Sports

OLYMPICS

With Simone Biles out, ROC wins women’s team gymnastics

TOKYO (AP) — Simone Biles says she will regroup Wednesday before deciding whether to defend her Olympic title in the all-around gymnastics final on Thursday.

Biles withdrew from Tuesday’s team final, after deciding following a shaky vault that she wasn’t in the right headspace to compete. Biles said later that she didn’t want to go into any of the events second-guessing herself.

With Biles looking on, her teammates took the silver medal, as the Russian Olympic Committee gymnasts won the gold.

The gold came a day after the ROC men’s team edged Japan for the top spot in the men’s final.

In other Olympic action Tuesday:

— Seventeen-year-old swimmer Lydia Jacoby of Alaska pulled off a stunning victory in the women’s 100-meter breaststroke, upsetting American teammate and defending champion Lilly King.

— U.S. swimmer Caeleb Dressel opened his individual Olympic program as the second-fastest qualifier in the 100-meter freestyle. Dressel already owns one gold medal in Tokyo, having led off the victorious 4×100 free relay on Monday. He is a candidate to swim the 4×200 free relay final on Wednesday.

— The host country’s superstar is out of the Tokyo Olympics. Naomi Osaka lost to former French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic 6-1, 6-4 in the third round of the Olympic tennis tournament. The second-ranked Osaka, who was born in Japan and grew up in the United States, struggled with her usually reliable groundstrokes.

— Japan won its second straight Olympic softball gold medal, beating the United States 2-0 in an emotional repeat of their 2008 victory in Beijing that again left the Americans in tears. Yukiko Ueno took a one-hitter into the sixth inning five days after her 39th birthday, and Japan snuffed out an American rally attempt with an acrobatic double play in the sixth inning.

— The U.S. women’s basketball team opened play with an 81-72 win over Nigeria that extended the Americans’ win streak at the Olympics to 50 games. A’ja Wilson scored 19 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in her debut.

— The United States made it through to the quarterfinals of the women’s Olympic soccer competition after a 0-0 draw with Australia. The Americans are looking to win a fifth Olympic gold medal in Tokyo.

— The expected Olympic showdown between the top two women’s volleyball teams in the world turned out to be a one-sided affair. The U.S. women swept defending gold medalist China in a pool-play match that left the Americans at the top of Pool B.

— A series of underdogs stole the show at the beginning of surfing’s historic Olympic debut but two of the sport’s most seasoned superstars took home the gold medals. Carissa Moore of the United States and Italo Ferreira of Brazil became the first Olympic surfing champions more than a century after the sport first tried to get on the program.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-CONFERENCE REALIGNMENT

Big 12′s Texas, Oklahoma make request to join powerhouse SEC

UNDATED (AP) — Texas and Oklahoma have made a request to join the powerhouse Southeastern Conference. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey says his league will consider the request in the “near future.”

A day after the Big 12 schools notified the league that they would not be extending an agreement that binds conference members to 2025, the schools publicly stated for the first time they want to join the SEC.

The SEC would grow to 16 teams with the additions of Texas and Oklahoma, half of which have won at least one national championship in football since 1980.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MLB-BREWERS-YELICH

Yelich tests positive

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich has tested positive for the coronavirus and is showing mild symptoms.

Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns says Yelich and utilityman Jace Peterson have been placed on the COVID-19 injured list. Yelich has been vaccinated against the virus. Stearns said Peterson went on the list due to contact tracing and hadn’t tested positive.

Stearns said Yelich will miss at least 10 days from the date of his positive test and that Peterson will miss at least even days.

The Brewers activated outfielder Lorenzo Cain from the injured list and called up infielder Pablo Reyes from Triple-A Nashville.

MLB-DODGERS-BAUER

Bauer’s administrative leave extended through Aug 6

NEW YORK (AP) — Trevor Bauer’s administrative leave has been extended by 10 days through Aug. 6 by Major League Baseball and the players’ association while the sport’s investigators check into allegations of sexual misconduct against the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher.

