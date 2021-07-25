Sports

OLYMPICS-NEWS

US gets first medals, finishing 1-2 in swimming

TOKYO (AP) — The United States has finally cracked the medal stand at the Tokyo Games.

American Chase Kalisz (KAY’-lihsh) began the U.S. medal push by taking gold in the men’s 400-meter IM finishing just ahead of teammate Jay Litherland.

Kalisz is a protege and former training partner of Olympic great Michael Phelps. He touched first in 4 minutes, 9.42 seconds.

The win ended the United States’ longest medal drought to start a Summer Olympics since 1972.

In other news from the Olympics:

— Pope Francis has offered his blessing for the Tokyo Olympic Games from Vatican City. Francis told the faithful gathered in St. Peter’s Square for the traditional papal blessing that “in this period of pandemic, these Games are a sign of hope, a sign of universal brotherhood and of a healthy competitive spirit.” He offered his blessing “to the organizers, the athletes and all those who are collaborating for this great celebration of sport.”

— Golfer Bryson DeChambeau has tested positive for COVID-19 before leaving the United States and will miss the Olympics. He’ll be replaced by Patrick Reed. Last year’s U.S. Open champion becomes the highest-profile athlete to test positive for the virus.

— Yui Ohashi has given Japan its first swimming gold medal, doing it in the women’s 400-meter individual medley. Emma Weyant captured silver and fellow American Hali Flickinger the bronze.

— Also in the pool, Kieran Smith of the U.S. finished third in the men’s 400-meter freestyle. Ahmed Hafnaoui of Tunisia was the surprise winner.

— The IOC is urging Olympic medalists to curb their hugs and keep masks on while on the podium. Medalists in some swimming events Sunday morning were hugging, sharing the podium top step for photographs and taking their masks off for a time. Those are potential breaches of rules protecting the Olympics from COVID-19 infections.

— The U.S. women’s volleyball team’s quest for its first gold medal ever is off to a fast start. The Americans swept Argentina in their opening match, winning 25-20, 25-19, 25-20.

— Australia has set the first swimming world record of the Tokyo Games in the women’s 4x-100-meter freestyle relay. The Aussies touched in 3 minutes, 29.69 seconds, while the Americans took third at 3:32.81.

— Americans April Ross and Alix Klineman have cruised to a straight-set victory over China in their beach volleyball opener. The Americans won the first set, 21-17 and then took the second, 21-19.

— Naomi Osaka eased past 52nd-ranked Zheng Saisai of China 6-1, 6-4 in the first round of the women’s tennis tournament. It was Osaka’s first match since she withdrew from the French Open and sat out Wimbledon to take a mental health break while revealing she has dealt with depression.

— Top-ranked Ash Barty has been upset by 48th-ranked Spaniard Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-4, 6-3 in the first round of the women’s tennis tournament. Barty’s loss in her Olympic debut comes 15 days after she won Wimbledon for her second Grand Slam title. American Jennifer Brady was knocked out by Italy’s Camila Giorgi in straight sets.

— Two-time defending champion Andy Murray has withdrawn from the men’s singles tennis tournament. Organizers did not immediately say why the British player pulled out shortly ahead of his scheduled opener.

— An Iranian defector who competes in taekwondo is one victory away from winning the Refugee Olympic Team’s first ever medal. Kimia Alizadeh rallied in the final minute for a 9-8 quarterfinal victory over Zhou Lijun of China in the 57-kilogram women’s division, putting her into her first Olympic semifinal. Alizadeh reached the quarterfinals by pulling off the biggest upset of the Tokyo tournament, beating two-time Olympic champion Jade Jones of Britain 16-12.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Yankees rally past Red Sox

UNDATED (AP) — Rougned Odor (ROOG’-nehd oh-DOHR’) gaveth and tooketh away as the New York Yankees beat the Red Sox for just the third time in 12 meetings this season.

Odor delivered a game-tying, two-run double in a four-run eighth that pushed the Yankees past the Bosox, 4-3. He also scored on a go-ahead single by Gleyber Torres.

Odor atoned for two errors that allowed the Red Sox to score a pair of unearned runs while taking a 3-0 lead.

