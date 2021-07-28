Sports

OLYMPICS

Finke wins gold for U.S.

TOKYO (AP) — The U.S. Olympic team has found more gold in the pool.

Bobby Finke was the winner in the debut of the men’s 800-meter swimming freestyle event at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre. Finke was fourth on the final lap before turning on a dazzling burst of speed at the end of the 16-lap race, passing all three swimmers ahead of him to take the gold.

Finke’s winning time was 7 minutes, 41.87 seconds, just 0.24 ahead of Italy’s Gregorio Paltrinieri.

In other Olympic competition:

— American beach volleyball players Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponcil dispatched Kenya in just 25 minutes, the fastest women’s match since the Olympics adopted their current format. Claes and Sponcil coasted to a 21-8, 21-6 rout to improve to 2-0 and almost certainly clinch a spot in the knockout round of 16.

— Italian tennis player Fabio Fognini has apologized for yelling at himself with a homophobic slur during his three-set loss to Daniil Medvedev. Fognini writes in an Instagram story that the extremely hot conditions “affected his head” and that he “used a really stupid expression toward myself.”

OLYMPICS-TENNIS-DJOKOVIC-PRESSURE

Djokovic says pressure is part of being a professional

TOKYO (AP) — Novak Djokovic says “pressure is a privilege” with the topic of athletes’ mental health and pressure being discussed at the Olympics.

The top-ranked Serb was asked how he deals with the pressure of attempting to become the first man in tennis to achieve a Golden Slam. He says that “without pressure there is no professional sport” and adds that “if you are aiming to be at the top of the game you better start learning how to deal with pressure and how to cope with those moments.”

MLB-SCHEDULE

Astros win, A’s keep pace

UNDATED (AP) — The Houston Astros had no trouble maintaining their six-game lead over Oakland atop the American League West.

Yuli Gurriel (YOO’-lee gur-ee-EHL’) fell a triple shy of the cycle while driving in three runs to lead the Astros’ 11-4 pounding of the Mariners.

It was the 13th time this season Gurriel has had at least three hits. Carlos Correa also had three hits and Kyle Tucker homered for the Astros, who have won seven of their last nine games.

The Athletics kept pace as Sean Manaea (mah-NY’-ah) took a perfect game into the sixth inning and Matt Chapman smacked a three-run homer in a 10-4 blowout over the Padres. Manaea kept the Padres off the basepaths until he issued a one-out walk to Jurickson Profar (JUR’-ihk-suhn PROH’-fahr) and pinch-hitter Eric Hosmer then lofted a bloop single.

Elvis Andrus (AN’-droos) had three hits and two RBIs for the A’s, who split the two-game series.

In other major league action:

— Randal Grichuk (GRIH’-chuhk) belted a two-run homer and had three RBIs as the Blue Jays downed the Red Sox, 4-1 in Game 1 of a doubleheader. George Springer also went deep to back Robbie Ray, who allowed a run and five hits over six innings.

— The Red Sox turned the tables in Game 2 as rookie starter Tanner Houck struck out seven over four innings of a 4-1 decision over Toronto. Rookie Jarren Duran hit his first major league triple for the AL East leaders, an RBI drive in the fourth.

— Franmil (FRAHN’-meel) Reyes hit two of the Indians’ four home runs in a 7-2 victory over the Cardinals. Reyes’ second-inning blast bounced out of Progressive Field and almost dinged a bicyclist pedaling past on the street.

— The Tigers were outhomered 7-0 yet still managed to defeat the Twins, 17-14. Jeimer (jay’-mur) Candelario had three ribbies and Eric Haase (hahs) supplied a three-run double to help Detroit overcome Ryan Jeffers’ grand slam in a six-run fourth.

— The Brewers knocked off the Pirates, 7-3 as Lorenzo Cain and Luis Urias hit two-run doubles to support Adrian Houser’s five scoreless innings. Pittsburgh rookie Rodolfo Castro became the first player in major league history to homer with his first five big league hits when he went deep twice against Milwaukee’s bullpen.

— Outfielder Michael Conforto threw out the potential tying run at the plate in the ninth inning to preserve the Mets’ 2-1 victory over the Braves. Brandon Drury’s pinch-hit homer in the seventh inning helped the NL East leaders move five games ahead of Atlanta.

MLB-NEWS

Nats coronavirus outbreak causes postponement

UNDATED (AP) — Tonight’s game between the Philadelphia Phillies and Washington has been postponed after three more Nationals players and eight staffers tested positive for COVID-19.

The postponement was announced a little over an hour before the scheduled game time and comes a day after Nationals star Trea Turner exited the game against Philadelphia in the first inning following his positive test for the virus.

The move allows for additional testing and contact tracing among the Nationals, who also had their entire season-opening series postponed due to the coronavirus.

The game has been rescheduled as part of a straight doubleheader on Thursday.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— The Yankees’ inconsistent offense has been bolstered by the acquisition of outfielder Joey Gallo from the Rangers. A person familiar with the trade revealed it to The Associated Press, saying it is pending the approval of medical records for the players involved. The left-handed-hitting Gallo is batting .223 with 25 homers, 55 RBIs and a major league-leading 74 walks.

— The Athletics have acquired versatile but well-traveled outfielder Starling Marte from the Miami Marlins for left-hander Jesús Luzardo. The 32-year-old Marte is batting .306 with an .859 OPS and 22 stolen bases in 25 attempts. The Marlins will cover nearly all of his remaining contract for 2021, and he becomes a free agent after this season.

