TOKYO (AP) — Heat and humidity quickly became a major issue when the Olympic tennis tournament opened Saturday. The temperature soared to 93 degrees and the heat index made it feel more than 100.

French Open finalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova grasped for an air tube during a medical timeout and grew frustrated at the lack of ice in a court-side container. Mona Barthel struggled with 10 double-faults in a loss to Iga Swiatek as a searing sun made it nearly impossible to see the ball once she tossed it.

Second-seeded Daniil Medvedev, who also competes for ROC at the Tokyo Games, called it “some of the worst” heat he has played in after eliminating Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan 6-4, 7-6 (8).

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic’s bid for a Golden Slam is alive and well following a routine 6-2, 6-2 win over 139th-ranked Hugo Dellien of Bolivia. The top-ranked Serb is attempting to become the first man to win all four major tennis tournaments and an Olympic singles gold medal in the same year.

In other Olympic news:

— Daiya Seto of Japan surprisingly failed to qualify for the 400-meter individual medley final on the opening night of swimming at the Tokyo Olympics. Seto, the bronze medalist five years ago in Rio and a three-time world champion in the event, finished ninth. Only the top eight made the Sunday morning final. Seto was a favorite to win the grueling event, along with American Chase Kalisz. The eight-lap race requires endurance, technique and strategy while fighting off weary legs and arms churning through all four strokes — butterfly, backstroke, breaststroke and freestyle.

— China’s Qian Yang won the first gold medal of the Tokyo Games in women’s 10-meter air rifle. Yang had a 9.8 on her final shot and finished with an Olympic record 251.8.

— Naohisa Takato won Japan’s first gold medal at its home Olympics, beating Taiwan’s Yang Yung-wei in the men’s 60-kilogram judo final.

— Distria Krasniqi of Kosovo won her nation’s second-ever Olympic medal by beating Japan’s Funa Tonaki in the women’s 48-kilogram judo final. Tonaki fell agonizingly short of claiming gold in Japan’s beloved, homegrown martial art.

— Sun Yiwen of China beat five-time Olympian Ana Maria Popescu of Romania 11-10 in overtime to win gold in the women’s épée fencing competition.

— Aron Szilagyi of Hungary became the first Olympic fencer to win three individual sabre gold medals after beating Luigi Samele 15-7 in the men’s final.

— China sprinted to the lead in men’s gymnastics qualifying as it aims to return to the top of the sport. China’s total of 262.061 was fueled by four brilliant sets on parallel bars, allowing the country to edge Russia in the first of three qualifying subdivisions. China is attempting to bounce back after slipping to bronze in Rio de Janeiro five years ago and coming in second to the Russians at the 2019 world championships.

— Two-time Olympic champion Kohei Uchimura’s exceptional Olympic career is over. The 32-year-old Japanese gymnast fell during qualifying on high bar and will not advance to the event finals.

— An San and teenager Kim Je Deok have paired up to lead South Korea to a gold medal in the Olympic debut of archery’s mixed team event. It was the 24th Olympic gold medal for South Korea’s archery program.

— Ecuador won its first cycling medal as Richard Carapaz took gold in the Olympic road race.

— China’s Hou Zhihui won gold with a commanding showing in the women’s 49-kilogram weightlifting category.

— Javad Foroughi became the oldest Iranian athlete to win an Olympic medal, earning gold in men’s 10-meter air pistol. He set an Olympic record with 244.8 points.

— The youngest table tennis player in Olympics history is out of the Tokyo Games. Twelve-year-old Hend Zaza of Syria lost in straight sets to Liu Jia, a 39-year-old from Austria in a preliminary match.

— The International Surfing Association confirmed a last-minute alternate: Carlos Munoz will surf for Costa Rica as the sport makes its Olympic debut. Munoz replaces Frederico Morais of Portugal, who announced Friday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and would not travel to Japan while he quarantines at home.

