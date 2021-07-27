Sports

OLYMPICS

With Simone Biles out, ROC wins women’s team gymnastics

TOKYO (AP) — The Russian Olympic Committee has won the gold medal in women’s gymnastics after U.S. star Simone Biles had to drop out with a medical issue. The ROC posted a team score of 169.528, ahead of the U.S. in second place at 166.096.

The gold came a day after the ROC men’s team edged Japan for the top spot in the men’s final.

USA Gymnastics did not specify the nature of Biles’ medical issue, saying in a statement she “will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions.”

Biles is scheduled to defend her Olympic title in the all-around final on Thursday. She also qualified for all four event finals later in the Games.

In other Olympic action:

— Seventeen-year-old swimmer Lydia Jacoby of Alaska pulled off a stunning victory in the women’s 100-meter breaststroke, upsetting American teammate and defending champion Lilly King.

— The streak of 12 straight gold medals for the U.S. men in the individual backstroke ended when a pair of Russians beat out defending Olympic champion Ryan Murphy in the 100-meter race.

— U.S. swimmer Caeleb Dressel opened his individual Olympic program as the second-fastest qualifier in the 100-meter freestyle. Dressel already owns one gold medal in Tokyo, having led off the victorious 4×100 free relay on Monday. He is a candidate to swim the 4×200 free relay final on Wednesday.

— The host country’s superstar is out of the Tokyo Olympics. Naomi Osaka lost to former French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic 6-1, 6-4 in the third round of the Olympic tennis tournament. The second-ranked Osaka, who was born in Japan and grew up in the United States, struggled with her usually reliable groundstrokes.

— Japan won its second straight Olympic softball gold medal, beating the United States 2-0 in an emotional repeat of their 2008 victory in Beijing that again left the Americans in tears. Yukiko Ueno took a one-hitter into the sixth inning five days after her 39th birthday, and Japan snuffed out an American rally attempt with an acrobatic double play in the sixth inning.

— The U.S. women’s basketball team opened play with an 81-72 win over Nigeria that extended the Americans’ win streak at the Olympics to 50 games. A’ja Wilson scored 19 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in her debut.

— The United States made it through to the quarterfinals of the women’s Olympic soccer competition after a 0-0 draw with Australia. The Americans are looking to win a fifth Olympic gold medal in Tokyo.

— The expected Olympic showdown between the top two women’s volleyball teams in the world turned out to be a one-sided affair. The U.S. women swept defending gold medalist China in a pool-play match that left the Americans at the top of Pool B.

— A series of underdogs stole the show at the beginning of surfing’s historic Olympic debut but two of the sport’s most seasoned superstars took home the gold medals. Carissa Moore of the United States and Italo Ferreira of Brazil became the first Olympic surfing champions more than a century after the sport first tried to get on the program.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Dodgers and Giants renew rivalry

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Dodgers and Giants are back at it, renewing their long-standing rivalry in San Francisco with left-hander Julio Urias on the mound for Los Angeles against Logan Webb in the opener of a three-game series. San Francisco took three of four at Dodger Stadium last week and leads the NL West by two games over the defending World Series champions.

Among the other games on the schedule:

— After losing three of four in Boston last weekend, the New York Yankees play another AL East rival on the road when they begin a critical three-game series at Tampa Bay. New York is facing some important decisions with Friday’s trade deadline looming. New York is 9 1/2 games behind AL East-leading Boston and eight back of the second-place Rays, but much closer in the hunt for the second AL wild card.

— All-Star second baseman Adam Frazier could make his San Diego debut when the Padres host Oakland. Frazier was traded from the last-place Pittsburgh Pirates to playoff-contending San Diego for three minor leaguers on Monday.

— The Texas Rangers try to snap a 12-game losing streak when they return home to start a two-game interleague series against Arizona. During their skid, the Rangers have completed 105 consecutive innings without even holding a lead.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-CONFERENCE REALIGNMENT

Texas, Oklahoma submit request to join powerhouse SEC

UNDATED (AP) — Texas and Oklahoma have submitted a request to join the Southeastern Conference, with SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey saying it would consider the request in the “near future.” A day after the Big 12 schools notified the league that they would not be extending an agreement that binds conference members to 2025, the schools publicly stated for the first time they want to join the powerhouse SEC.

NFL-PACKERS-RODGERS

Rodgers arrives in Green Bay for start of training camp

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers has made it to Green Bay on the eve of the Packers’ first training-camp workout.

Rodgers was seen arriving at Lambeau Field on Tuesday morning, the day after NFL Network and ESPN had reported the reigning MVP was closing in on a deal that would keep him with the Packers this season. The Packers open training camp Wednesday.

Rodgers hadn’t participated in organized team activities this spring – a change from his usual offseason routine – and skipped the Packers’ mandatory minicamp.

NFL-DOLPHINS-HOWARD

Dolphins’ Howard reports despite unhappiness with contract

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard has joined the rest of the Miami Dolphins reporting for training camp after he sat out mandatory minicamp because he’s unhappy about his contract. Howard wants to renegotiate the $75.25 million, five-year extension he signed two years ago and there had been speculation he might hold out.

Last year Howard had 10 interceptions, the most in the NFL since 2007. He also led the league with 20 passes defended. But Miami’s other starting cornerback, Byron Jones﻿, has a bigger contract — an $82.5 million, five-year deal signed last year.