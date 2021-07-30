Sports

MLB-TRADES

Dodgers snare Scherzer, Turner from Nats

UNDATED (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have landed a pair of National League All-Stars as they try to catch the San Francisco Giants in the NL West.

The Dodgers were able to land ace Max Scherzer and shortstop Trea Turner from Washington for rookies Josiah Gray and catcher Keibert Ruiz, along with minor leaguers Gerardo Carrillo and Donovan Casey. Scherzer started for the NL in the All-Star Game and is 8-4 with a 2.76 ERA in 19 starts this season. Turner was batting .322 with 18 home runs, 49 RBIs and 21 stolen bases before testing positive for the coronavirus this week.

Meanwhile, fans at tonight’s Nationals-Cubs game will be hard-pressed to recognize players from either team.

While the Nats rid themselves of Scherzer and Turner, the Cubs were sending All-Star shortstop Javier Báez and pitcher Trevor Williams to the Mets for outfield prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong. Báez was batting .248 with 22 home runs and 65 RBIs through Thursday.

Chicago also shipped third baseman/outfielder Kris Bryant to the Giants for two minor leaguers. Bryant is batting .267 with 18 home runs and 51 RBIs.

The Cubbies moved their closer a few miles, sending Craig Kimbrel to the White Sox for second baseman Nick Madrigal and reliever Codi Heuer.

The Nationals have shed Scherzer, Turner, Kyle Schwarber, Josh Harrison, Brad Hand, Jon Lester, Yan Gomes (yahn gohmz) and Daniel Hudson from their roster within a 24-hour span. The Cubs have jettisoned Baez, Williams, Kimbrel, Anthony Rizzo and Ryan Tepera since Thursday.

In other trade activity as the deadline approached:

— The Red Sox grabbed right-hander Hansel Robles from Minnesota and left-hander Austin Davis from Pittsburgh in a pair of trades Friday. Boston sent utilityman Michael Chavis to the Pirates and minor league right-hander Alex Scherff to the Twins.

— The playoff-chasing Blue Jays have won the pursuit for All-Star pitcher José Berríos, getting the Minnesota right-hander for minor leaguers Austin Martin and righty Simeon Woods Richardson. Berríos was 7-5 with a 3.48 ERA in 20 starts for the Twins this season.

— The Yankees have acquired Angels starter Andrew Heaney for a pair of minor league hurlers.

— The Indians made their second significant trade in two days, sending outfielder Eddie Rosario to the Braves for infielder Pablo Sandoval.

— Freddy Galvis is back with the Phillies after being dealt by the Orioles for minor league right-hander Tyler Burch. Philadelphia also picked up pitchers Kyle Gibson and Ian Kennedy from the Rangers, along with pitching prospect Hans Crouse for rookie right-hander Spencer Howard and two other pitching prospects.

— The Braves again bolstered their depleted outfield by re-acquiring Adam Duvall from the Marlins for catcher Alex Jackson.

— The NL Central-leading Brewers picked up left-handed reliever Daniel Norris from the Tigers for minor league pitcher Reese Olson. Milwaukee also got reliever John Curtiss from the Marlins for minor league catcher Payton Henry.

— The Orioles have traded right-hander Shawn Armstrong to the Rays for cash.

MLB-NEWS

Castro banned 30 games under MLB policy; Nats to release him

UNDATED (AP) — Washington Nationals infielder Starlin Castro has been suspended for 30 games without pay and fined an undisclosed amount.

Castro was punished for violating Major League Baseball’s policy on domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse. He will also be ineligible for the postseason under the terms of the suspension and will be required to undergo evaluation and treatment.

Shortly after MLB announced the penalty, the Nationals said they would release Castro when the suspension concludes.

The 31-year-old Castro is a 12-year major league veteran and four-time All-Star who was in his second season with Washington.

Also around the majors:

— Mets ace Jacob deGrom is being shut down for at two more weeks because of inflammation in his right arm, making it unlikely he’ll rejoin the NL East leaders before September. Mets manager Luis Rojas said the two-time NL Cy Young Award winner didn’t throw Friday, a deviation from deGrom’s normal healthy routine of throwing every day. DeGrom is 7-2 with 1.08 ERA in 15 starts, striking out 146 in 92 innings.