— Tokyo organizers say the total of Olympics-related COVID-19 cases in Japan is now 127, with one athlete added to the tally. German cyclist Simon Geschke’s positive test was announced Friday, one day ahead before the men’s road race. Athletes account for 14 of the 127 cases in Japan since July 1. Dutch team officials said Saturday that rower Finn Florijn tested positive for COVID-19 and is out of the Games. Two other Dutch athletes previously tested positive. Florijn’s positive test won’t show up in the official tally of cases until Sunday.

— An Algerian judo athlete is being sent home after withdrawing to avoid potentially facing an Israeli opponent. The athlete and his coach face punishment from Olympic officials following his withdrawal. He could have faced an Israeli athlete in the second round.

— The very first match of the beach volleyball tournament has been canceled because a Czech player tested positive for COVID-19. That allowed Japan to win by default.

— Two Georgian tennis players have been barred from the Games after officials in their home country told them they were entered but never actually sent the paperwork. The Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled that it had to turn away the doubles players.

— Russian weightlifting leader Maxim Agapitov won back his right to attend the Tokyo Olympics despite his own doping ban 27 years ago. The Court of Arbitration for Sport says it upheld Agapitov’s appeal to regain his games accreditation, which the International Olympic Committee took away this month.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Brewers handle White Sox

UNDATED (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers won a battle of baseball’s Central Division leaders last night

Tyrone Taylor hit a grand slam to cap the Brewers’ six-run outburst in the seventh inning of a 7-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox. Rowdy Tellez (TEH’-lehz) went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, putting the Brewers ahead for good with his bases-loaded single in the fourth off Lucas Giolito (jee-oh-LEE’-toh).

White Sox manager Tony La Russa and outfielder Tim Anderson were both ejected by plate umpire John Libka in the opening game of this interleague series between division leaders.

Checking out yesterday’s other major league action:

— Pittsburgh scored three times without a hit in the seventh inning to knock off the Giants, 6-4. Bryan Reynolds homered and Adam Frazier drew a bases-loaded walk to force in the go-ahead run in the seventh.

— Trevor Story homered and drove in the go-ahead run in the 10th inning as the Rockies outscored the Dodgers, 9-6. Charlie Blackmon added a two-run homer in the 10th as the Rockies took advantage of the Dodgers’ latest bullpen meltdown, keeping Los Angeles three games behind the NL West-leading Giants.

— Tylor Megill (TY’-lur meh-GIHL’) picked up his first major league victory and Pete Alonso provided the Mets’ offense with a pair of homers in a 3-0 shutout of the Blue Jays. Megill allowed two hits, walked one and struck out five over six innings, lowering his ERA to 2.10.

— Bryce Harper stole three bases, including home, to help the Phillies beat the Braves, 5-1 and stay four games behind the NL East-leading Mets. J.T. Realmuto hit his 10th homer and Jean Segura had a tiebreaking, two-run double to support Zack Wheeler, who returned to his All-Star form for seven innings.

— Joe Musgrove pitched six solid innings and received support from Tommy Pham’s home run in the Padres’ 5-2 victory at Miami. Trent Grisham had two hits and an RBI for the Padres, who have won the first two of the four-game series.

— Tyler Stephenson drove in Kyle Farmer with a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the eighth inning to push the Reds past the Cardinals, 6-5. Farmer also homered and led off the eighth with a single to left for his third hit of the game.

— Robinson Chirinos (chih-REE’-nohs) homered twice and Javier Baez launched a three-run homer that put the Cubs ahead to stay in the first inning of an 8-3 pounding of the Diamondbacks. Zach Davies earned his first win since a combined no-hitter last month, throwing 107 pitches while limiting Arizona to two runs and seven hits.

— Pat Valaika (vah-LAY’-kah) homered twice and the Orioles won for only the second time in their last 11 home games by dumping the Nationals, 6-1. Ramon Urias (oo-REE’-uhs) drove in a pair for Baltimore.

