Sports

OLYMPICS-BILES

Biles withdraws from two more events

TOKYO (AP) — Simone Biles is taking a few more days off.

USA Gymnastics says Biles has decided to withdraw from the Olympic event finals in the vault and uneven bars. She continues to be evaluated daily to determine whether she’ll compete in the finals for floor exercise and balance beam.

Biles said she was putting her mental health first when she withdrew from the gymnastics team event after one rotation. She also decided not to compete in the all-around.

Biles was the defending Olympic champion in the vault.

OLYMPICS

Dressel golden again

TOKYO (AP) — American star Caeleb Dressel still has a shot at five gold medals.

Dressel is favored to win his third individual gold — and fourth overall — in the 50-meter freestyle Sunday before nine days of competition ends with the men’s 4×100 medley relay, an event the Americans have never lost at the Summer Games.

Dressel’s quest for six golds ended with a U.S. flop in the 4×100 mixed medley relay Saturday, though it was no fault of his own. In a new Olympic event that features two men and two women swimming in any order, Dressel was more than 8 seconds behind when he took over the anchor leg in last place. That was far too much of a deficit to make up and he touched in fifth. Britain took gold, with a world record of 3 minutes, 37.58 seconds.

On his own, Dressel set a world record in the 100-meter butterfly. He led right from the start and held off Hungary’s Kristof Milak to win in 49.45 seconds, breaking the mark of 49.50 that he set two years ago at the 2019 world championships.

Also in Tokyo:

— American Katie Ledecky finally got the better of Australia’s Ariarne (ar-ee-AHR’-nah) Titmus, winning the 800 meter freestyle. It’s Ledecky’s second goal medal in Tokyo and first defeat of Titmus. Ledecky finished up with two golds, two silver and a fifth-place finish.

— Simone Manuel’s Olympics are over after the American failed to qualify for the women’s 50 meter freestyle. Her time of 24.63 seconds was 11th-fastest, eliminating her from Sunday’s final.

— After initially being disqualified following the qualifying round, and then being reinstated, the American team had to settle for a bronze in the 4×400 mixed relay event. Poland was the surprise winner, with the Dominican Republic taking the silver, after also being reinstated. The U.S. team didn’t have Allyson Felix in the lineup. There was some thought Felix might run in the relay with a chance to win her record 10th Olympic medal.

— Elaine Thompson-Herah broke Florence Griffith Joyner’s 33-year-old Olympic record in the women’s 100 meters, crossing the line in 10.61 seconds to defend her title and lead a Jamaican sweep of the medals.

— Great Britain has won gold in the triathlon mixed relay, making it the winningest national team in the history of the sport. The U.S. took silver and France claimed bronze in the mixed relay at Odaiba Marine Park.

— Novak Djokovic is leaving the Olympics without a medal. The top-ranked Serb lost to Pablo Carreño Busta of Spain in the bronze-medal match of the tennis tournament. It was his third defeat in two days. Djokovic also lost in the mixed doubles semifinals with partner Nina Stojanovic. He then withdrew from the bronze medal match in mixed doubles citing a left shoulder injury.

— Red Sox prospect Triston Casas hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the fourth inning, Nick Allen also went deep and the United States rallied past defending champion South Korea 4-2 to finish the group stage of the Olympic baseball tournament with a 2-0 record. The United States plays Group A winner Japan Monday night in the start of a double-elimination second stage.

— Kevin Durant is now the leading men’s scorer in U.S. Olympic basketball history. Durant made a 3-pointer in the second quarter Saturday night against the Czech Republic to give him 337 points in his Olympic career, passing Carmelo Anthony.

— Brian Burrows and Madelynn Ann Bernau of the United States won the bronze medal match in mixed team trap shooting. They finished third in a shoot-off 3-2 after tying Slovakia with 42 targets each.

— China had another dominating day at the diving pool, taking the top two spots in the semifinals of the women’s 3-meter springboard. Americans Krysta Palmer and Hailey Hernandez also finished in the top 12 to advance to Sunday’s final.

— Hannah Roberts will have the top seed when BMX freestyle makes its Olympic finals debut. The 19-year-old from Indiana had a two-run seeding average of 87.70 to lead teammate Perris Benegas by 1.2 heading into Sunday’s finals.

