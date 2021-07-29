Sports

OLYMPICS

Lee wins all-around gymnastics gold for U.S.

TOKYO (AP) — Sunisa Lee became the fifth straight American woman gymnast to claim the Olympic title in the women’s all-around. She edged Rebeca Andrade of Brazil in an entertaining and hotly contested final while Simone Biles watched from the stands.

Lee’s total of 57.433 points was just enough to top Andrade. The Brazilian earned the first gymnastics all-around medal by a Latin American athlete but missed out on gold when she stepped out of bounds twice during her floor routine.

Russian gymnast Angelina Melnikova earned bronze two days after leading ROC to gold in the team final.

In other Olympic action:

— American swimmer Caeleb Dressel claimed the first individual Olympic gold medal of his career. Dressel held off the defending Olympic champion, Australia’s Kyle Chalmers, in the 100-meter freestyle with a furious sprint to the wall. The winning time was an Olympic record of 47.02 seconds.

— A few hours later, Dressel returned to the pool to tie an Olympic record in preliminaries of the 100-meter butterfly. Dressel touched first in the last of eight heats with a time of 50.39 seconds, equaling the mark set by Singapore’s Joseph Schooling when he won gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

— China surprised the U.S. and Australia with a world-record performance in the women’s 4×200-meter freestyle relay.

— After anchoring the United States to a silver medal in the 4×200 free relay during the morning session, Katie Ledecky returned to the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in the evening to post the top qualifying time in the 800-meter freestyle — 8 minutes, 15.67 seconds. Another American, Katie Grimes, was the second-fastest qualifier. Ledecky will be going for her second gold medal of these games and sixth individual medal overall, which would be the most of any female swimmer.

— Allison Schmitt has entered rare territory with her swim in the women’s 4×200-meter freestyle relay. Schmitt became only the fourth American female swimmer to win 10 Olympic medals in her career. She earned a silver for her leadoff leg at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

— Bobby Finke of the United States captured gold in the debut of the men’s 800-meter swimming freestyle event.

— The U.S. women’s volleyball team won its third straight match at the Olympics and is assured of a spot in the quarterfinals. The Americans beat Turkey in their third pool play match to join Italy at 3-0 in Pool B.

— Novak Djokovic is into the medal rounds of the Olympic tennis tournament. The top-ranked Serb rolled past home favorite Kei Nishikori of Japan 6-2, 6-0 to reach the semifinals and extend his bid for a Golden Slam. Steffi Graf in 1988 is the only tennis player to achieve the Golden Slam by winning all four Grand Slam tournaments and Olympic gold in the same calendar year.

— American world-champion pole vaulter Sam Kendricks will miss the Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19. Kendricks’ dad posted on social media that his son had no symptoms but was informed while in Tokyo that he tested positive and was out of the competition.

MLB-WHITE SOX-INDIANS TRADE

AP source: Indians trading 2B Hernandez to White Sox

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations tells the AP that the Cleveland Indians are finalizing a trade that will send second baseman Cesar Hernandez to the AL Central-leading Chicago White Sox. The Indians are getting minor league pitcher Konnor Pilkington from the White Sox in return. The 31-year-old Hernandez is in his second year with the Indians, who trail the White Sox by 8 1/2 games.

MLB-YANKEES-GALLO

Boone confirms acquisition of Gallo

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — New York manager Aaron Boone confirms that the Yankees have acquired All-Star slugger Joey Gallo from the Texas Rangers. Gallo gives the heavily right-handed Yankees a much-needed powerful lefty bat. With switch-hitting center fielder Aaron Hicks hurt, second baseman Rougned Odor and outfielder Brett Gardner have been the only left-handed hitters to see substantial playing time. Gallo is hitting .223 with 25 homers, 55 RBIs and a major league-leading 74 walks. While he has played right field for Texas, Boone envisions Gallo playing a lot in left for the Yankees, who have Aaron Judge as their regular right fielder.