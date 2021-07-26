Sports

OLYMPICS

TOKYO (AP) — Simone Biles and her U.S. squad trail the team representing the Russian Olympic Committee heading into Tuesday’s women’s gymnastics team final. Biles had a rare off day — off for her — in qualifications. She’s scheduled to compete in all five events in the finals.

Also on the Tuesday Olympic schedule:

— Katie Ledecky is seeking a second straight gold medal in the women’s 200-meter freestyle and then later will attempt to win the Olympic debut of the women’s 1,500-meter freestyle.

— Caeleb Dressel, who already has one gold medal in these Games, is expected to compete alongside Rio Olympic gold medalist Townley Haas and first-time Olympian Kieran Smith in the men’s 4×200 meter freestyle relay. Zach Harting and Gunnar Bentz are both expected to contend for Team USA in the men’s 200-meter butterfly.

— The U.S. women’s soccer team can advance to the quarterfinals with either a win or a draw over Australia.

— The U.S. women’s softball team will play Japan for the gold medal in a rematch of the 2008 final, the previous time softball was an Olympic sport. Japan won that game 3-1.

— The much-maligned U.S. men’s basketball team seeks its first win of the Olympics when it plays Iran in Group A play.

— The U.S. women’s water polo team continues its quest for a third consecutive gold medal in a match against Hungary.

MLB-PADRES-PIRATES TRADE

Pirates trade All-Star 2B Frazier to Padres

UNDATED (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have traded All-Star second baseman Adam Frazier to the playoff-contending San Diego Padres for three minor leaguers. Pittsburgh is sending approximately $1.4 million to the Padres in the deal.

Frazier was the National League starter in the All-Star Game. He leads the majors with 125 hits and is batting .324.

Pittsburgh is receiving infielder Tucupita Marcano, outfielder Jack Suwinski and right-hander Michell Miliano in the trade.

MLB-YANKEES-JUDGE

Judge takes step toward return

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees All-Star outfielder Aaron Judge and catcher Kyle Higashioka took another step in returning from the COVID-19 injured list by taking batting practice at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida. First baseman Luke Voit, on the IL with left knee inflammation, also took part in the workout at the Yankees’ spring training complex.

New York opens a key series Tuesday night in nearby St. Petersburg against Tampa Bay. Judge and Higashioka are expected back during the three-game set.

The Yankees started are nine games behind AL East-leading Boston and eight back of the Rays.

NFL-COLTS-REICH

Positive COVID test keeps Colts coach out for start of camp

WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) — Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich will miss the start of training camp after testing positive for COVID-19. General manager Chris Ballard made the announcement one day before players report in suburban Indianapolis and two days before the team holds its first practice. Ballard says Reich’s test came back late last week and that he has had no symptoms. While Reich is fully vaccinated, Ballard says it is unlikely Reich will return to practice until early next week.

Elsewhere in the NFL:

— The Cincinnati Bengals have given defensive end Sam Hubbard a four-year contract extension. Hubbard, a Cincinnati native who played at Ohio State, was entering the fourth season of his rookie deal. He was a third-round draft pick in 2018. He has played in played 44 career games and has 16 1/2 sacks, third most among all players from his draft class.

— Washington has signed star defensive tackle Jonathan Allen on the eve of training camp to a $72 million, four-year contract extension with a $30 million signing bonus. Allen was fourth on the team last season with 63 tackles and also had two sacks. Washington picked Allen 17th in the 2017 draft.

NHL-MOVES

Panthers sign Bennett to four-year deal

UNDATED (AP) — The Florida Panthers have signed restricted free agent forward Sam Bennett to a $17.7 million, four-year contract. Bennett put up 15 points in 10 regular-season games and was a point-a-game player in the playoffs since joining from Calgary at the trade deadline. The Panthers now need a new deal for Sam Reinhart after acquiring him from Buffalo.

In other moves around the NHL:

— New Jersey acquired defenseman Christian Jaros from San Jose for forward Nick Merkley, St. Louis re-signed Aussie Nathan Walker for two years and Jake Virtanen cleared unconditional waivers to move him closer to a buyout by Vancouver.