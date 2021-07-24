Sports

US women’s soccer team hammers Kiwis

TOKYO (AP) — U.S. women’s soccer fans are feeling more comfortable after the team evened its record at the Tokyo Games to 1-1.

The Americans rebounded from its opening loss with a 6-1 rout of New Zealand. Lindsey Horan scored the eventual game-winner in the first half. It was her 23rd international goal and came in her 100th appearance for the American squad.

The United States was stunned by Sweden in the first match, losing 3-0. It was the team’s first loss since January 2019 and snapped a 44-game unbeaten streak. The Americans had not been held scoreless since 2017.

In other news from the Olympics:

— Cat Osterman pitched shutout ball for the second time in four days and Ali Aguilar hit a tiebreaking, two-run single that helped the top-ranked United States softball team beat No. 5 Mexico 2-0. The U.S. pitched its third straight one-hitter and has not allowed a run.

— The U.S. men’s volleyball team made quick work of France in its opener. The Americans won the match 25-18, 25-18, 25-22, as they try to build on their bronze medal performance in 2016.

— U.S. beach volleyball player and 2008 gold medalist Phil Dalhausser has been in modified quarantine because he is considered a close contact of another player who withdrew after testing positive for COVID-19.

— The U.S. men’s basketball team is finally together. NBA Finals participants Devin Booker, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday arrived in Japan Saturday, less than 24 hours before the Americans are scheduled to open against France.

— Novak Djokovic’s bid for a Golden Slam is alive and well following a routine 6-2, 6-2 win over 139th-ranked Hugo Dellien of Bolivia.

— Aron Szilagyi of Hungary became the first Olympic fencer to win three individual sabre gold medals by beating Luigi Samele 15-7 in the men’s final.

— Javad Foroughi became the oldest Iranian athlete to win an Olympic medal, earning gold in men’s 10-meter air pistol. He set an Olympic record with 244.8 points.

— The youngest table tennis player in Olympics history is eliminated. Twelve-year-old Hend Zaza of Syria lost in straight sets to Liu Jia, a 39-year-old from Austria, in a preliminary match.

Yankees rally past Red Sox

UNDATED (AP) — Rougned Odor (ROOG’-nehd oh-DOHR’) giveth and took away as the New York Yankees beat the Red Sox for just the third time in 12 meetings this season.

Odor delivered a game-tying, two-run double in a four-run eighth that pushed the Yankees past the Bosox, 4-3. He also scored on a go-ahead single by Gleyber Torres.

Odor atoned for two errors that allowed the AL East leaders to score a pair of unearned runs while taking a 3-0 lead.

The Red Sox put runners on second and third with two out in the ninth before Aroldis Chapman struck out Kiké Hernández for his 18th save.

Boston ended a four-game winning streak and will find itself in a first-place tie if the Rays beat the Indians.

Checking out Saturday’s other major league action:

— Daulton Varsho homered in his third straight game and hit a tiebreaking single in a three-run seventh that sent the Diamondbacks to a 7-3 win over the Cubs. Pinch hitter Andrew Young added a two-run homer in the ninth, helping Arizona deal Chicago its 24th loss in its last 34 games.

Scherzer scratched

UNDATED (AP) — Washington Nationals injuries continue to mount.

Max Scherzer was scratched from Saturday’s start in Baltimore because of what the team described as mild right triceps discomfort.

Manager Dave Martinez said before the game that Scherzer had an clean MRI and is expected to make his next start. Jon Lester started Saturday in his place.

The pitching change comes a day after the Nationals shut down Stephen Strasburg, who has been sidelined since June because of a neck issue.

Elsewhere around the majors:

— The Mets say Rich Hill will made his team debut Sunday against the Blue Jays. Hill was acquired on Friday after going 6-4 with a 3.87 ERA in 19 starts for the Rays this season.

— Indians bench coach DeMarlo Hale ran the ballclub on Saturday after manager Terry Francona left the ballpark because of a lingering head cold. Francona conducted his pregame press conference before being sent home by the team’s medical staff.

Voracek to Blue Jackets, Avalanche sign Makar

UNDATED (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers have traded Jakub Voracek (VOHR’-ah-chehk) to the Columbus Blue Jackets for Cam Atkinson. Voracek returns to the team that drafted him in 2007.

It’s Philadelphia’s second major trade in two days after acquiring defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen (rihs-toh-LY’-nehn) from Buffalo for two high picks.

The Sabres continued their fire sale by trading forward Sam Reinhart to Florida for a goalie prospect and future first-round pick.

The Avalanche kicked off the day by signing top defenseman Cale Makar (mah-KAHR’) to a six-year, $54 million. Edmonton also completed a two-year, $4.4 million deal with goaltender Mike Smith.

Tringale pulls ahead

BLAINE, Minn. (AP) — Cameron Tringale (trihn-GAH’-lee) is the third-round leader at the 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota, one stroke ahead of Gary Woodland and Maverick McNealy.

Tringale eagled the par-5 12th and had three birdies in a bogey-free round. He moved to 12 under with a 5-under 66, while Woodland carded a 67. McNealy followed a pair of 67s with a 68.

Pat Perez fired a 66 to move into an eight-way tie for fourth at minus-10. Jimmy Walker, Charl Schwartzal and Chaz Reavie also share fourth with Jhanattan Vegas, Ryan Armour, Cameron Champ and Roger Sloan.

Dodd leads Senior British Open

SUNNINGDALE, England (AP) — Stephen Dodd shot an outstanding 8-under 62 to take a two-stroke lead after three rounds of the Senior British Open. The 55-year-old Welshman made four birdies on the first five holes and nine on the day at Sunningdale to get to 11-under through 54 holes.

Jerry Kelly is second after a 68. Day 2 leader Darren Clarke slipped three strokes off the lead in the final senior major championship of the year.

Jeongeun Lee6 extends lead at Evian Championship to 5 shots

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France (AP) — The day after making golfing history by shooting a record 61 in a major, Jeongeun Lee6 extended her Evian Championship lead to five strokes with a 3-under-par 68.

She’s at 18 under overall after three rounds. Her nearest challenger at 13 under is teenage American Yealimi Noh, who carded a 4-under 67.

Former champion Lydia Ko posted a 68 and is one shot behind Noh.

NASCAR penalizes Hendrick Motorsports

UNDATED (AP) — NASCAR has penalized the Hendrick Motorsports teams of reigning Cup champion Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman for engine allocation infractions at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Elliott’s No. 9 team and Bowman’s No. 48 were found in violation of a rule that covers engine assembly. Hendrick Motorsports said in a statement the violations were the result of an administrative error and were not intentional.

Competition officials also deducted 25 points from each team’s total in both the driver and team owner standings. Crew chiefs Alan Gustafson and Greg Ives were each fined $50,000.