Sports

OLYMPICS-NEWS

US loses to France 83-76, ending 25-game Olympic win streak

TOKYO (AP) — France has ended a 25-game Olympic winning streak for the U.S. in men’s basketball, beating the Americans 83-76 in the opening game for both teams.

Evan Fournier’s 3-pointer with just under a minute left put France ahead to stay. He had 28 points for France, while Rudy Gobert (goh-BEHR’) scored 14 and Nando de Colo had 13. Jrue (jroo) Holiday had 18 points for the U.S.

It’s the first loss for the American men since the Athens Games 17 years ago, when they settled for bronze.

The loss doesn’t knock the U.S. out of medal contention, but it essentially eliminates the margin for error. The Americans can reach the quarterfinals if they win their next two games. If they lose one, they might not even finish in the top eight of the 12-team tournament.

In other men’s basketball results Sunday, Australia beat Nigeria 84-67, Italy beat Germany 92-82 and the Czech Republic beat Iran 84-78.

In other news from the Olympics:

— The U.S. women’s gymnastics team’s bid for a third straight Olympic title got off to a rocky start. The four-woman group led by reigning champion Simone Biles finished second to the Russian team in qualifying. That’s the first time the Americans have failed to lead at the end of any major event in more than a decade. Biles topped the all-round with a total of 57.731 points but lacked her usual precision, making significant mistakes in three events. The Russian team score of 171.629 was more than a full point ahead of the U.S., though both teams will start from scratch in the finals.

— Katie Ledecky (leh-DEK’-ee) opened her Olympic program as the top qualifier in the 400-meter freestyle, setting up a showdown with Ariarne Titmus of Australia. The first of their multiple showdowns in Tokyo comes in the final on Monday.

— Defending 100 breaststroke champion Lilly King of the U.S. and American Ryan Murphy, the 100 backstroke Olympic champion, both moved on to the semifinals.

— Lee Kiefer earned the third gold medal for the United States by beating defending champion Inna Deriglazova of Russia 15-13 in the women’s foil final.

— Anastasija Zolotic won the United States’ first gold medal in women’s taekwondo by beating Russian athlete Tatiana Minina 25-17 to claim the featherweight division title. The 18-year-old is only the fourth American to reach an Olympic taekwondo final and only the second woman.

— Amanda Chidester hit a game-ending, two-run single in the eighth inning, Monica Abbott struck out 13 and the United States beat Australia 2-1 to clinch a berth in the Olympic softball gold medal game against Japan. The top-ranked Americans have scored just six runs in four games. They play Japan on Monday in a game that will only determine which team bats last in Tuesday’s gold medal game.

— Olympic medalists can now remove their masks briefly on the podium after the International Olympic Committee relaxed its health rules. The IOC is now letting them have 30 seconds of maskless time for photographs but they must stay on their own podium steps. Masks must be back on for group photos on the top step.

— Johnny Hooper has returned to his mother’s homeland for his Olympic debut and had one of the biggest U.S. goals in a 15-13 victory over Japan on the first day of the men’s water polo tournament.

— Romain Cannone won France’s first gold medal of the Tokyo Games by beating Gergely Siklosi of Hungary 15-10 in the men’s epee final.

— Ulugbek Rashitov won Uzbekistan’s first Olympic taekwondo gold medal in dramatic fashion by beating Bradly Sinden of Britain.

— Mikel Oyarzabal ended Spain’s 21-year wait for a goal and a win in Olympic soccer by clinching a 1-0 victory over Australia. In other men’s soccer results, Japan topped Mexico 2-1, Germany beat Saudi Arabia 3-2, South Korea shut out Romania 4-0, Honduras defeated New Zealand 3-2, France beat South Africa 4-3, Argentina beat Egypt 1-0 and Brazil and Ivory Coast played to a 0-0 draw.

— Hifumi Abe won Japan’s third judo gold medal at its home Olympics with an ippon victory over Georgia’s Vazha Margvelashvili. Hifumi Abe triumphed in men’s 66 kilograms shortly after his sister Uta Abe claimed her own first gold medal in the women’s 52-kilogram division.

