Sports

OLYMPICS-NEWS

American gymnastics alternate tests positive at Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — An alternate on the U.S. women’s gymnastics team has tested positive for COVID-19 in an Olympic training camp in Japan.

Kara Eaker’s coach says she tested positive after being vaccinated against the coronavirus two months ago. Eaker and fellow alternate Leanne Wong have been placed in isolation.

The positive test was the latest in a growing line of daily reports of athletes and others testing positive at the pandemic-delayed Olympics.

The Games are set to open Friday with a state of emergency in force in Tokyo. That means almost all venues will be without any fans as new cases rise in the capital.

In other Olympics news:

— Katie Lou Samuelson is out of 3-on-3 basketball at the Olympics after contracting COVID-19 while training in Las Vegas. She’ll be replaced on the roster by Jackie Young, who played for the U.S. in a 3-on-3 training camp in 2020 and also competed in the event in the 2019 World Beach Games. Young joins Stefanie Dolson, Allisha Gray and her Las Vegas Aces teammate Kelsey Plum. Samuelson says in a statement that she’s fully vaccinated against the coronavirus and took every precaution.

— The Czech Republic beach volleyball team says it will try to postpone its opening game after one men’s player tested positive for COVID-19 at the Olympic Village in Tokyo. The player (Ondřej Perušič) was taken to isolation at a hotel, seven days before his opening game. On Sunday, two men’s soccer players from South Africa were reported positive. Their team’s first game is Thursday against Japan.

—Michael Phelps will be part of NBC’s Olympics coverage as a correspondent and swimming commentator. Phelps will call selected swimming events with Dan Hicks and Rowdy Gaines and contribute features as a correspondent during primetime coverage. Phelps won the most medals and gold medals in Olympic history, swimming in five Games from 2000-2016.

MLB-NEWS

Marlins’ Jazz Chisholm Jr., Garrett Cooper to IL

UNDATED (AP) — The Miami Marlins have placed infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. and infielder/outfielder Garrett Cooper on the 10-day injured list.

The pair got hurt a day earlier at Philadelphia. Chisholm left in the first inning with a left shoulder contusion following a diving attempt on Bryce Harper’s single in short right field. Cooper departed in the eighth inning after a collision at first base with Travis Jankowski. He has a left elbow sprain.

NFL-NEWS

Coming off ACL tear, Barkley says little about Giants camp

UNDATED (AP) — Coming off an ACL injury that cost him most of last season, Saquon Barkley either doesn’t know or isn’t saying how much he will be able to do when the New York Giants report to training camp next week.

Speaking during a break at a youth football camp Monday, Barkley said he is continuing to rehabilitate his right knee and he is taking things day by day. The running back added he has not spoken with coach Joe Judge about how the team plans to use him in training camp. The Giants report to came July 27.

In other NFL news:

—The Dallas Cowboys are returning to California for training camp after staying home last year because of the pandemic. The Cowboys finished 6-10 and missed the playoffs. The offense is healthy again, led by Dak Prescott. The star quarterback signed a $160 million, four-year contract after a gruesome ankle injury ended his 2020 season in Week 5.

—Bill Cowher’s long road from journeyman linebacker to Pro Football Hall of Famer is complete. The former Pittsburgh Steelers coach will be inducted into the Hall of Fame next month, 15 years after his coaching career ended. Cowher guided the Steelers to victory in one Super Bowl and a berth in another after being hired to replace four-time champion Chuck Noll.

¬_ESPN has finally landed Peyton Manning as a “Monday Night Football” commentator. Walt Disney Company announced on Monday a partnership with Manning and his Omaha Productions company in which Peyton and Eli Manning will be part of a “Monday Night Football” MegaCast for 10 games a year the next three seasons. Manning, who will be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame next month.

NHL-NEWS

Nashville prospect comes out as gay in NHL milestone

UNDATED (AP) — A Nashville Predators prospect has come out as gay.

Luke Prokop posted on Twitter he is no longer scared to hide who he is. The 19-year-old Canadian was a third-round pick in the 2020 draft last fall. He is set to attend his first NHL camp after playing junior hockey last season in the Western Hockey League.

Prokop says he hopes his example shows that gay people are welcome in the hockey community. No active NHL player has come out as gay. Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib in June became the first active NFL player to come out.