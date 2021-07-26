Sports

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-BIG 12/SEC

Texas, Oklahoma ready to bolt Big 12

UNDATED (AP) — The Big 12 Conference will be losing Texas and Oklahoma. The question now is when.

The Longhorns and Sooners have taken the first formal step toward moving to the Southeastern Conference by notifying the Big 12 they would not be renewing an agreement that binds the league’s members through 2025.

The schools sent out a joint statement that made no mention of the SEC and said “the universities intend to honor their existing grant of rights agreements.” Those grant of rights agreements involve media rights and run concurrently with the conference’s TV contract with ESPN and Fox.

Texas and Oklahoma have been in discussions with the SEC about joining the league, though neither school nor the powerhouse conference has acknowledged that publicly.

The next step likely is a buyout between the two schools and the Big 12, a penalty cushioned by the revenue disparity between the Big 12 and SEC. Big 12 TV revenue was $34.5 million per school last year. The SEC announced an average payout to each of its members of $44.6 million in January.

OLYMPICS

Biles leads U.S. gymnastics contingent

TOKYO (AP) — Simone Biles and her U.S. squad trail the team representing the Russian Olympic Committee heading into Tuesday’s women’s gymnastics team final. Biles had a rare off day — off for her — in qualifications. She’s scheduled to compete in all five events in the finals.

Also on the Tuesday Olympic schedule:

— American Katie Zaferes won bronze in the women’s triathlon. Flora Duffy won the event, earning Bermuda’s first Olympic gold medal and its first medal of any kind since 1976.

— Katie Ledecky is seeking a second straight gold medal in the women’s 200-meter freestyle and then later will attempt to win the Olympic debut of the women’s 1,500-meter freestyle.

— Caeleb Dressel, who already has one gold medal in these Games, is expected to compete alongside Rio Olympic gold medalist Townley Haas and first-time Olympian Kieran Smith in the men’s 4×200 meter freestyle relay. Zach Harting and Gunnar Bentz are both expected to contend for Team USA in the men’s 200-meter butterfly.

— The U.S. women’s soccer team can advance to the quarterfinals with either a win or a draw over Australia.

— The U.S. women’s softball team will play Japan for the gold medal in a rematch of the 2008 final, the previous time softball was an Olympic sport. Japan won that game 3-1.

— The much-maligned U.S. men’s basketball team seeks its first win of the Olympics when it plays Iran in Group A play.

— The U.S. women’s water polo team continues its quest for a third consecutive gold medal in a match against Hungary.

MLB-BRAVES/METS

Braves take twinbill opener

NEW YORK (AP) — The Atlanta Braves are on track to pull within three games of first place in the NL East.

The Braves took the opener of a doubleheader in New York as Kyle Muller combined with two relievers on a five-hitter in a 2-0 shutout of the division-leading Mets. Muller limited the Mets to four hits and two walks over five innings for his second major league win. He also helped Atlanta score the first run with a single off losing pitcher Marcus Stroman in the third inning for his first major league hit. Joc Pederson followed with an RBI double.

MLB-NEWS

Judge takes step toward return

UNDATED (AP) — New York Yankees All-Star outfielder Aaron Judge and catcher Kyle Higashioka took another step in returning from the COVID-19 injured list by taking batting practice at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida. First baseman Luke Voit also took part in the workout at the Yankees’ spring training complex as he recovers from left knee inflammation.

New York opens a key series Tuesday night in nearby St. Petersburg against Tampa Bay. Judge and Higashioka are expected back during the three-game set.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— The Padres have announced their acquisition of All-Star second baseman Adam Frazier from the Pirates for three prospects. He leads the majors with 125 hits and is batting .324. Pittsburgh is receiving infielder Tucupita Marcano, outfielder Jack Suwinski and right-hander Michell Miliano in the trade.

NFL-NEWS

Waiting for Rodgers

UNDATED (AP) — It’s anyone’s guess as to whether three-time NFL Aaron Rodgers shows up at Green Bay Packers training camp this week. Even the team’s top executive isn’t sure.

Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy remains hopeful the quarterback will play for them this season, but says he doesn’t know whether Rodgers will arrive for the start of camp.

Murphy’s comments followed an NFL Network report that Rodgers has indicated to people close to him he does plan to play for the Packers this season. ESPN later reported that Rodgers and the Packers were close to an agreement that would include voiding the 2023 season from his contract.

The Packers’ camp opens on Wednesday.

Elsewhere in the NFL:

— Colts coach Frank Reich will miss the start of training camp after testing positive for COVID-19. General manager Chris Ballard says Reich’s test came back late last week and that he has had no symptoms. While Reich is fully vaccinated, Ballard says it is unlikely Reich will return to practice until early next week.

— The Bengals have given defensive end Sam Hubbard a four-year contract extension. Hubbard has played in played 44 career games and has 16 1/2 sacks, third most among all players from his draft class.

— Washington has signed star defensive tackle Jonathan Allen to a four-year, $72 million contract extension with a $30 million signing bonus. The former first-round selection was fourth on the team last season with 63 tackles and also had two sacks.

NHL-MOVES

Panthers sign Bennett to four-year deal

UNDATED (AP) — The Florida Panthers have signed restricted free agent forward Sam Bennett to a four-year, $17.7 million contract. Bennett put up 15 points in 10 regular-season games and was a point-a-game player in the playoffs after joining the Panthers from Calgary at the trade deadline. The Panthers now need a new deal for Sam Reinhart after acquiring him from Buffalo.

In other moves around the NHL:

— New Jersey acquired defenseman Christian Jaros from San Jose for forward Nick Merkley, St. Louis re-signed Aussie Nathan Walker for two years and Jake Virtanen cleared unconditional waivers to move him closer to a buyout by Vancouver.