— Rafael Devers (DEH’-vurz) homered twice, including go-ahead blast in the fifth inning of the Red Sox’s fourth straight win, 6-2 over the Yankees. Devers followed his two-run shot with a three-run blast in the seventh.

— Kyle Tucker belted a three-run homer in a five-run third to help the Astros hand the Rangers their 10th straight loss, 7-3. Robel Garcia had three of Houston’s eight hits while batting ninth in the lineup, helping the Astros restore a 3 1/2-game lead over Oakland in the AL West.

— Cal Raleigh and Luis Torrens hit back-to-back homers before Dylan Moore scored the go-ahead run on consecutive wild pitches in the Mariners’ 4-3 verdict over the Athletics. Seattle’s Yusei Kikuchi struck out a career-high 12 and Oakland’s Frankie Montas fanned 10.

— Nelson Cruz homered in his Tampa Bay debut and Joey Wendle hit a go-ahead single in a six-run ninth inning as the Rays earned a 10-5 win over the Indians. Ji-Man Choi added a three-run homer off Nick Wittgren to break it open in the ninth.

— Catcher Kurt Suzuki’s throwing error allowed Nick Gordon to score the go-ahead run in the eighth inning of the Twins’ 5-4 downing of the Angels. Ryan Jeffers hit the game-tying RBI single to left, which led to Suzuki’s wild toss to third base.

— Detroit’s seven-game winning streak is over after Ryan O’Hearn slammed a three-run homer and Carlos Santana also connected as the Royals beat the Tigers, 5-3. Kansas City has won three in a row for the first time since June 4.

MLB-NEWS

From Indians to Guardians

UNDATED (AP) — Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team has a new name. The team that’s been known as the Indians since 1915 will be called the Guardians, effective at the end of the 2021 season.

The organization spent most of the past year whittling down a list of potential names that numbered 1,200 just over a month ago. But the process quickly accelerated, and the club landed on Guardians.

The team’s incoming logo font will be similar to the current style, as will the look in the new uniforms. The road uniforms with Cleveland on the front will appear identical to the new ones, although there will be a new look to the “C” on the caps.

In other MLB news:

— The Mets have acquired starting pitcher Rich Hill from the Rays for right-hander Tommy Hunter and minor league catcher Matt Dyer. Hill could be a valuable addition with starters Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, Carlos Carrasco and David Peterson recovering from injuries. The 41-year-old Hill has pitched just 95 1/3 innings this year, going 6-4 with a 3.89 ERA in 19 starts.

— The Nationals have shut down Steven Strasburg again after he felt some discomfort in his neck following a recent bullpen session. Manager Dave Martinez says the Nationals are trying to figure out what to do next, which includes the possibility of finding another specialist to look at the right-hander. Strasburg has made just five starts this season due to neck and shoulder issues and has started just seven times since being named the MVP of the 2019 World Series.

— Nationals infielder Starlin Castro’s administrative leave was extended by Major League Baseball through July 29 under its domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. The leave began July 16 under the policy adopted by MLB and the players’ association in 2015 and can be the initial step leading to a longer suspension. Castro was placed on the restricted list June 16 due to what manager Dave Martinez at the time said were “family matters.”

— Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer appeared in court Friday to fight the extension of a protective order sought by a woman who says he choked and punched her during two sexual encounters earlier this year. Attorneys for both sides revealed in court that they intend to call witnesses and argue over the order in what amounts to a trial that is expected to last three days. Judge Dianna Gould-Saltman delayed the beginning of that hearing until Aug. 2.

NHL-NEWS

Sabres take Power add 1st-round pick

UNDATED (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres went with blueline help with the first overall pick in the NHL draft.

The Sabres chose 6-foot-6 Michigan defenseman Owen Power, who scored three goals and 16 points in 26 games as a freshman last season. The Ontario native was second among all Wolverines defensemen with 13 assists and second in points. He later helped Canada win the world hockey championship.

