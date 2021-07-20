Sports

NBA FINALS

Bucks could wrap up championship at home

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The NBA Finals could end tonight. After rallying from a two-games-to-none deficit, the Milwaukee Bucks return home with a three-to-two lead, and a chance to wrap up the NBA title against the Phoenix Suns. A win tonight would give the Bucks their first championship in a half century.

The Bucks took the finals lead with a 123-119 Game 5 victory in Phoenix that showcased their impressive balance. Milwaukee averaged 120.1 points per game in the regular season to become the NBA’s highest-scoring team in nearly 40 years. But they’ve pulled ahead in this series by delivering memorable defensive plays.

MLB-SCHEDULE

A’s beat Angels again

UNDATED (AP) — The Oakland Athletics are in position to shave a game off the Houston Astros’ lead in the American League West.

The Athletics completed a two-game sweep with a snappy 6-0 shutout of the Angels. Matt Olson homered for the second straight day and added an RBI single. The blast left him tied for fourth in the majors with 25.

James Kaprielian had another strong performance, scattering five hits and striking out seven over six innings to lower his ERA to 2.65.

Ramon Laureano hit a two-run double while the Athletics scored three times in the sixth inning to take control.

Oakland began the day 3 1/2 games behind the Astros, who are hosting the Indians tonight.

Also on the major league schedule:

— Ryan O’Hearn and Jorge Soler (soh-LEHR’) homered for the Royals in a 5-2 win over the Brewers. Mike Minor allowed one earn run and five hits in six innings, snapping a personal four-start losing streak. Manny Pina hit a two-run single for the Brewers, who moved up the start time four hours so fans could watch the Bucks host the Suns in the NBA Finals.

— The Red Sox-Blue Jays game in Buffalo has been postponed by rain and will be made up as part of an August 7 doubleheader. The makeup game will be played in Toronto.

MLB-NEWS

Oakland ballpark gets preliminary OK, but A’s don’t like pricetag

UNDATED (AP) — The Oakland City Council has approved preliminary terms for a new $12 billion waterfront ballpark project for the Athletics. However, it’s unclear if the vote will be enough to keep the baseball team at the negotiating table instead of leaving the San Francisco Bay Area city.

A’s President Dave Kaval said the financial terms do not work for the team and isn’t pleased the ballclub has been kept out of the loop on negotiations.

The Athletics have played at the antiquated Coliseum since moving from Kansas City after the 1967 season. They have made unsuccessful attempts to build ballparks in Santa Clara and San Jose, and are prepared to negotiate a move to Las Vegas if they can’t work out an agreement in the Bay Area.

In other major league news:

— Tigers starting pitcher Spencer Turnbull will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery and is expected to miss much of the 2022 season. Turnbull threw a no-hitter against the Mariners on May 18 and was 4-2 with a 2.88 ERA in nine starts this season. He last pitched on June 4, then went on the injured list with a strained forearm.

OLYMPICS-NEWS

Japan PM eyes successful Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s prime minister has told sports officials the world needs to see that his country can stage a safe Olympics.

Yoshihide Suga told International Olympic Committee members that the world is faced with great difficulties, but Japan can bring success to the delivery of the Games.

He acknowledged Japan’s path through the pandemic toward the Olympics had gone “sometimes backward at times.” Suga acknowledged Monday that a little more than 21% of Japan’s 126 million population has been inoculated for the coronavirus.

Local health experts have questioned allowing so many international visitors for the games, which end on Aug. 8.

In other Olympic news:

— Officials say a Ugandan athlete who fled during pre-Olympics training in western Japan last week has been found and is being interviewed by police. Police are asking the 20-year-old what happened since he fled his hotel in the Osaka prefecture Friday, leaving behind a note saying he didn’t want to return to his country. He left behind his luggage and a note saying he wanted to stay in Japan and work.

— Acts of free expression of the kind athletes were long banned from making at the Olympics will take center stage. The British women’s soccer team has pledged to take a knee before kickoff against Chile in their Olympic tournament opener in Sapporo, to show support for racial justice. One hour later in Tokyo, the United States and Sweden should follow in a gesture recognized globally since the murder of George Floyd 14 months ago. The IOC this month eased its longstanding ban on all athlete protest inside the Games field of play.

NFL-NEWS

Jets assistant badly injured in accident

UNDATED (AP) — New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp was in what’s described as a “horrific” bicycle accident over the weekend and is in critical condition.

A Denver TV station (9News) reported Monday night that Knapp was hit by a vehicle while riding his bike in California. The nature of Knapp’s injuries was not immediately known. ESPN says the accident happened Saturday near his home in Danville, California.

The 58-year-old Knapp was hired by Jets coach Robert Saleh in January as the pass game specialist. His focus is on the development of quarterback Zach Wilson, the No. 2 overall draft pick.

In other NFL news:

— Tom Brady had some fun with President Joe Biden as he and his Super Bowl-champion Buccaneers were honored at the White House on Tuesday. Brady compared those backing former President Donald Trump’s false assertion that he won the 2020 election to people who couldn’t believe the underdog Buccaneers beat the Kansas City Chiefs in February. Brady also played off Trump’s derisive “Sleepy Joe” nickname for Biden when talking about a time last season when he forgot what down it was.

— Rams running back Cam Akers is out indefinitely after tearing his Achilles tendon in an offseason training session. Akers was expected to be the Rams’ starter after coming on late in his outstanding rookie season. Akers had 272 yards from scrimmage in the Rams’ two playoff games last season,.

—Veteran defensive end Alex Okafor has signed a one-year deal to return to the Chiefs. The 30-year-old Okafor has 30 sacks and 183 tackles in eight NFL seasons, including the past two with the Chiefs.

— The Steelers have added depth by signing linebackerMelvin Ingram and offensive lineman Chaz Green. The 32-year-old Ingram was a three-time Pro Bowler during his nine seasons with the Chargers. Ingram had 49 sacks with Los Angeles.

— Running back Travis Etienne, cornerback Tyson Campbell and left tackle Walker Little have signed four-year rookie deals with the Jaguars. The Jaguars now have their entire 2021 draft class under contract, including quarterback and No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence.

— The Pro Football Hall of Fame says the 19 members of those combined classes who will be giving enshrinement speeches this summer have been asked to limit their remarks to six minutes. An Academy Awards-style musical cue will end each speech at eight minutes if necessary.

— Roger Staubach and Drew Pearson have connected again with their Hail Mary. They are creating a digital collectible of the 50-yard touchdown pass in the final seconds of the Cowboys’ 17-14 victory over Minnesota in the 1975 playoffs. The single item will be up for auction in August with a starting bid of $20,000. The winning bidder gets to join Staubach and Pearson on the field to re-enact the famous play.

COLLEGE SPORTS-NORTH CAROLINA

UNC to team up with marketing group for athlete endorsements

UNDATED (AP) — The University of North Carolina is believed to be the first school in the nation to launch a group licensing program for current athletes. Under the program, athletes will receive a cut of net revenue for merchandising opportunities pursued by The Brandr Group with products that include the school’s official trademarks and logos. Participating in the voluntary program won’t restrict individual endorsement deals.

NASCAR-KESELEWSKI-ROUSH

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR team owner Jack Roush has introduced driver Brad Keselowski (kehs-LOW’-skee) as a new partner in Roush Fenway Racing.

The 2012 Cup champion is leaving Team Penske because he wanted an ownership role in an organization as part of his legacy in NASCAR. With Roush Fenway, Keselowski will not only drive the No. 6 Ford next season but have a considerable role off the track.