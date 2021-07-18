Sports

GOLF-BRITISH OPEN

Morikawa wins his 2nd major with flawless finish

SANDWICH, England (AP) — Collin Morikawa has become the first golfer to win two different majors in his first attempt.

The 24-year-old American started the final round of the British Open one shot behind and ended with a bogey-free, 4-under 66 for a two-shot victory over Jordan Spieth (speeth).

Morikawa made three straight birdies from the seventh hole to overtake Louis Oosthuizen (OOST’-hay-zehn), who was seeking a wire-to-wire win. Oosthuizen, the 2010 Open champion and runner-up at the last two majors, tied for third with U.S. Open champion Jon Rahm.

Morikawa played the final 31 holes without a bogey and finished at 15-under 265. That’s the lowest score in the 15 times the British Open has been played at Royal St. George’s.

Sunday’s win follows his victory last year in his first PGA Championship.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Padres beat Nats 10-4, completing game suspended after shooting

UNDATED (AP) — Four San Diego relievers combined to toss four scoreless innings and the Padres defeated the Washington Nationals 10-4 in the completion of a game that was suspended Saturday night because of a shooting outside the stadium.

Fernando Tatis (tah-TEES’) Jr. had his third four-hit game of the season and scored twice for the Padres. Washington lost its sixth in a row.

The game was halted Saturday night with the Padres leading 8-4 in the middle of the sixth inning. Police said the shooting was an exchange of gunfire between people in two cars and left three people injured.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— Lourdes Gurriel (YOO’-lee gur-ee-EHL’) Jr. hit a first-inning grand slam, Vladimir Guerrero (guh-REHR’-oh) Jr. slugged his 31st homer of the season, and George Springer and Randal Grichuk also went deep for Toronto as the Blue Jays cruised to a 10-0 win over the Texas Rangers and a sweep of their doubleheader on Sunday. Steven Matz and two relievers combined for a three-hitter, and Toronto swept a doubleheader with two shutouts for the first time in team history. In the first game, Hyun Jin Ryu threw a three-hitter for his third career shutout and Danny Jansen hit a home run as Toronto won 5-0. It was the first time the Rangers were shut out twice in a day since the team moved to Texas.

— J.T. Realmuto’s (ree-al-MOO’-tohz) had a big day at the plate, following a two-run walk-off homer in the completion of Saturday’s suspended game with a 3-for-5 performance with two RBIs and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Miami Marlins 7-4 on Sunday. Realmuto’s two-run 10th-inning homer gave the Phillies a 4-2 win in the conclusion to Saturday’s suspended game. Andrew McCutchen and Didi Gregorius also homered in Sunday’s scheduled game for the Phillies, who rallied from a 4-2 deficit to give starting pitcher Zack Wheeler the win. Philadelphia has won 10 of its past 14 games.

— Corbin Burnes returned to All-Star form, pitching sharply into the ninth inning and leading the Milwaukee Brewers over the Cincinnati Reds 8-0 for a three-game sweep. The Brewers stretched their NL Central lead to seven games over second-place Cincinnati. Burnes dominated in his first outing since he was the losing pitcher for the National League in the All-Star Game on Tuesday night, when he went two innings and gave up two runs, including a 468-foot homer by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Burnes struck out 12 while allowing five hits and a walk in 8 1/3 innings, and finished with a 2.16 ERA. Christian Yelich (YEH’-lihch) and Willy Adames (ah-DAH’-mehs) homered.

— Michael Conforto hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning to complete a huge comeback and the New York Mets overcame an embarrassing gaffe by All-Star pitcher Taijuan (TY’-wahn) Walker to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-6. Trailing 6-0 in the first inning, the Mets rallied to salvage a rugged weekend at PNC Park. The NL East leaders lost stars Jacob deGrom and Francisco Lindor to injuries, then dropped Saturday night’s game when closer Edwin Diaz gave up a two-out grand slam in the ninth. Conforto connected off closer Richard Rodriguez. Walker gave up six quick runs. Three of them scored when he swatted at a slow roller up the third base line with the bases loaded, thinking it was foul.

— Carlos Rodón allowed one hit through seven dominant innings, Yoán Moncada and Tim Anderson hit solo homers and the Chicago White Sox topped the Houston Astros 4-0. Danny Mendick and Adam Engel added RBI singles, and the White Sox stymied Astros hitters for the second straight game after losing their first five this season to Houston. Chicago has won seven of eight to move to the top of the American League standings. Rodón struck out 10 and walked none in this meeting of division leaders. Houston’s Framber Valdez yielded four runs and seven hits in 6 1/3 innings, striking out four and walking two.

— Jeimer Candelario homered, drove in three runs and started two double plays as the Detroit Tigers finished a weekend sweep of the Minnesota Twins with a 7-0 win. The game was the seventh in a row between the teams. Minnesota swept a four-game series at home immediately before the All-Star break before losing three in Detroit. The series was originally scheduled for four games, but Friday’s doubleheader was rained out. The Tigers swept a doubleheader on Saturday.