The Kraken selected Wolverines center Matthew Beniers (beh-NEERZ’) with the second pick, marking the fourth time teammates were chosen with the first two picks of the draft.

The Ducks used the third pick to take center Mason Mctavish of the OHL’s Peterborough Petes.

The Devils grabbed a Hughes brother for the second time in three drafts, selecting defenseman Luke Hughes.

Michigan became the first college program to have three first-round picks in the same draft when the Blue Jackets came away with center Kent Johnson.

Hughes is committed to Michigan next season.

In other NHL news:

— The Blackhawks have landed star defenseman Seth Jones from the Blue Jackets, according to three people with knowledge of the move. Jones also has agreed to terms on a $76 million, eight-year contract extension that carries an annual salary cap hit of $9.5 million. It was not immediately clear what Chicago gave up to get the 26-year-old who could become cornerstone of the franchise’s blue line for years to come.

— The Sabres acquired an extra first-round pick in Friday’s NHL draft by sending defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen (rihs-toh-LY’-nehn) to the Philadelphia Flyers. The Sabres also picked up fifth-year defenseman Robert Hagg and the Flyers’ second-round selection in 2023.

— Coyotes captain Oliver Ekman-Larsson and forward Conor Garland have been shipped to the Canucks for the No. 9 selection in Friday’s draft, a 2022 second-round pick, a 2023 seventh-rounder and three veteran forwards. Antoine Roussel (roo-SEHL’), Jay Beagle and Loui Eriksson head to Arizona.

— The Blues acquired high-scoring forward Pavel Buchnevich (booch-NEH’-vihch) from the Rangers for Sammy Blais and a 2022 second-round pick.

— The Rangers have put defenseman Tony DeAngelo on unconditional waivers for the purpose of buying out the final year of his contract.

NFL-NEWS

Number of NFL players in vaccination process up to 80%

UNDATED (AP) — The number of NFL players who are in the COVID-19 vaccination process has reached 80%, with nine teams having 90% or more of their players in that category.

The league’s medical director said Friday that nearly all team employees who deal directly with players have been vaccinated. Five teams have less than 70% of players who have either received one vaccination shot or both.

PGA-3M OPEN

Hadwin, Armour share lead

BLAINE, Minn. (AP) — Two players share the lead through two rounds of the PGA’s 3M Open in Minnesota.

Adam Hadwin and Ryan Armour each fired 6-under 65s to pull even for the lead at 10 under. The tourney is important for both players as they seek spots in the FedEx Cup playoffs. Hadwin is just above the cut line and Armour is 10 spots below.

Bo Hoag, Chez Reavie, Jhonatton Vegas and Roger Sloan are a shot back.

Second-ranked Dustin Johnson missed the cut with a bogey on 18 after putting his tee shot in the water.

GOLF-SENIOR BRITISH OPEN

Darren Clarke holds 1-stroke lead at Senior British Open

SUNNINGDALE, England (AP) — Darren Clarke holds a one-stroke lead after two rounds at the Senior British Open. He shot a 3-under 67 after posting an opening 65 at Sunningdale.

Clarke and Ernie Els are trying to becoming the fourth player to win both the British Open and the Senior Open. Els is two strokes off the pace.

Jerry Kelly is a stroke back with defending champion Bernhard Langer (LAHN’-gur).

LPGA-EVIAN CHAMPIONSHIP

Jeongeun Lee6 ties golf majors record for lowest round of 61

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France (AP) — South Korean golfer Jeongeun Lee6 has tied the golf majors record for the lowest round ever after carding a 10-under-par 61 at the Evian Championship. Her 36-hole score of 127 is also the lowest total in women’s or men’s major history, beating the 128 by Brooks Koepka (KEHP’-kuh) at the 2019 U.S. PGA Championship.

Lee6′s 10 birdies in a bogey-free second round earned her a three-shot lead at 15 under.