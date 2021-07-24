Sports

OLYMPICS-NEWS

US gets first medals, finishing 1-2 in swimming

TOKYO (AP) — The United States finally cracked the medal stand at the Tokyo Games.

American Chase Kalisz won gold in the men’s 400-meter IM finishing just ahead of teammate Jay Litherland.

Kalisz is a protege and former training partner of Olympic great Michael Phelps. He touched first in 4 minutes, 9.42 seconds.

The win ended the United States’ longest medal drought to start a Summer Olympics since 1972.

In other news from the Olympics:

— Americans April Ross and Alix Klineman have cruised to a straight-set victory over China in their beach volleyball opener. The Americans won the first set, 21-17 and then took the second, 21-19.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Yankees rally past Red Sox

UNDATED (AP) — Rougned Odor (ROOG’-nehd oh-DOHR’) giveth and took away as the New York Yankees beat the Red Sox for just the third time in 12 meetings this season.

Odor delivered a game-tying, two-run double in a four-run eighth that pushed the Yankees past the Bosox, 4-3. He also scored on a go-ahead single by Gleyber Torres.

Odor atoned for two errors that allowed the Red Sox to score a pair of unearned runs while taking a 3-0 lead.

The Red Sox put runners on second and third with two out in the ninth before Aroldis Chapman struck out Kiké (KEE’-kay) Hernández for his 18th save.

Boston ended a four-game winning streak and fell into a first-place tie with Tampa Bay in the AL East.

The Rays beat the Indians for the 11th straight time as Austin Meadows smacked a pair of two-run homers and Ji-Man Choi had three RBIs in an 8-2 win at Cleveland. Meadows, Choi and Brett Phillips each homered in the first three innings as Tampa Bay built a 4-1 lead against J.C. Mejia.

Choi and Joey Wendle each went 4 for 5 for the Rays, who have won five in a row overall and share the best record in the AL.

Checking out Saturday’s other major league action:

— Rowdy Tellez (TEH’-lehz) socked his first two homers as a Brewer and Corbin Burnes pitched six strong innings for the Brewers in a 6-2 downing of the White Sox. Tyrone Taylor and Kolten Wong also went deep in support of Burnes, who held the AL Central leaders to a run and four hits with six strikeouts.

— Framber Valdez and the Astros’ bullpen carried a no-hitter into the eighth inning of a 4-1 verdict over the Rangers. Yordan (yohr-DAHN’) Alvarez homered and drove in two as the AL West leaders dealt Texas its 11th consecutive loss.

— Patrick Sandoval came within two outs of a no-hitter and the Angels scored twice in the top of the first to beat the Twins, 2-1. Sandoval struck out a career-high 13 and didn’t allow a hit until Brent Rooker doubled in the ninth.

— The Padres absorbed a 3-2 loss to the Marlins despite Fernando Tatis Jr’s NL-leading 30th home run. Jesús Aguilar lined a go-ahead, two-run single to center with one out in the seventh inning.

— The Braves clobbered the Phillies, 15-3 on homers by Freddie Freeman, Abraham Almonte, Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley and Joc Peterson. Almonte had three hits with three RBIs as Atlanta moved back into a second-place tie with Philadelphia in the NL East.

— Trey Mancini and Ryan Mountcastle each hit a solo homer to back Matt Harvey’s gem in the Orioles’ 5-3 victory over the Nationals. Harvey allowed one hit in six scoreless innings, with Trea Turner hitting a fourth-inning double for Washington’s lone baserunner versus the right-hander.

— Jesse Winker drove in four runs with a double and a home run in the Reds’ sixth consecutive win over the Cardinals, 5-3. Joey Votto also homered and Luis Castillo allowed four hits and one unearned run with three walks and nine strikeouts in seven innings.

— Daulton Varsho homered in his third straight game and hit a tiebreaking single in a three-run seventh that sent the Diamondbacks to a 7-3 win over the Cubs. Pinch hitter Andrew Young added a two-run homer in the ninth, helping Arizona deal Chicago its 24th loss in its last 34 games.