— Naomi Osaka eased past 52nd-ranked Zheng Saisai of China 6-1, 6-4 in the first round of the women’s tennis tournament. It was Osaka’s first match since she withdrew from the French Open and sat out Wimbledon to take a mental health break.

— A contingent led by An San has captured South Korea’s ninth straight women’s archery team gold medal. South Korea hasn’t lost since the women’s team event was added to the Olympic program at the 1988 Seoul Games.

— Chen Lijun kept China’s perfect record in weightlifting intact with victory in the men’s 67-kilogram class. China has won all three weightlifting gold medals so far in Tokyo.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Red Sox end Germán’s no-hit bid in 8th, storm past Yanks 5-4

UNDATED (AP) — Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán (hehr-MAHN’) had a no-hitter broken up by Alex Verdugo’s double leading off the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. The 28-year-old Germán struck out 10 and walked just one. He was pulled by manager Aaron Boone after Boston’s first hit with the Yankees ahead 4-0.

Then the Red Sox erupted for five runs to storm past the Yankees 5-4.

The AL East-leading Red Sox beat New York for the 10th time in 13 games this year.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 35th home run and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Minnesota Twins 6-2. Ohtani lasered a line drive into the right-field seats in the sixth inning for a solo homer that broke a 2-all tie. The Angels overcame an early two-run deficit to take three of four games in the series. Max Stassi added three hits and drove in three runs for the Angels. Max Kepler and Brent Rooker led off with back-to-back home runs for the Twins, now a season-worst 16 games under .500.

— Pete Alonso homered again, pinch-hitter Jeff McNeil broke a tie with a two-run double and the New York Mets beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 in a successful debut for new starter Rich Hill. Five relievers followed Hill and held Toronto to one run over four innings. Edwin Díaz struck out three in a hitless ninth, fanning cleanup batter Bo Bichette on a full-count slider with a runner on second for his 21st save in 26 chances.

— Ryan McKenna scored on a grounder by Ramon Urías for the winning run as the Baltimore Orioles completed a three-game sweep of the Washington Nationals with a 5-4 victory. Trey Mancini, Maikel Franco and McKenna hit solo homers for the Orioles, who managed their first sweep of Washington at Camden Yards since June 2010.

— Aaron Nola allowed four hits and struck out nine, coming within one out of a shutout, and the Philadelphia Phillies edged the Atlanta Braves 2-1 to earn a split of their four-game series. Jean Segura and Ronald Torreyes both had solo homers for the Phillies. Austin Riley went deep for Atlanta with two outs in the ninth to end Nola’s shutout bid. Ranger Suarez got the final out for his fourth save of the season.

— Yu Darvish’s ERA rose for the fourth start in a row when he allowed four runs in five innings, and the San Diego Padres settled for a four-game series split against last-place Miami by losing 9-3. Darvish needed 23 pitches to get through the first inning, and later gave up homers to Deven Marrero and Brian Anderson. The All-Star right-hander is 0-3 over his past four starts with an ERA of 7.32. South Florida native Manny Machado hit his 17th homer for the Padres.

— Harrison Bader and Dylan Carlson homered during a seven-run burst in the fourth inning and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cincinnati Reds 10-6. Nolan Arenado hit his 20th home run and tripled. Tyler O’Neill also connected for the Cardinals. Cincinnati starter Sonny Gray was tagged for a career-high eight runs. Joey Votto homered for the second straight day as the Reds finished 3-6 on their nine-game homestand. The Reds played all but three innings without starting All-Star right fielder Nick Castellanos, who was hit by a pitch in the third inning of the first game on July 16.

— Bobby Bradley’s sacrifice fly in the eighth inning capped Cleveland’s comeback and sent the Indians to a 3-2 win over Tampa Bay, ending the Indians’ losing streak against the Rays at 11 games. The Indians were on the verge of dropping under .500 for the first time since May 1. They managed just one run in seven innings against Tampa Bay starter Ryan Yarbrough before rallying in the eighth off reliever Matt Wisler. Nelson Cruz hit his second homer in three games for Tampa Bay.

— Zack Greinke threw six solid innings, Abraham Toro homered and the Houston Astros sent Texas to its 12th straight loss, beating the Rangers 3-1. The Rangers’ skid is tied for second-longest in team history and the first time they’ve dropped a dozen in a row since 1982. The Rangers’ 0-10 road trip was the worst in team history.