— American BMX racer Connor Fields has been moved out of critical care unit at St. Luke’s International hospital a day after suffering a brain hemorrhage during a horrific qualifying crash. Fields was injured during his third qualifying run when he slammed into the first turn and was hit by two other riders.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Rays beat Sox in battle for AL East lead

UNDATED (AP) — Baseball’s tightest division race just got a little tighter.

Tampa Bay is within a half-game of the AL East-leading Red Sox after homers by Yandy Díaz, Mike Zunino and Randy Arozarena (ah-roh-zah-RAY’-nah) powered the Rays to a 7-3 win against Boston. Wander Franco added a two-run double while the Rays built a 6-2 lead by the fourth inning.

Four Rays relievers limited Boston to two hits in four scoreless innings.

In other major league action:

— The Blue Jays won their first game in Toronto since 2019 as Bo Bichette hit a two-run home run and Teoscar (tay-AHS’-kur) Hernandez added a solo shot in a 6-4 victory over the Royals. George Springer had three hits and an RBI in his first home game north of the border.

— Newly acquired Anthony Rizzo homered, singled and walked in his debut with the Yankees, a 3-1 decision over the Marlins. Rougned Odor (ROOG’-nehd oh-DOHR’) had two RBI and All-Star outfielder Joey Gallo went 0-for-4 with a walk in his first game since being sent to New York by the Rangers.

— Yoán (yoh-AHN’) Moncada homered among his three hits as the White Sox beat the Indians, 6-4 to take a nine-game lead in the AL Central. Chicago scratched its two runs in the eighth as Tim Anderson delivered a tiebreaking single and José Abreu was hit in the head by a pitch with the bases loaded.

— Chris Bassitt became the AL’s first 11-game winner of the season as he scattered six hits over seven innings of the Athletics’ 2-0 shutout of the Angels. Matt Chapman was mired in a 7-for-56 slump before his eighth-inning home run.

— The Astros won a battle of division leaders as José Altuve hit a grand slam in the sixth, one inning after putting Houston ahead with a solo homer in a 9-6 downing of the Giants. Aledmys (ah-LEHD’-mees) Diaz also homered and Framber Valdez struck out six over five innings for as Houston retained its 5 1/2-game lead over Oakland in the AL West.

— San Francisco’s lead in the NL West remains three games after the second-place Dodgers absorbed a 6-5 loss to the cellar-dwelling Diamondbacks on Asdrubal (as-DROO’-bul) Cabrera’s RBI double in the bottom of the 10th. Chris Taylor supplied a solo homer and a two-run triple after Arizona took a 3-0 lead.

— Logan Gilbert won his fifth straight decision and fellow rookie Jarred Kelenic hit a three-run homer in the Mariners’ 9-5 win against the Rangers. Gilbert allowed four runs and six overs over 5 2/3s innings to help Seattle win for the fifth time in seven games.

— Matt Harvey extended his shutout streak to 18 1/3 innings, and Pedro Severino homered twice as the Orioles downed the Tigers, 4-3. Harvey allowed six hits in 6 1/3 innings without walking a batter.

— The Reds downed the Mets, 6-2 as Joey Votto (VAH’-toh) homered for the seventh straight game, one off the major league record. Votto’s two-run shot snapped a 1-1 tie and prevented New York from adding to its 3 1/2-game lead in the NL East.

— The Pirates’ four-game skid is over after Wil Crowe and two relief pitchers combined on a one-hitter in a 7-0 rout of the Phillies. Gregory Polanco and Kevin Newman each had two hits and two RBIs as Pittsburgh prevented Philadelphia from cutting into their 3 1/2-game deficit in the NL East.

— Avisaíl (av-ih-sah-EEL’) García, Willy Adames (ah-DAH’-mehs) and Eduardo Escobar hit home runs to help the Brewers overcome Corbin Burnes’ worst start of the season in a 9-5 win over the Braves. One of García’s three hits was a three-run homer in Milwaukee’s fourth consecutive win, leaving the NL Central leaders seven games ahead of the Reds.