MLB-NEWS

Scherzer scratched

UNDATED (AP) — Washington Nationals injuries continue to mount.

Max Scherzer was scratched from Saturday’s start in Baltimore because of what the team described as mild right triceps discomfort.

Manager Dave Martinez said before the game that Scherzer had an clean MRI and is expected to make his next start. Jon Lester started Saturday in his place.

The pitching change comes a day after the Nationals shut down Stephen Strasburg, who has been sidelined since June because of a neck issue.

Elsewhere around the majors:

— The Mets say Rich Hill will made his team debut Sunday against the Blue Jays. Hill was acquired on Friday after going 6-4 with a 3.87 ERA in 19 starts for the Rays this season.

— Indians bench coach DeMarlo Hale ran the ballclub on Saturday after manager Terry Francona left the ballpark because of a lingering head cold. Francona conducted his pregame press conference before being sent home by the team’s medical staff.

NHL-DRAFT

Voracek to Blue Jackets, Avalanche sign Makar

UNDATED (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers have traded Jakub Voracek (VOHR’-ah-chehk) to the Columbus Blue Jackets for Cam Atkinson. Voracek returns to the team that drafted him in 2007.

It’s Philadelphia’s second major trade in two days after acquiring defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen (rihs-toh-LY’-nehn) from Buffalo for two high picks.

The Sabres continued their fire sale by trading forward Sam Reinhart to Florida for a goalie prospect and future first-round pick.

The Avalanche kicked off the day by signing top defenseman Cale Makar (mah-KAHR’) to a six-year, $54 million. Edmonton also completed a two-year, $4.4 million deal with goaltender Mike Smith.

PGA-3M OPEN

Tringale pulls ahead

BLAINE, Minn. (AP) — Cameron Tringale (trihn-GAH’-lee) is the third-round leader at the 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota, one stroke ahead of Gary Woodland and Maverick McNealy.

Tringale eagled the par-5 12th and had three birdies in a bogey-free round. He moved to 12 under with a 5-under 66, while Woodland carded a 67. McNealy followed a pair of 67s with a 68.

Pat Perez fired a 66 to move into an eight-way tie for fourth at minus-10. Jimmy Walker, Charl Schwartzal and Chaz Reavie also share fourth with Jhanattan Vegas, Ryan Armour, Cameron Champ and Roger Sloan.

GOLF-SENIOR BRITISH OPEN

Dodd leads Senior British Open

SUNNINGDALE, England (AP) — Stephen Dodd shot an outstanding 8-under 62 to take a two-stroke lead after three rounds of the Senior British Open. The 55-year-old Welshman made four birdies on the first five holes and nine on the day at Sunningdale to get to 11-under through 54 holes.

Jerry Kelly is second after a 68. Day 2 leader Darren Clarke slipped three strokes off the lead in the final senior major championship of the year.

LPGA-EVIAN CHAMPIONSHIP

Jeongeun Lee6 extends lead at Evian Championship to 5 shots

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France (AP) — The day after making golfing history by shooting a record 61 in a major, Jeongeun Lee6 extended her Evian Championship lead to five strokes with a 3-under-par 68.

She’s at 18 under overall after three rounds. Her nearest challenger at 13 under is teenage American Yealimi Noh, who carded a 4-under 67.

Former champion Lydia Ko posted a 68 and is one shot behind Noh.

NASCAR-HENDRICK PENALTIES

NASCAR penalizes Hendrick Motorsports

UNDATED (AP) — NASCAR has penalized the Hendrick Motorsports teams of reigning Cup champion Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman for engine allocation infractions at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Elliott’s No. 9 team and Bowman’s No. 48 were found in violation of a rule that covers engine assembly. Hendrick Motorsports said in a statement the violations were the result of an administrative error and were not intentional.

Competition officials also deducted 25 points from each team’s total in both the driver and team owner standings. Crew chiefs Alan Gustafson and Greg Ives were each fined $50,000.