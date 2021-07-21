Sports

MLB-SCHEDULE

Stroman 1-hit ball for 8 innings, Smith slam, Mets beat Reds

UNDATED (AP) — Marcus Stroman pitched one-hit ball for eight innings, Dominic Smith launched a grand slam and the New York Mets cruised to a 7-0 win over the Cincinnati Reds.

Stroman gave up a leadoff single to Aristides Aquino in the third inning and little else. He struck out seven and walked one. Stroman hit Jonathan India with his first pitch of the game, then quickly settled in. He was struck by Jesse Winker’s comebacker to start the seventh, and Stroman recovered to throw him out. Jeurys Familia struck out three in a hitless ninth. Luis Guillorme and Jonathan Villar also connected for the NL East leaders.

Mets manager Luis Rojas returned to the dugout after serving a two-game suspension for excessive arguing on Sunday.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— Fernando Tatis (tah-TEES’) Jr. hit a two-run homer, starter Chris Paddack reversed his recent struggles and the San Diego Padres beat the Atlanta Braves 3-2 in the first game of a doubleheader. Tatis went deep in the fifth inning off reliever Shane Greene to make it 3-0. He leads the National League with 29 homers. The All-Star shortstop has eight hits, seven runs scored and six RBIs in his last five games. Paddack worked five scoreless innings, allowing three hits with no walks and one strikeout. All-Star closer Mark Melancon wrapped it up for the Padres in the seventh, earning his major league-leading 28th save.

— Austin Meadows hit a two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Tampa Bay Rays rallied past the Baltimore Orioles 5-4. Randy Arozarena (ah-roh-zah-RAY’-nuh) hit two home runs and also had a key single as the Rays won for the 10th time in 13 games.

MLB-NEWS

Mets trade McKinney to Dodgers for minor leaguer, cash

UNDATED (AP) — The New York Mets have traded outfielder Billy McKinney to the Los Angeles Dodgers for minor league outfielder Carlos Rincon and cash. The NL East-leading Mets also claimed right-hander Roel Ramírez off waivers from the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Mets acquired McKinney from Milwaukee on May 25. In 39 games with New York, the 26-year-old batted .220 with five home runs and 14 RBIs. He was designated for assignment on July 16.

The 26-year-old Ramirez will be optioned to Triple-A Syracuse. He pitched in one game for St. Louis this year and one game last season.

In other MLB news:

— The Baltimore Orioles have placed left-hander Keegan Akin and outfielder Anthony Santander on the COVID-19 injured list. The team made the moves before Wednesday’s game at Tampa Bay. Akin had been scheduled to start against the Rays. Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde learned about the situation late Tuesday night. Alexander Wells, who was on the taxi squad, replaced Akin as today’s starter. Outfielder Ryan McKenna, who was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday, rejoined the team.

NHL-KRAKEN-EXPANSION DRAFT

AP sources: Kraken pass on Carey Price in expansion draft

SEATTLE (AP) — The Associated Press has learned that the Seattle Kraken will not be selecting Montreal goaltender Carey Price in the NHL expansion draft.

Price was stellar on a run to the Stanley Cup Final but has a questionable injury status. He is signed for five more years at a salary cap hit of $10.5 million.

While Price won’t be going to Seattle, defensemen Adam Larsson and Will Borgen and goalie Chris Driedger (DREE’-jer) are joining the Kraken, according to people who have spoken to the AP.

The team and the NHL won’t release the names until Wednesday night’s draft. Seattle has picks from every other team except Vegas. The Kraken’s 30 selections had to be submitted to the NHL by Wednesday morning with the expansion draft taking place 10 hours later on the shore of Lake Union in Seattle.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-BOWDEN-DIAGNOSIS

Hall of Famer Bobby Bowden has terminal medical condition

UNDATED (AP) — Legendary college football coach Bobby Bowden says he has been diagnosed with a terminal medical condition. He did not disclose his condition in his statement Wednesday.

The 91-year-old Bowden says he is at peace and is prepared for what is to come.

The College Football Hall of Famer was hospitalized last October after he tested positive for COVID-19. The test came a few days after he returned home from a lengthy hospital stay for an infection in his leg.

Bowden had 357 wins during his coaching career, most of them at Florida State. The Seminoles won 12 Atlantic Coast Conference championships and two national titles in his tenure.

OLYMPICS-NEWS

LaVine cleared, USA Basketball awaits 3 NBA Finals players

UNDATED (AP) — USA Basketball expects to have its full 12-man roster available for Sunday’s matchup against France. It’s the first game for both teams in the Tokyo Olympics.

Zach LaVine has been cleared to exit the health and safety protocols that stemmed from a coronavirus testing-related issue. He will fly to Japan and rejoin the team Thursday.

The three players from the NBA Finals — Khris Middleton and Jrue (droo) Holiday from the champion Milwaukee Bucks and Devin Booker from the Phoenix Suns — are expected to be in place on Saturday.

In other Olympics news:

— Four-time Olympic women’s basketball gold medalist Sue Bird and baseball player Eddy Alvarez have been chosen as USA flag bearers for Friday’s opening ceremony. Alvarez won a silver medal at the 2014 Olympics in speedskating, making him the rare athlete with the potential to medal at both the Winter and Summer Games. He and Bird were chosen by a vote of fellow U.S. athletes. They are the first duo to share the honor of leading the delegation into the ceremony. Bird will be trying to win an unprecedented fifth gold medal with teammate Diana Taurasi (tohr-AH’-see).

