Sports

OLYMPICS-NEWS

Osaka lights cauldron at opening ceremony

TOKYO (AP) — Tennis star Naomi Osaka did the honors or lighting the cauldron at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Games, ending the flame’s long journey from Greece.

Osaka took it to the center of the stage. A staircase emerged, the cauldron opened and Osaka walked to the top. She dipped the flame in, the cauldron ignited and fireworks filled the sky.

Sadaharu Oh, Shigeo Nagashima and Hideki Matsui were among the baseball greats who took part in bringing the flame into the stadium.

The Japanese-born Osaka wrote on Instagram that lighting the cauldron was “undoubtedly the greatest athletic achievement and honor I will ever have in my life.”

She and top-ranked Ash Barty are the favorites to win gold in women’s singles.

In other Olympic news:

— South Korea’s An San has broken the women’s Olympic archery record with a score of 680 in the qualifying round. Her mark topped the score of 673 set by Lina Herasymenko of Ukraine in 1996. In the men’s qualifying round, Kim Je Deok of South Korea posted the top mark of 688, with Brady Ellison of the United States second.

— About 100 of the 613 U.S. athletes descending on Tokyo for the Olympics are unvaccinated, according to the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee’s medical chief. The IOC has estimated around 85% of residents of the Olympic Village are vaccinated. They base that on what each country’s Olympic committee tells them but have not independently verified the number.

— The Swiss Olympic team says 400-meter hurdler Kariem Hussein has accepted a nine-month ban after testing positive for a banned stimulant. The 2014 European champion was entered in the event at the Tokyo Games.

— Six Polish swimmers have returned home before the Olympics even started, their dreams scuttled by the country mistakenly sending too many athletes to Tokyo. Of the 23 swimmers sent to Japan, only 17 qualified for the Tokyo Games.

— Australian swimmer Kaylee McKeown has surprisingly withdrawn from one of her best events because of a busy schedule at the Tokyo Olympics. McKeown dropped the 200-meter individual medley, where she’s ranked No. 1 in the world and would have been a favorite to win a gold medal.

— A bad weather forecast for Monday in Tokyo has prompted Olympic officials to move scheduled rowing events to Sunday. Officials say rain, high winds and strong gusts could cause choppy and potentially unrowable conditions at the Sea Forest Waterway in Tokyo Bay.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Cubs feast on stumbling Diamondbacks

CHICAGO (AP) — The major league-worst Arizona Diamondbacks entered Wrigley Field this afternoon at the right time for the Chicago Cubs, who had lost 23 of 32 since mid June.

Robinson Chirinos (chih-REE’-nohs) homered twice and Javier Baez launched a three-run homer that put the Cubs ahead to stay in the first inning of an 8-3 pounding of the Diamondbacks. Zach Davies earned his first win since a combined no-hitter last month, throwing 107 pitches while limiting Arizona to two runs and seven hits.

The DBacks fell to 30-69 overall, including an 11-39 mark on the road.

MLB-NEWS

From Indians to Guardians

UNDATED (AP) — Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team has a new name. The team that’s been known as the Indians since 1915 will be called the Guardians, effective at the end of the 2021 season.

The organization spent most of the past year whittling down a list of potential names that numbered 1,200 just over a month ago. But the process quickly accelerated, and the club landed on Guardians.

The team’s incoming logo font will be similar to the current style, as will the look in the new uniforms. The road uniforms with Cleveland on the front will appear identical to the new ones, although there will be a new look to the “C” on the caps.

In other MLB news:

— The Mets have acquired starting pitcher Rich Hill from the Rays for right-hander Tommy Hunter and minor league catcher Matt Dyer. Hill could be a valuable addition with starters Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, Carlos Carrasco and David Peterson recovering from injuries. The 41-year-old Hill has pitched just 95 1/3 innings this year, going 6-4 with a 3.89 ERA in 19 starts.

