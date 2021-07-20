Sports

NBA FINALS

Bucks could wrap up championship at home

MILWAUKEE (AP) — After rallying from a two-games-to-none deficit, the Milwaukee Bucks return home with a three-to-two lead, and a chance to wrap up the NBA title tonight at home against the Phoenix Suns. A win tonight will give the Bucks their first championship in a half century.

The Bucks took the finals lead with a 123-119 Game 5 victory in Phoenix that showcased their impressive balance.

Milwaukee averaged 120.1 points per game in the regular season to become the NBA’s highest-scoring team in nearly 40 years. But they’ve pulled ahead in this series by delivering memorable defensive plays.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Giants and Dodgers continue key series

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Buster Posey and the surprising San Francisco Giants continue their pivotal four-game series against the rival Dodgers. The star catcher hit a two-run homer his first time up Monday night after missing two weeks with a bruised left thumb, and San Francisco won the opener 7-2 in Los Angeles. The Giants, in first place since May 31, lead the NL West by two games over the defending World Series champion Dodgers.

Among the other games on the schedule:

— Philadelphia Phillies right-hander Aaron Nola returns to the mound in New York against the Yankees after missing his last scheduled start because of COVID-19 contact tracing. Nola never tested positive for the coronavirus but was sidelined after teammate Alec Bohm did. Domingo Germán pitches for the Yankees.

— The American League-worst Baltimore Orioles get their top pitcher back when John Means returns from the injured list to start at Tampa Bay. Means looked like an early contender for the AL Cy Young Award before he was sidelined by a shoulder injury in early June. He is 4-2 with a 2.28 ERA in 12 starts, including a no-hitter at Seattle on May 5 that was a dropped third strike from being a perfect game.

— The NL East-leading New York Mets continue their series at Cincinnati without manager Luis Rojas, whose outburst after a bizarre play Sunday in Pittsburgh led to a two-game suspension. Rojas was livid at umpires for calling a ball fair that starting pitcher Taijuan Walker swatted toward the dugout, thinking it was foul. The gaffe led to three Pirates crossing the plate when no Mets player went to retrieve the ball.

NFL-STEELERS-INGRAM

Steelers sign LB Melvin Ingram, T Chaz Green to 1-year deals

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers added depth at outside linebacker and offensive line on the eve of training camp, signing free agents Melvin Ingram and Chaz Green. Both players agreed to one-year deals with the defending AFC North champions.

The 32-year-old Ingram was a three-time Pro Bowler during his nine seasons with the Chargers. Ingram had 49 sacks with Los Angeles. He did not have a sack in 2020 when he played in just seven games because of a knee injury.

Elsewhere in the NFL: — Running back Travis Etienne, cornerback Tyson Campbell and left tackle Walker Little signed four-year rookie deals with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars now have their entire 2021 draft class, including quarterback and No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence, under contract. Etienne’s deal totals $12.9 million and includes a $6.74 million signing bonus under the NFL’s rookie slotting system. The former Clemson running back was the 25th overall pick in the draft.

INDYCAR-NBC

IndyCar inks new NBC Sports deal, 2 races to run on Peacock

UNDATED (AP) — IndyCar has signed a multi-year extension with NBC Sports that guarantees a majority of the racing schedule will air on its main NBC channel. The other races will air on USA Network. Two events will be exclusively streamed on Peacock, which is already the home for IndyCar qualifying and practice.

NBC is having its highest-rated season yet for IndyCar. The Indianapolis 500 drew its best rating since 2016. The deal includes a major online presence as all races on NBC and USA will be simultaneously streamed on Peacock. IndyCar officials say that is a key part of future growth.