— Mexican Olympic baseball players Héctor Velázquez and Sammy Solís have tested positive for COVID-19 and been isolated at their rooms in the team hotel in Mexico City. The Mexican Baseball Federation and the Mexican Baseball League issued a joint statement saying that the two had positive PCR tests when reporting on Sunday but are asymptomatic. Velázquez, a 32-year-old right-hander, pitched for the Boston Red Sox from 2017-19. Solis, a 32-year-old left-hander, pitched for the Washington Nationals from 2015-18.

— USA Volleyball says an American beach volleyball player is in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Japan, three days before the start of play at the Tokyo Olympics. The national federation did not identify the athlete, citing privacy concerns. But another player told The Associated Press that Taylor Crabb was in quarantine.

— Top-ranked shooter Amber Hill has tested positive for COVID-19 at home in Britain and will miss the Tokyo Olympics. The world No. 1 in women’s skeet says she has no symptoms and will now isolate per Olympic guidance. Her event is scheduled on Sunday and Monday and no shooter will take Britain’s entry as her replacement.

— A Chilean taekwondo athlete and a Dutch skateboarder have tested positive for coronavirus at the Tokyo Games. Chilean athlete Fernanda Aguirre says in an Instagram post she is “devastated.” The Chilean Olympic Committee says Aguirre tested negative before her flight but then positive at the airport in Japan. She’s asymptomatic but won’t be able to compete because she will have to spend at least 10 days in quarantine. Dutch Olympic skateboarder Candy Jacobs says she is “heartbroken” after being sent into quarantine.

— Tokyo’s COVID-19 infections have surged to a six-month high with the Olympic host city logging 1,832 new cases just two days before the Games open. Tokyo is currently under its fourth state of emergency, which will last until Aug. 22, covering the entire duration of the Olympics that start Friday and end Aug. 8. Fans are banned from all venues in the Tokyo area, with limited audiences at few outlying sites.

— Brisbane will host the 2032 Olympics, the inevitable winner of a one-city race steered by the IOC to avoid rival bids. The Games will go back to Australia 32 years after the popular 2000 Sydney Olympics. Melbourne hosted in 1956. Prime Minister Scott Morrison says Australia knows what it takes to deliver a successful Games. Brisbane follows 2028 host Los Angeles in getting 11 years to prepare for hosting the Games. Paris will host in 2024.

OLYMPICS-WOMEN’S SOCCER

Sweden beats US as Olympic women’s soccer tournament begins

TOKYO (AP) — Sweden has once again stunned the United States at the Olympics, this time with a 3-0 victory in the women’s soccer tournament.

The Americans, ranked No. 1 in the world and the favorites to win in Tokyo, were riding a 44-match unbeaten streak. But Sweden, ranked No. 5, has been the U.S. team’s nemesis of sorts in recent years. The Swedes bounced the Americans from the 2016 Brazil Games in the quarterfinals. Then in April, Sweden played the United States to a 1-1 draw in Stockholm, which snapped a winning streak dating back to January 2019.

Sweden now leads Group G heading into Saturday’s game against Australia, while the United States faces New Zealand. The top two teams in the group advance to the knockout round.

In other matches Wednesday:

— Ellen White scored a pair of goals and Britain opened the Olympic women’s soccer tournament with a 2-0 victory over Chile. Ranked No. 37 in the world, Chile was making its Olympic debut.

— Marta became the first player to score in five straight Olympics as Brazil beat China 5-0. Marta finished with a pair of goals for Brazil, which is ranked No. 7 in the world. Debinha, Andressa Alves and Beatriz also scored.A six-time FIFA Player of the Year, Marta has 111 international goals, more than any Brazilian player, male or female.

— Mana Iwabuchi scored in the 84th minute and Japan pulled into a 1-1 draw with Canada .to open the Olympic women’s soccer tournament on Wednesday. Christine Sinclair, the all-time leading international scorer among men and women, scored her 187th career goal in the sixth minute to give the Canadians the early lead. It came in her 300th appearance with the team.

— Vivianne Miedema scored four goals to help the Netherlands rout Zambia 10-3. Lieke Martens added two goals for the fourth-ranked Netherlands. Zambia is the lowest ranked team in the field at No. 104.

— Sam Kerr and Tameka Yallop both scored in Australia’s 2-1 victory over New Zealand. Australia, ranked No. 9 in the world, is playing in its fifth Olympics. New Zealand is ranked No. 22.

OLYMPICS-SOFTBALL

US tops Italy 2-0 in softball opener

FUKUSHIMA, Japan (AP) — Cat Osterman dominated as the United States began its quest to regain the Olympic softball gold medal. The 38-year-old left-hander pitched one-hit ball over six innings and struck out nine to beat Italy 2-0, 13 years after she lost the championship game.

Michelle Moultrie singled in a run in the fourth inning for the top-ranked U.S. Janie Reed added a sacrifice fly. She is the wife of Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Jake Reed. Osterman walked none on a humid afternoon with a 94-degree temperature.