— Tommy Edman laced a three-run double and Wade LeBlanc tied a season high by tossing 5 2/3 innings to send the Cardinals past the Twins, 5-1. Edman’s bases-clearing double off Tyler Duffey broke a 1-all tie in the sixth.

— Josh Bell and Luis García homered for the Nats in a 4-3 decision over the Cubs. Paolo Espino pitched a career-high 5 1/3 innings, yielding his only run on Rafael Ortega’s double in the third.

— The Padres finished up a 9-4 loss to the Rockies after losing shortstop Fernando Tatis (tah-TEES’) to a partially dislocated left shoulder in the first inning. Ryan McMahon belted a grand slam and Jon Gray allowed two runs on four hits in seven innings, including Manny Machado’s two-run blast.

MLB-TRADES

Dodgers snare Scherzer, Turner from Nats

UNDATED (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have landed a pair of National League All-Stars as they try to catch the San Francisco Giants in the NL West.

The Dodgers were able to land ace Max Scherzer and shortstop Trea Turner from Washington for rookies Josiah Gray and catcher Keibert Ruiz, along with minor leaguers Gerardo Carrillo and Donovan Casey. Scherzer started for the NL in the All-Star Game and is 8-4 with a 2.76 ERA in 19 starts this season. Turner was batting .322 with 18 home runs, 49 RBIs and 21 stolen bases before testing positive for the coronavirus this week.

Meanwhile, fans at Friday’s Nationals-Cubs game probably were hard-pressed to recognize players from either team.

While the Nats rid themselves of Scherzer and Turner, the Cubs were sending All-Star shortstop Javier Báez and pitcher Trevor Williams to the Mets for outfield prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong. Báez was batting .248 with 22 home runs and 65 RBIs through Thursday.

Chicago also shipped third baseman/outfielder Kris Bryant to the Giants for two minor leaguers. Bryant is batting .267 with 18 home runs and 51 RBIs.

The Cubbies moved their closer a few miles, sending Craig Kimbrel to the White Sox for second baseman Nick Madrigal and reliever Codi Heuer.

The Nationals have shed Scherzer, Turner, Kyle Schwarber, Josh Harrison, Brad Hand, Jon Lester, Yan Gomes (yahn gohmz) and Daniel Hudson from their roster within a 24-hour span. The Cubs have jettisoned Baez, Williams, Kimbrel, Anthony Rizzo and Ryan Tepera since Thursday.

In other trade activity as the deadline approached:

— The Red Sox grabbed right-hander Hansel Robles from Minnesota and left-hander Austin Davis from Pittsburgh in a pair of trades Friday. Boston sent utilityman Michael Chavis to the Pirates and minor league right-hander Alex Scherff to the Twins.

— The playoff-chasing Blue Jays have won the pursuit for All-Star pitcher José Berríos, getting the Minnesota right-hander for minor leaguers Austin Martin and righty Simeon Woods Richardson. Berríos was 7-5 with a 3.48 ERA in 20 starts for the Twins this season.

— The Yankees have acquired Angels starter Andrew Heaney for a pair of minor league hurlers.

— The Indians made their second significant trade in two days, sending outfielder Eddie Rosario to the Braves for infielder Pablo Sandoval.

— Freddy Galvis is back with the Phillies after being dealt by the Orioles for minor league right-hander Tyler Burch. Philadelphia also picked up pitchers Kyle Gibson and Ian Kennedy from the Rangers, along with pitching prospect Hans Crouse for rookie right-hander Spencer Howard and two other pitching prospects.

— The Braves again bolstered their depleted outfield by re-acquiring Adam Duvall from the Marlins for catcher Alex Jackson.

— The NL Central-leading Brewers picked up left-handed reliever Daniel Norris from the Tigers for minor league pitcher Reese Olson. Milwaukee also got reliever John Curtiss from the Marlins for minor league catcher Payton Henry.

— The Orioles have traded right-hander Shawn Armstrong to the Rays for cash.

MLB-NEWS

Castro banned 30 games under MLB policy; Nats to release him

UNDATED (AP) — Washington Nationals infielder Starlin Castro has been suspended for 30 games without pay and fined an undisclosed amount.

Castro was punished for violating Major League Baseball’s policy on domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse. He will also be ineligible for the postseason under the terms of the suspension and will be required to undergo evaluation and treatment.