— The Brewers have landed All-Star third baseman Eduardo Escobar from the Diamondbacks for two prospects. The 32-year-old Escobar made his first All-Star game this season and is batting .246 with 22 homers.

— The Reds added some more help for their struggling bullpen by acquiring right-hander Mychal Givens from the Rockies pitching prospects Case Williams and right-hander Noah Davis. The 31-year-old Givens is due to be a free agent after the season.

— Second overall draft pick Jack Leiter has signed a deal with the Texas Rangers that includes a $7.9 million signing bonus. It is the largest signing bonus for a drafted pitcher in 10 years.

NHL-FREE AGENCY

Kraken land Grubauer, 2 forwards

UNDATED (AP) — The expansion Seattle Kraken bolstered their netminding on the first day of the NHL’s free agent signing period, inking former Colorado Avalanche netminder Philipp Grubauer to a six-year package worth $35.5 million.

Grubauer was a finalist for the Vezina (VEH’-zih-nuh) Trophy as the league’s top goaltender after going 30-9-1 with a 1.95 goals-against average and a .922 save percentage.

Seattle also added to its forwards by signing Jaden Schwartz and Alexander Wennberg.

In other NHL moves:

— Forward Brayden Point has taken an eight-year deal to remain with the Lightning. Point collected 48 points in 56 games during the regular season this year before providing 14 goals and 23 points in 23 playoff games for the Stanley Cup champs.

— The Devils have picked up one of the three marquee free agents by working out a seven-year, $63 million deal with Dougie Hamilton. He had 10 goals and 32 assists in 55 games last season and has 341 points in the regular season during his NHL career with Boston, Calgary and Carolina.

— Two-time Stanley Cup champion Blake Coleman signed a six-year deal with Calgary worth just under $30 million. Coleman had 11 points in 23 playoff games for the Cup-winning Lightning this year.

— Forward Mike Hoffman has accepted a three-year, $13.5 million package from the Canadiens. He’s now teammates with defenseman David Savard, who accepted Montreal’s four-year, $14 million package.

— The Predators are keeping forward Mikael Granlund around with a four-year, $20 million contract. Granlund has scored a team-high 24 goals since John Hynes was hired as head coach in January 2020.

— The Stars signed three-time All-Star defenseman Ryan Suter and former Stanley Cup champion goaltender Braden Holtby. Both veterans were recently bought out by their previous teams. Suter signed a four-year deal worth $14.6 million.

— Phillip Danault (da-NOH’) has signed a six-year, $33 million contract with the Kings. Danault helped the Canadiens reach the Stanley Cup Final this year.

— The Hurricanes have acquired defenseman Ethan Bear from the Edmonton Oilers for forward Warren Foegele (FOH’-gul). The team also signed defenseman Tony DeAngelo for one season and added netminders Frederik Andersen and Antti Raanta (AN’-tee RAHN’-tah) on two-year deals.

— The Ottawa Senators have signed head coach D.J. Smith to a two-year extension. The deal will keep the 44-year-old Smith behind the bench through the 2023-24 season

OLYMPICS-HOCKEY-SULLIVAN

Mike Sullivan would coach US hockey team for Winter Olympics

UNDATED (AP) — Mike Sullivan of the Pittsburgh Penguins has been named U.S. men’s hockey coach for the 2022 Olympics in Beijing should the NHL participate.

There is not a deal currently in place to send NHL players to the Olympics. Negotiations are ongoing.

NFL-PACKERS-RODGERS

Rodgers works out with Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — It was Festivus in Green Bay on Wednesday, and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers spent much of his nearly 32-minute news conference airing his grievances.

He explained why he stayed away from OTAs and mandatory minicamp. One of those reasons was his desire to serve as a recruiter and evaluator of free agents.

Rodgers also said the team didn’t have any plans for him beyond the upcoming season. He was also displeased by the way the team has allowed several star players to leave the team, some without any contract offer.

Rodgers wasn’t sure he’ll be a Packer beyond this season.

Elsewhere in the NFL:

— Quarterback Lamar Jackson has tested positive for COVID-19 and missed Baltimore’s first practice of training camp. Coach John Harbaugh announced Jackson’s positive test after practice Wednesday and said running back Gus Edwards also tested positive. He would not go into much more detail about either case.

— Deshaun Watson was on the field for the start of training camp with the Texans. The future of the quarterback is uncertain after he asked for a trade in January before 22 women filed lawsuits alleging that he sexually assaulted or harassed them in March. Houston police and the NFL are investigating the allegations, but no charges have been filed.

— Colts right tackle Braden Smith has signed a four-year contract extension that will make him one of the league’s highest-paid offensive linemen. A person with knowledge of the deal says Smith will make $72.4 million with $42 million guaranteed.

— Dolphins coach Brian Flores says he hopes to resolve a contract dispute with All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard, who has requested a trade. Flores says it’s still possible to keep Howard in Miami and happy about his situation.

— The Jets held their first practice of training camp without their hoped-for franchise quarterback. Zach Wilson remained unsigned Wednesday and is the only first-round draft pick to not have a deal done after San Francisco signed quarterback Trey Lance earlier in the day.

— Court records show that Titans wide receiver Julio Jones faces allegations of illegally harvesting and selling millions of dollars of cannabis in California. A California-based cannabis company has filed suit alleging that Jones, former Atlanta Falcons player Roddy White and White’s company have failed to report cannabis sales since March, estimating that the defendants have harvested and sold $3 million in cannabis per month.