— Yandy Diaz homered during a four-run rally in the seventh inning and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Atlanta Braves 7-5. The Rays trailed 3-0 after four innings and 4-3 before completing their 28th come-from-behind win to win two of three in the series. Atlanta led 4-3 before the Rays’ big inning. Joey Wendle singled and scored on Kevin Kiermaier’s double off A.J. Minter to tie it. After Kiermaier stole third base, Austin Meadows’ sacrifice fly gave Tampa Bay the lead.

MLB-NEWS

Mets place deGrom on IL with forearm tightness

UNDATED (AP) — The New York Mets are putting pitcher Jacob deGrom on the 10-day injured list with right forearm tightness.

The right-hander first experienced the tightness before the All-Star Game and determined on Friday that he would be unable to make his scheduled start on Sunday at Pittsburgh. Taijuan Walker will replace him against the Pirates.

DeGrom underwent an MRI on Friday that confirmed the issue is in his forearm and that there is no structural damage to his elbow. Manager Luis Rojas said the injury is not related to the forearm flexor injury that deGrom had earlier this season.

DeGrom has also battled through back, lat and shoulder injuries this season, but has maintained a major league-best 1.08 ERA.

In other MLB news:

— Seattle Mariners outfielder Jake Fraley has been placed on the COVID-19 injured list after testing positive on Saturday. Fraley did not play in Friday and Saturday’s games against the Los Angeles Angels. Manager Scott Servais said after Friday’s game that Fraley was under the weather after the initial test was negative. Fraley will be quarantined for at least 10 days from the day he first started showing symptoms.

OLYMPICS-NEWS

First positive COVID tests for athletes in Olympic Village

UNDATED (AP) — U.S. tennis player Coco Gauff has tested positive for the coronavirus, forcing her to pull out of the Tokyo Olympics.

Gauff revealed her positive test in a tweet on Sunday. The 17-year-old is No. 25 in the WTA rankings. She lost in the fourth round at Wimbledon last month.

The U.S. Tennis Association said it was saddened to learn that Gauff will be unable to participate in Tokyo.

In other Olympics news:

— Two South African soccer players have become the first athletes inside the Olympic Village to test positive for COVID-19. Organizers confirmed the positive tests but only listed the two as non-Japanese. The South African Football Association later confirmed there were three COVID-19 cases in its delegation — two players and a video analyst. Olympic organizers also said another athlete had tested positive but this person was not residing in the Olympic Village. Organizers say since July 1, 55 people linked to the Olympics have reported positive tests. The Olympic Village on Tokyo Bay will house 11,000 Olympic athletes and thousands of other support staff. The Tokyo Games open on Friday.

— Two people with knowledge of the situation have told The Associated Press former distance runner Tegla Loroupe has tested positive for COVID-19. Loroupe is the chief of mission for the IOC’s Refugee Olympic Team and is the reason the team has been stuck in Doha, Qatar, and has delayed its arrival in Tokyo. The IOC issued a statement several days ago and said only that an “official” returned a positive test. It said the 26 athletes in Doha and other officials had tested negative.

— Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini has announced his withdrawal from the Tokyo Olympics due to a thigh injury sustained at the grass-court tournament. The 25-year-old Italian said on Instagram that he had an MRI scan the day before and “was informed I will not be able to compete for a couple of weeks.” Berrettini lost the Wimbledon final to Novak Djokovic. He had put together an 11-match winning run to reach his first Grand Slam final.

— US Rowing is awaiting the results of an assessment commissioned by the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee of the sport’s national team programs, including the men’s group based in Oakland, where longtime coach Mike Teti is being criticized by some rowers for what they call his intimidating style. Athletes offer drastically different accounts of what rowing is like under Teti’s leadership. Members of the men’s eight boat team stood united behind Teti weeks before the Tokyo Olympics, but nine rowers told The Associated Press that they have direct knowledge of Teti physically threatening athletes or verbally attacking them if they challenged him in any way.

CYCLING-TOUR DE FRANCE

Pogacar wins 2nd straight Tour de France

PARIS (AP) — Tadej Pogacar (TAH’-day pah-GAH’-char) has won the Tour de France for a second straight year after a mostly ceremonial ride into Paris.

The Slovenian rider with UAE Team Emirates successfully defended his huge lead of 5 minutes, 20 seconds over second-place Jonas Vingegaard.

The 22-year-old Pogacar won his first title last September when he became the Tour’s youngest champion in 116 years. He is now the youngest double winner of the race.

Belgian rider Wout van Aert won the 21st stage in a mass sprint. That prevented Mark Cavendish from beating Belgian great Eddy Merckx’s record of 34 stage wins, which the British sprinter equaled earlier in the race.

F1-BRITISH GP

Hamilton roars back to win British GP after Verstappen crash

SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Lewis Hamilton roared back from a first-lap incident that sent championship leader Max Verstappen to the hospital and overcame a 10-second penalty to win the British Grand Prix and reignite his title defense.

The seven-time champion won at his home track to snap a run of five races without a victory. Hamilton drove a victory lap brandishing the British flag. The Mercedes driver cut the gap to Red Bull’s Verstappen from 33 points to eight.

Verstappen was taken to a hospital for evaluation. Red Bull team principal Christian Horner criticized Hamilton and called it “a hollow victory.”