Shortly after MLB announced the penalty, the Nationals said they would release Castro when the suspension concludes.

The 31-year-old Castro is a 12-year major league veteran and four-time All-Star who was in his second season with Washington.

Also around the majors:

— Mets ace Jacob deGrom is being shut down for at two more weeks because of inflammation in his right arm, making it unlikely he’ll rejoin the NL East leaders before September. Mets manager Luis Rojas said the two-time NL Cy Young Award winner didn’t throw Friday, a deviation from deGrom’s normal healthy routine of throwing every day. DeGrom is 7-2 with 1.08 ERA in 15 starts, striking out 146 in 92 innings.

— Astros left-handed reliever Brooks Raley has been suspended for three games and fined by Major League Baseball for intentionally throwing at and hitting Seattle’s J.P. Crawford on Monday night. Raley appealed the penalty and can continue to pitch until the appeal process is completed.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-CONFERENCE REALIGNMENT

Texas, Oklahoma regents vote to accept invitation to SEC

UNDATED (AP) — Regents at Texas and Oklahoma have voted to accept invitations to the Southeastern Conference. The two Big 12 rivals will start competing in the SEC in 2025 unless a buyout can be reached between the two schools, the Big 12 and ESPN which owns the conference TV rights.

Texas and Oklahoma are bound to the Big 12 and its other eight members by a media rights agreement through the 2024-25 school year. Oklahoma President Joe Harroz says it had become apparent the Big 12 would be “last in line” for television networks among the power conferences when it came to landing a new TV deal. He says the effects of that include negative impacts on recruiting.

NFL-NEWS

Howard sits out Dolphins practice with injury

UNDATED (AP) — Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard did not practice Friday because of an ankle injury.

The All-Pro selection in 2020 jogged off the field after the team’s warmup Thursday before resurfacing some 40 minutes later and watching the end of practice from the sideline.

Howard took to Instagram on Tuesday night to request a trade over his displeasure about his contract.

Elsewhere in the NFL:

— Zach Wilson began his first training camp practice on a good note by heaving a pretty 40-yard pass to fellow rookie Elijah Moore for a big gain. The Jets quarterback spent much of the rest of his day shaking off the rust in a mostly shaky performance Friday after signing his contract Thursday.

— The Colts practiced Friday without two injured starters: quarterback Carson Wentz and center Ryan Kelly. Offensive coordinator Marcus Brady says Wentz injured his foot late in practice Thursday. Kelly has been diagnosed with a hyperextended elbow and is expected to miss a couple weeks.

NBA-NEWS

Antetokounmpo doesn’t need surgery

UNDATED (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks general manager Jon Horst says Giannis Antetokounmpo (YAH’-nihs an-teh-toh-KOON’-poh) doesn’t need any type of offseason procedure on his left knee.

The two-time MVP hyperextended the knee in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals. He sat out the last two games of that series but came back later in the postseason and earned NBA Finals MVP honors.

Elsewhere in the NBA:

— The Thunder have acquired forward Derrick Favors and a future first-round draft pick from the Jazz for a 2027 second-round pick and cash considerations. The 12-year NBA veteran has averaged 10.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.23 blocks in 24.7 minutes per game.

COLLEGE ATHLETICS-NCAA

NCAA prepares for major reforms

UNDATED (AP) — The NCAA Board of Governors is calling for a constitutional convention in November. It would be the first step toward launching dramatic reform in how the sprawling, multibillion-dollar enterprise of college sports is governed for years to come.

The decision comes in the wake of a stinging loss in the Supreme Court and radical changes to the way athletes can be compensated. That doesn’t include College Football Playoff expansion and major conference realignment already in motion.

The NCAA said it wants to “reimagine” how it manages the needs of its more than 450,000 athletes.

NHL-BLUE JACKETS-WERENSKI

Werenski stays put

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Columbus Blue Jackets are hanging onto their top defenseman after shedding several key stars.

Zach Werenski has accepted a six-year, $57.5 million package after collecting 20 points in 35 games last season. The organization also hopes that locking in the 24-year-old Werenski will help dispel the notion that Columbus isn’t able to attract elite young players and persuade them to stick around.