The Red Sox put runners on second and third with two out in the ninth before Aroldis Chapman struck out Kiké (KEE’-kay) Hernández for his 18th save.

Boston ended a four-game winning streak and fell into a first-place tie with Tampa Bay in the AL East.

The Rays beat the Indians for the 11th straight time as Austin Meadows smacked a pair of two-run homers and Ji-Man Choi had three RBIs in an 8-2 win at Cleveland. Meadows, Choi and Brett Phillips each homered in the first three innings as Tampa Bay built a 4-1 lead against J.C. Mejia.

Choi and Joey Wendle each went 4 for 5 for the Rays, who have won five in a row overall and share the best record in the AL.

Checking out Saturday’s other major league action:

— Rowdy Tellez (TEH’-lehz) socked his first two homers as a Brewer and Corbin Burnes pitched six strong innings for the Brewers in a 6-2 downing of the White Sox. Tyrone Taylor and Kolten Wong also went deep in support of Burnes, who held the AL Central leaders to a run and four hits with six strikeouts.

— Framber Valdez and the Astros’ bullpen carried a no-hitter into the eighth inning of a 4-1 verdict over the Rangers. Yordan (yohr-DAHN’) Alvarez homered and drove in two as the AL West leaders dealt Texas its 11th consecutive loss.

— Pinch-runner Donovan Walton scored the winning run on a Lou Trivino’s wild pitch in the bottom of the ninth, sending the Mariners past the Athletics, 5-4. Mitch Haniger homered twice for Seattle, which also won Friday’s game with a wild pitch.

— Salvador Perez and Carlos Santana slammed three-run homers in the Royals’ 9-8 slugfest over the Tigers. Hanser Alberto rounded out a five-run seventh with a two-run, pinch-hit triple in Kansas City’s fourth win in a row.

— Patrick Sandoval came within two outs of a no-hitter and the Angels scored twice in the top of the first to beat the Twins, 2-1. Sandoval struck out a career-high 13 and didn’t allow a hit until Brent Rooker doubled in the ninth.

— Kenley Jansen blew back-to-back save opportunities earlier this week before preserving the lead late as the Dodgers beat the Rockies, 1-0 to end a three-game skid. Austin Barnes homered early and Tony Gonsolin matched his longest outing of the season by holding Colorado to two hits with seven strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings.

— The Pirates clobbered the NL West leaders as Gregory Polanco homered, drove in three runs and scored twice in a 10-2 romp over the Giants. Kevin Newman matched his career high with four hits, including a two-run single that gave Pittsburgh a 6-1 lead in the fifth inning.

— The Padres absorbed a 3-2 loss to the Marlins despite Fernando Tatis (tah-TEES’) Jr’s NL-leading 30th home run. Jesús Aguilar lined a go-ahead, two-run single to center with one out in the seventh inning.

— Teoscar (tay-AHS’-kur) Hernandez slammed two of the Blue Jays’ five home runs in a 10-3 romp over the NL East-leading Mets. George Springer, Marcus Semien and Bo Bichette (bih-SHEHT’) also homered for the Blue Jays, who overtook the Giants for the MLB lead with 149 round-trippers.

— The Braves clobbered the Phillies, 15-3 on homers by Freddie Freeman, Abraham Almonte, Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley and Joc Peterson. Almonte had three hits with three RBIs as Atlanta moved back into a second-place tie with Philadelphia in the NL East four games behind New York

— Trey Mancini and Ryan Mountcastle each hit a solo homer to back Matt Harvey’s gem in the Orioles’ 5-3 victory over the Nationals. Harvey allowed one hit in six scoreless innings, with Trea Turner hitting a fourth-inning double for Washington’s lone baserunner versus the right-hander.

— Jesse Winker drove in four runs with a double and a home run in the Reds’ sixth consecutive win over the Cardinals, 5-3. Joey Votto also homered and Luis Castillo allowed four hits and one unearned run with three walks and nine strikeouts in seven innings.