— The Nationals have shut down Steven Strasburg again after he felt some discomfort in his neck following a recent bullpen session. Manager Dave Martinez says the Nationals are trying to figure out what to do next, which includes the possibility of finding another specialist to look at the right-hander. Strasburg has made just five starts this season due to neck and shoulder issues and has started just seven times since being named the MVP of the 2019 World Series.

— Nationals infielder Starlin Castro’s administrative leave was extended by Major League Baseball through July 29 under its domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. The leave began July 16 under the policy adopted by MLB and the players’ association in 2015 and can be the initial step leading to a longer suspension. Castro was placed on the restricted list June 16 due to what manager Dave Martinez at the time said were “family matters.”

— Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer appeared in court Friday to fight the extension of a protective order sought by a woman who says he choked and punched her during two sexual encounters earlier this year. Attorneys for both sides revealed in court that they intend to call witnesses and argue over the order in what amounts to a trial that is expected to last three days. Judge Dianna Gould-Saltman delayed the beginning of that hearing until Aug. 2.

NHL-NEWS

Sabres take Power add 1st-round pick

UNDATED (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres went with blueline help with the first overall pick in the NHL draft.

The Sabres chose 6-foot-6 Michigan defenseman Owen Power, who scored three goals and 16 points in 26 games as a freshman last season. The Ontario native was second among all Wolverines defensemen with 13 assists and second in points.

In other NHL news:

— The Blackhawks have landed star defenseman Seth Jones from the Blue Jackets, according to three people with knowledge of the move. Jones also has agreed to terms on a $76 million, eight-year contract extension that carries an annual salary cap hit of $9.5 million. It was not immediately clear what Chicago gave up to get the 26-year-old who could become cornerstone of the franchise’s blue line for years to come.

— The Sabres acquired an extra first-round pick in Friday’s NHL draft by sending defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen (rihs-toh-LY’-nehn) to the Philadelphia Flyers. The Sabres also picked up fifth-year defenseman Robert Hagg and the Flyers’ second-round selection in 2023.

— Coyotes captain Oliver Ekman-Larsson and forward Conor Garland have been shipped to the Canucks for the No. 9 selection in Friday’s draft, a 2022 second-round pick, a 2023 seventh-rounder and three veteran forwards. Antoine Roussel (roo-SEHL’), Jay Beagle and Loui Eriksson head to Arizona.

— The Blues acquired high-scoring forward Pavel Buchnevich (booch-NEH’-vihch) from the Rangers for Sammy Blais and a 2022 second-round pick.

— The Rangers have put defenseman Tony DeAngelo on unconditional waivers for the purpose of buying out the final year of his contract.

NFL-NEWS

Number of NFL players in vaccination process up to 80%

UNDATED (AP) — The number of NFL players who are in the COVID-19 vaccination process has reached 80%, with nine teams having 90% or more of their players in that category.

The league’s medical director said Friday that nearly all team employees who deal directly with players have been vaccinated. Five teams have less than 70% of players who have either received one vaccination shot or both.

GOLF-SENIOR BRITISH OPEN

Darren Clarke holds 1-stroke lead at Senior British Open

SUNNINGDALE, England (AP) — Darren Clarke holds a one-stroke lead after two rounds at the Senior British Open. He shot a 3-under 67 after posting an opening 65 at Sunningdale.

Clarke and Ernie Els are trying to becoming the fourth player to win both the British Open and the Senior Open. Els is two strokes off the pace.

Jerry Kelly is a stroke back with defending champion Bernhard Langer (LAHN’-gur).

LPGA-EVIAN CHAMPIONSHIP

Jeongeun Lee6 ties golf majors record for lowest round of 61

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France (AP) — South Korean golfer Jeongeun Lee6 has tied the golf majors record for the lowest round ever after carding a 10-under-par 61 at the Evian Championship. Her 36-hole score of 127 is also the lowest total in women’s or men’s major history, beating the 128 by Brooks Koepka (KEHP’-kuh) at the 2019 U.S. PGA Championship.

Lee6′s 10 birdies in a bogey-free second round earned her a three-shot lead at 15 under.