— Daniel Lynch pitched eight scoreless, Jorge Soler homered twice and Salvador Perez once to lead the Kansas City Royals to a 6-1 win over the Detroit Tigers. The Royals took a 4-0 first-inning lead as Perez hit a three-run homer and Soler followed with solo shot. He also homered in the third. Lynch (1-2) allowed five hits in earning his first major league win.

— Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and David Bote homered, Trevor Williams pitched effectively into the seventh inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-1. Bryant and Bote each hit two-run shots as Chicago took two of three in the series. Williams struck out six and allowed five hits with no walks over 6 1/3 innings in his first scoreless outing of the season.

MLB-NEWS

Mookie Betts on 10-day IL

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have put All-Star right fielder Mookie Betts on the 10-day injured list with right hip inflammation. The Dodgers made the move Sunday, retroactive to Thursday. Betts is batting .270 this season with an .876 OPS and has 14 home runs with 40 RBIs.

Right-hander Jimmy Nelson was activated from the injured list after he recovered from a left lumbar strain.

GOLF-SENIOR BRITISH OPEN

Dodd wins Senior British Open with last-hole birdie

SUNNINGDALE, England (AP) — Stephen Dodd has birdied the final hole to win the Senior British Open by one stroke.

The 55-year-old Welshman held off challenges from Miguel Angel Jimenez (AHN’-hehl hee-MEHN’-ehz) and Darren Clarke to secure his first major title on Sunday.

Dodd closed with a 2-under 68 at Sunningdale for a four-day total of 13-under 267.Jimenez, the 2018 winner, shot 65 to finish at 12 under, while Clarke was another shot behind.

Dodd equaled the low round in the history of the tournament on Saturday with an 8-under 62 that gave him a two-shot lead heading into the final round of the last senior major championship of the year.

LPGA-EVIAN CHAMPIONSHIP

Lee wins her 1st major after beating Lee6 in playoff

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France (AP) — Australian golfer Minjee Lee has won a sudden death playoff against overnight leader Jeongeun Lee6 to clinch the Evian Championship for her first major title.

Lee6 had to take a drop shot when her second shot on the first extra playoff hole flew into a pond, while Lee’s superb second attempt landed near the flag. Lee6 ended with a bogey to give the 25-year-old Lee three putts for victory and a sixth LPGA title.

Teenage American Yealimi Noh finished third at 17 under when she missed a birdie chance on the 18th.

The day’s best round went to Ireland’s Leona Maguire. Her 10-under 61 tied the lowest round ever by a female or male in a major.

NFL-TEXANS-WATSON

AP source: Watson plans to report to Houston Texans camp

HOUSTON (AP) — Deshaun Watson plans to report to training camp with the Houston Texans, according to a person familiar with his thinking.

The person told The Associated Press that the quarterback still wants to be traded and is reporting solely to avoid being fined. Watson would have faced fines of $50,000 a day if he didn’t report.

Watson led the NFL in yards passing last season and signed a four-year, $156 million contract extension with the Texans last offseason. But he became unhappy with the direction of the team and requested a trade in January. His future was further clouded in March after 22 women filed lawsuits alleging that he sexually assaulted or harassed them. Houston police and the NFL are investigating the allegations, but no charges have been filed.

Elsewhere in the NFL:

— Browns rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has been placed on the COVID-19 list just days before the opening of training camp. He reported Saturday with the team’s other first-year players and quarterbacks. Cleveland’s first practice is Wednesday. The Browns were hit hard by the coronavirus last season.

NHL-MOVES

Red Wings re-sign Marc Staal; Canucks to buy out Virtanen

UNDATED (AP) — Red Wings defenseman Marc Staal is staying put in Detroit, while the Vancouver Canucks have placed Jake Virtanen on waivers for the purpose of buying out the final year of the under-performing forward’s contract.

A person with direct knowledge of the contract told The Associated Press that Staal’s deal is a one-year deal worth $2 million.

In Vancouver, the Canucks are parting ways with Virtanen after six seasons. He was placed on leave on May 1 after being accused in a lawsuit of sexually assaulting a women four years earlier.