Bauer was placed on seven days’ paid leave on July 2 under the joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy adopted by MLB and the players’ union in 2015. MLB and the union have agreed to three extensions.

Police in Pasadena, California, and MLB are investigating allegations made against Bauer by a Southern California woman. Bauer’s representatives deny the allegations.

NHL-CAPITALS-OVECHKIN

Capitals re-sign Alex Ovechkin to $47.5M, 5-year contract

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin has re-signed with the Washington Capitals for $47.5 million over five years. Ovechkin will count $9.5 million against the salary cap through the 2025-26 season.

The Russian superstar captain and 2018 playoff MVP during Washington’s Stanley Cup run held off signing a new contract until after the Seattle expansion draft.

There was never any real chance Ovechkin would play for another NHL team. Ovechkin turns 36 in September. He’s fifth on the career goals list with 730 and sits 164 back of Wayne Gretzky for the record.

In other NHL activity:

— The Vegas Golden Knights have traded reigning Vezina Trophy-winning goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury to the Chicago Blackhawks. The return of a minor leaguer Mikael Hakkarainen indicates it was a salary dump. Fleury counts $7 million against the salary cap next season.

— Among other goalie moves around the NHL, Vancouver’s Braden Holtby and San Jose’s Martin Jones will become free agents after going on buyout waivers.

NFL-VIKINGS-DENNISON

Unvaccinated assistant coach will be adviser

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings and assistant coach Rick Dennison have found a solution for him to remain with the club despite his unvaccinated status. Strict NFL protocols prohibit him from interacting with players.

The 63-year-old Dennison will take a role as senior offensive advisor. He’ll do all of his collaboration with the staff virtually.

The Vikings promoted Phil Rauscher to fill Dennison’s offensive line coach position. Rauscher was Dennison’s assistant last season. Ben Steele was also hired as assistant offensive coach.

NFL-PACKERS-RODGERS

Rodgers arrives in Green Bay for start of training camp

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers has made it to Green Bay on the eve of the Packers’ first training-camp workout.

Rodgers was seen arriving at Lambeau Field on Tuesday morning, the day after NFL Network and ESPN had reported the reigning MVP was closing in on a deal that would keep him with the Packers this season. The Packers open training camp Wednesday.

Rodgers hadn’t participated in organized team activities this spring – a change from his usual offseason routine – and skipped the Packers’ mandatory minicamp.

NFL-DOLPHINS-HOWARD

Dolphins’ Howard reports despite unhappiness with contract

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard has joined the rest of the Miami Dolphins reporting for training camp after he sat out mandatory minicamp because he’s unhappy about his contract. Howard wants to renegotiate the $75.25 million, five-year extension he signed two years ago and there had been speculation he might hold out.

Last year Howard had 10 interceptions, the most in the NFL since 2007. He also led the league with 20 passes defended. But Miami’s other starting cornerback, Byron Jones﻿, has a bigger contract — an $82.5 million, five-year deal signed last year.

SOCCER-MAHOMES-SPORTING KC

Chiefs QB Mahomes becomes part of Sporting KC club ownership

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes has become part of MLS club Sporting Kansas City’s ownership group. The Chiefs quarterback and 2018 NFL MVP had his stake in the soccer team announced Tuesday.

Mahomes also is a part owner of baseball’s Kansas City Royals and his fiancée, Brittany Matthews, is a co-owner of the women’s soccer club Kansas City NWSL.

FOOTBALL PLAYER DEATH-GEORGIA

Georgia 15-year-old collapses, dies after football practice

MACON, Ga. (AP) — A 15-year-old high school football player died after collapsing at the first day of practice in middle Georgia.

Bibb County school district officials say Joshua Ivory of Macon’s Southwest High School went into distress Monday, leading coaches to call an ambulance. He later died at a hospital. No cause of death has been announced and an autopsy is planned.

Monday was the first day of practice for football teams statewide. Players aren’t allowed to practice in pads until Aug. 2 to help them get used to heat and physical exertion. Macon reached a high of 97 degrees late Monday afternoon.