OLYMPICS

Dressel, Manuel eye more medals

TOKYO (AP) — The final night of swimming at the Tokyo Games gives Caeleb Dressel and four-time Olympic medalist Simone Manuel more chances to collect hardware.

Dressel is a gold medal favorite in the men’s 50-meter freestyle and is the two-time reigning world champion. Manuel will compete in the women’s 50-meter freestyle, which she won silver in 2016 in Rio.

The U.S. is also expected to contend for the gold medal in the men’s and women’s 4x100m medley relay.

In the men’s 1,500 free, American Bobby Finke could take another medal after a surprising victory in the 800 free.

Also on tap in Tokyo:

— American Allyson Felix will attempt to pass Merlene Ottey of Jamaica as the female Olympian with the most track and field medals. Felix is competing in the mixed 4×400 relay and the women’s 100-meter dash following a spirited day of heats.

— Kevin Durant and the U.S. men’s basketball team face Czech Republic in its final game of group play. A win would also give the U.S. a chance at securing a top-four seed for the quarterfinals, thus allowing the Americans to avoid facing a group winner in the knockout stage before the semifinals.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-CONFERENCE REALIGNMENT

Texas, Oklahoma regents vote to accept invitation to SEC

UNDATED (AP) — Regents at Texas and Oklahoma have voted to accept invitations to the Southeastern Conference. The two Big 12 rivals will start competing in the SEC in 2025 unless a buyout can be reached between the two schools, the Big 12 and ESPN which owns the conference TV rights.

Texas and Oklahoma are bound to the Big 12 and its other eight members by a media rights agreement through the 2024-25 school year. Oklahoma President Joe Harroz says it had become apparent the Big 12 would be “last in line” for television networks among the power conferences when it came to landing a new TV deal. He says the effects of that include negative impacts on recruiting.

NFL-NEWS

Howard sits out Dolphins practice with injury

UNDATED (AP) — Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard did not practice Friday because of an ankle injury.

The All-Pro selection in 2020 jogged off the field after the team’s warmup Thursday before resurfacing some 40 minutes later and watching the end of practice from the sideline.

Howard took to Instagram on Tuesday night to request a trade over his displeasure about his contract.

Elsewhere in the NFL:

— Zach Wilson began his first training camp practice on a good note by heaving a pretty 40-yard pass to fellow rookie Elijah Moore for a big gain. The Jets quarterback spent much of the rest of his day shaking off the rust in a mostly shaky performance Friday after signing his contract Thursday.

— The Colts practiced Friday without two injured starters: quarterback Carson Wentz and center Ryan Kelly. Offensive coordinator Marcus Brady says Wentz injured his foot late in practice Thursday. Kelly has been diagnosed with a hyperextended elbow and is expected to miss a couple weeks.

NBA-NEWS

Antetokounmpo doesn’t need surgery

UNDATED (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks general manager Jon Horst says Giannis Antetokounmpo (YAH’-nihs an-teh-toh-KOON’-poh) doesn’t need any type of offseason procedure on his left knee.

The two-time MVP hyperextended the knee in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals. He sat out the last two games of that series but came back later in the postseason and earned NBA Finals MVP honors.

Elsewhere in the NBA:

— The Thunder have acquired forward Derrick Favors and a future first-round draft pick from the Jazz for a 2027 second-round pick and cash considerations. The 12-year NBA veteran has averaged 10.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.23 blocks in 24.7 minutes per game.

COLLEGE ATHLETICS-NCAA

NCAA prepares for major reforms

UNDATED (AP) — The NCAA Board of Governors is calling for a constitutional convention in November. It would be the first step toward launching dramatic reform in how the sprawling, multibillion-dollar enterprise of college sports is governed for years to come.

The decision comes in the wake of a stinging loss in the Supreme Court and radical changes to the way athletes can be compensated. That doesn’t include College Football Playoff expansion and major conference realignment already in motion.

The NCAA said it wants to “reimagine” how it manages the needs of its more than 450,000 athletes.

NHL-BLUE JACKETS-WERENSKI

Werenski stays put

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Columbus Blue Jackets are hanging onto their top defenseman after shedding several key stars.

Zach Werenski has accepted a six-year, $57.5 million package after collecting 20 points in 35 games last season. The organization also hopes that locking in the 24-year-old Werenski will help dispel the notion that Columbus isn’t able to attract elite young players and persuade them to stick around.