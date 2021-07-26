Sports

Osaka and Djokovic raise profile of tennis at Tokyo Games

TOKYO (AP) — Naomi Osaka has the hopes of the entire host nation resting on her. Novak Djokovic is attempting to accomplish something that no man has done before in tennis. Both players are after something special at the Tokyo Olympics and both produced convincing victories to reach the last 16 at Ariake Tennis Park. Osaka crushed winners off both wings seemingly at will in a 6-3, 6-2 victory over 49th-ranked Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland. Then Djokovic dispatched 48th-ranked Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany 6-4, 6-3. Djokovic is attempting to become the first man to win a Golden Slam by winning all four Grand Slam tournaments and Olympic gold in the same calendar year.

In other action at the Tokyo games:

— It took Canadian swimmer Maggie MacNeil a few seconds to realize she had finished first in the 100-meter butterfly because she doesn’t wear contacts or prescription goggles when she’s in the pool. MacNeil touched the wall and tried to focus in on the results board. Today’s medal was her second in two days in Tokyo and another sign of a revival for Canadian swimming.

— Kelsey Stewart homered leading off the seventh inning to cap a late rally that gave the United States a 2-1 victory over Japan to win the group stage at the Olympics and the right to bat last in the gold medal game. The U.S. trailed until Valerie Arioto’s RBI single in the sixth. Stewart hit the Americans’ first homer of the Olympics. Her drive just over the glove of leaping right fielder Yuka Ichiguchi sent U.S. players running onto the field with their second straight walkoff win.

— Sonja Vasic scored 16 points and Ana Dabovic keyed a late run to help Serbia beat Canada 72-68 in the Olympic women’s basketball opener for both teams. With the game tied at 58, Serbia scored nine of the next 11 points to take control. Dabovic was involved on all of them, hitting two 3-pointers and also having a nifty backwards pass over her head as she was driving the lane to a wide-open Aleksandra Crvendakic in the corner, who made another 3. Canada was able to get within two, but could get no closer. Nirra Fields finished with 19 points to lead Canada.

— Top-ranked New Zealand survived the first day of the Olympic rugby sevens tournament unscathed with back-to-back wins at the Tokyo Games. It was a vast improvement from Rio de Janeiro five years ago. The New Zealanders were among the top contenders at the Olympics in 2016 but were upset by Japan in their opening game. Fiji won the gold medal in Rio with an emphatic win over Britain in the final. The teams will meet in a rematch in Tokyo on Tuesday.

— Sofia Pozdniakova won an all-Russian fencing final 15-11 to take goal in women’s saber and consign teammate Sofya Velikaya to a third consecutive silver medal in the event. Pozdniakova is the daughter of Russian Olympic Committee president and four-time gold medalist Stanislav Pozdnyakov. He was watching in the arena. Russia is competing under the guise of the ROC at the Tokyo Games in the latest doping-related sanctions from the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

— Argentine Olympic fencer Maria Belen Perez Maurice had just been beaten in the women’s saber today when her long-time coach and partner Lucas Guillermo Saucedo turned the loss into a surprise marriage proposal. Saucedo held up a note for the cameras asking “Do you want to marry me” in Spanish while Perez Maurice was speaking to reporters. She accepted.

OLY-THE WEATHER FACTOR

Pandemic Olympics endured heat, and now a typhoon’s en route

TOKYO (AP) — The Tokyo Olympics have been delayed by the pandemic and then opened under oppressive heat, and now a typhoon is on the way. It’s forecast to disrupt at least some of the Games. The Japanese say not to worry because in U.S. terms, the incoming weather is just a mid-grade tropical storm. But archery, rowing and sailing have already adjusted their schedules in anticipation of heavy rain. The surfers, though, are hoping a storm brings some tasty waves to competition. All this comes after several days of extreme heat that required some athletes to take longer breaks and others to dose themselves with ice.

MLB

Padres getting All-Star 2B Frazier from Pirates

UNDATED (AP) — An already impressive Padres infield is about to get even better with the addition of All-Star second baseman Adam Frazier.

Pittsburgh has agreed to trade Frazier San Diego for three minor leaguers, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Sunday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced. The trade is pending physicals.

Pittsburgh is sending approximately $1.4 million to the Padres in the deal. Frazier was the National League starter in the All-Star Game this month. He leads the majors with 125 hits and is batting .324. He’ll join a potent Padres infield that includes Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado and Eric Hosmer.

Also in Major League Baseball:

— The Dodgers will be without All-Star right fielder Mookie Betts for at least a few more days. Betts was put on the 10-day injured list Sunday with right hip inflammation, with the move retroactive to Thursday. He last started on July 17 at Colorado and last appeared in a game Monday when he pinch-hit against San Francisco. The Dodgers had been avoiding an IL move for Betts, initially projecting him to return on Tuesday for the start of a three-game series at San Francisco.

— The NL East-leading Mets and Braves could stretch their pitching staffs this week as they play a doubleheader to begin a five-game series at Citi Field. Marcus Stroman (7-8, 2.59 ERA) is scheduled to start the opener for the Mets, who lead the Phillies by four games and the Braves by five. Mets ace Jacob deGrom is progressing in his recovery from tightness in his right forearm, but his next step hasn’t been determined yet.

GOLD CUP-JAMAICA-US

Hoppe’s 1st goal lifts US over Jamaica into Gold Cup semis

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Matthew Hoppe scored his first international goal on a header in the 83rd minute and the United States beat Jamaica 1-0 to reach the semifinals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup. Hoppe, making his second international appearance, nodded home a cross from Cristian Roldan, and the U.S. eliminated the 45th-ranked Reggae Boyz for the third straight Gold Cup. The 20th-ranked U.S. will play Qatar, an invited guest ahead of its hosting next year’s World Cup, on Thursday in Austin, Texas. It will be the 11th consecutive Gold Cup semifinal for the Americans, who beat Jamaica in the 2017 final.