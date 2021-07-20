Sports

NBA FINALS

Bucks could wrap up championship at home

MILWAUKEE (AP) — After rallying from a two-games-to-none deficit, the Milwaukee Bucks return home with a three-to-two lead, and a chance to wrap up the NBA title tonight at home against the Phoenix Suns. A win tonight will give the Bucks their first championship in a half century.

The Bucks took the finals lead with a 123-119 Game 5 victory in Phoenix that showcased their impressive balance.

Milwaukee averaged 120.1 points per game in the regular season to become the NBA’s highest-scoring team in nearly 40 years. But they’ve pulled ahead in this series by delivering memorable defensive plays.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Giants and Dodgers continue key series

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Buster Posey and the surprising San Francisco Giants continue their pivotal four-game series against the rival Dodgers. The star catcher hit a two-run homer his first time up Monday night after missing two weeks with a bruised left thumb, and San Francisco won the opener 7-2 in Los Angeles. The Giants, in first place since May 31, lead the NL West by two games over the defending World Series champion Dodgers.

Among the other games on the schedule:

— Philadelphia Phillies right-hander Aaron Nola returns to the mound in New York against the Yankees after missing his last scheduled start because of COVID-19 contact tracing. Nola never tested positive for the coronavirus but was sidelined after teammate Alec Bohm did. Domingo Germán pitches for the Yankees.

— The American League-worst Baltimore Orioles get their top pitcher back when John Means returns from the injured list to start at Tampa Bay. Means looked like an early contender for the AL Cy Young Award before he was sidelined by a shoulder injury in early June. He is 4-2 with a 2.28 ERA in 12 starts, including a no-hitter at Seattle on May 5 that was a dropped third strike from being a perfect game.

— The NL East-leading New York Mets continue their series at Cincinnati without manager Luis Rojas, whose outburst after a bizarre play Sunday in Pittsburgh led to a two-game suspension. Rojas was livid at umpires for calling a ball fair that starting pitcher Taijuan Walker swatted toward the dugout, thinking it was foul. The gaffe led to three Pirates crossing the plate when no Mets player went to retrieve the ball.

OLYMPICS-OLDER OLYMPIANS

For Carli Loyd, other older Olympians, age is just a number

TOKYO (AP) — Older Olympians will be proving that age is just a number in Tokyo.

Carli Lloyd is going to be 39 when she plays for the U.S. women’s soccer team, but she’s not even the oldest soccer player competing this summer. Brazil star Formiga is 43. Beach volleyball player Jake Gibb is 45.

The average age of the U.S. gymnastics team in Tokyo is the oldest its been since 1952. But those are just the Americans: At this point, it looks as though Australian equestrian Mary Hanna, a grandmother at 66, will be the oldest competitor in Japan.

The oldest member of the United States team headed to Tokyo is Phillip Dutton, a 57-year-old equestrian who competes in eventing, a combination of dressage, cross-country and jumping. This is Dutton’s seventh Olympics.

NFL-NEWS

Jets assistant badly injured in accident

UNDATED (AP) — New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp was in what’s described as a “horrific” bicycle accident over the weekend and is in critical condition.

A Denver TV station (9News) reported Monday night that Knapp was hit by a vehicle while riding his bike in California. The nature of Knapp’s injuries was not immediately known. ESPN says the accident happened Saturday near his home in Danville, California.

The 58-year-old Knapp was hired by Jets coach Robert Saleh in January as the pass game specialist. His focus is on the development of quarterback Zach Wilson, the No. 2 overall draft pick.

In other NFL news:

— Tom Brady and the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers visited President Joe Biden at the White House on Tuesday. Brady had skipped visits by the New England Patriots to the White House in 2015 and 2017. It was the first post-Super Bowl White House trip for the record-setting quarterback since 2005, when George W. Bush was president. Biden also used the occasion to tell Buccaneers players to get vaccinated against the coronavirus if they hadn’t already.

— Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers is out indefinitely after tearing his Achilles tendon in an offseason training session. The Rams confirmed the injury one week before veterans report to training camp. Akers was expected to be the Rams’ starter after coming on late in his outstanding rookie season. Akers had 272 yards from scrimmage in the Rams’ two playoff games last season,.

— The Pittsburgh Steelers added depth at outside linebacker and offensive line on the eve of training camp, signing free agents Melvin Ingram and Chaz Green. Both players agreed to one-year deals with the defending AFC North champions. The 32-year-old Ingram was a three-time Pro Bowler during his nine seasons with the Chargers. Ingram had 49 sacks with Los Angeles.

— Running back Travis Etienne, cornerback Tyson Campbell and left tackle Walker Little signed four-year rookie deals with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars now have their entire 2021 draft class, including quarterback and No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence, under contract.

— The Buffalo Bills have their entire eight-member draft class under contract after signing offensive tackle Spencer Brown to a four-year contract. Brown was selected in the third round out of Northern Iowa, where he started 32 games.

INDYCAR-NBC

IndyCar inks new NBC Sports deal, 2 races to run on Peacock

UNDATED (AP) — IndyCar has signed a multi-year extension with NBC Sports that guarantees a majority of the racing schedule will air on its main NBC channel. The other races will air on USA Network. Two events will be exclusively streamed on Peacock, which is already the home for IndyCar qualifying and practice.

NBC is having its highest-rated season yet for IndyCar. The Indianapolis 500 drew its best rating since 2016. The deal includes a major online presence as all races on NBC and USA will be simultaneously streamed on Peacock. IndyCar officials say that is a key part of future growth.