— Daulton Varsho homered in his third straight game and hit a tiebreaking single in a three-run seventh that sent the Diamondbacks to a 7-3 win over the Cubs. Pinch hitter Andrew Young added a two-run homer in the ninth, helping Arizona deal Chicago its 24th loss in its last 34 games.

MLB-NEWS

Scherzer scratched

UNDATED (AP) — Washington Nationals injuries continue to mount.

Max Scherzer was scratched from Saturday’s start in Baltimore because of what the team described as mild right triceps discomfort.

Manager Dave Martinez said before the game that Scherzer had an clean MRI and is expected to make his next start. Jon Lester started Saturday in his place.

The pitching change comes a day after the Nationals shut down Stephen Strasburg, who has been sidelined since June because of a neck issue.

Elsewhere around the majors:

— The Mets say Rich Hill will made his team debut Sunday against the Blue Jays. Hill was acquired on Friday after going 6-4 with a 3.87 ERA in 19 starts for the Rays this season.

— Indians bench coach DeMarlo Hale ran the ballclub on Saturday after manager Terry Francona left the ballpark because of a lingering head cold. Francona conducted his pregame press conference before being sent home by the team’s medical staff.

NHL-DRAFT

Voracek to Blue Jackets, Avalanche sign Makar

UNDATED (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers have traded Jakub Voracek (VOHR’-ah-chehk) to the Columbus Blue Jackets for Cam Atkinson. Voracek returns to the team that drafted him in 2007.

It’s Philadelphia’s second major trade in two days after acquiring defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen (rihs-toh-LY’-nehn) from Buffalo for two high picks.

The Sabres continued their fire sale by trading forward Sam Reinhart to Florida for a goalie prospect and future first-round pick.

The Avalanche kicked off the day by signing top defenseman Cale Makar (mah-KAHR’) to a six-year, $54 million. Edmonton also completed a two-year, $4.4 million deal with goaltender Mike Smith.

PGA-3M OPEN

Tringale pulls ahead

BLAINE, Minn. (AP) — Cameron Tringale (trihn-GAH’-lee) is the third-round leader at the 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota, one stroke ahead of Gary Woodland and Maverick McNealy.

Tringale eagled the par-5 12th and had three birdies in a bogey-free round. He moved to 12 under with a 5-under 66, while Woodland carded a 67. McNealy followed a pair of 67s with a 68.

Pat Perez fired a 66 to move into an eight-way tie for fourth at minus-10. Jimmy Walker, Charl Schwartzal and Chaz Reavie also share fourth with Jhanattan Vegas, Ryan Armour, Cameron Champ and Roger Sloan.

GOLF-SENIOR BRITISH OPEN

Dodd leads Senior British Open

SUNNINGDALE, England (AP) — Stephen Dodd shot an outstanding 8-under 62 to take a two-stroke lead after three rounds of the Senior British Open. The 55-year-old Welshman made four birdies on the first five holes and nine on the day at Sunningdale to get to 11-under through 54 holes.

Jerry Kelly is second after a 68. Day 2 leader Darren Clarke slipped three strokes off the lead in the final senior major championship of the year.

LPGA-EVIAN CHAMPIONSHIP

Jeongeun Lee6 extends lead at Evian Championship to 5 shots

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France (AP) — The day after making golfing history by shooting a record 61 in a major, Jeongeun Lee6 extended her Evian Championship lead to five strokes with a 3-under-par 68.

She’s at 18 under overall after three rounds. Her nearest challenger at 13 under is teenage American Yealimi Noh, who carded a 4-under 67.

Former champion Lydia Ko posted a 68 and is one shot behind Noh.

NASCAR-HENDRICK PENALTIES

NASCAR penalizes Hendrick Motorsports

UNDATED (AP) — NASCAR has penalized the Hendrick Motorsports teams of reigning Cup champion Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman for engine allocation infractions at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Elliott’s No. 9 team and Bowman’s No. 48 were found in violation of a rule that covers engine assembly. Hendrick Motorsports said in a statement the violations were the result of an administrative error and were not intentional.

Competition officials also deducted 25 points from each team’s total in both the driver and team owner standings. Crew chiefs Alan Gustafson and Greg Ives were each fined $50,000.