.”