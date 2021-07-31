Sports

OLYMPICS

Ledecky and Dressel make history

TOKYO (AP) — Katie Ledecky has made more history for the U.S. in the pool. Ledecky won the 800-meter freestyle, finishing her grueling Olympic program with a third straight victory in a race she hasn’t lost since 2010. The 24-year-old Ledecky became the first female swimmer to earn six individual gold medals in her career. She won two golds and two silvers in Tokyo.

Meanwhile, Calaeb Dressel captured his third gold medal of the Tokyo Games — including two individual golds — with a world record in the 100-meter butterfly. On Sunday, Dressel is favored to win another individual gold in the 50-meter freestyle. He’ll also go in the men’s 4×100 medley relay, an event the Americans have never lost.

The Olympic debut of the 4x-100-meter mixed medley relay lived up to its promise of utter chaos and unpredictability. And when Caeleb Dressel dived in, the Americans were so far back, he had no chance to win. In the end, Britain emerged with a gold medal and a world record. China claimed silver and Australia took bronze. The Americans finished fifth, ensuring that Dressel will not be able to win six golds in Tokyo.

In other action at the Olympics:

— Elaine Thompson-Herah made history on the track. Thompson-Herah broke Florence Griffith Joyner’s 33-year-old Olympic record in the women’s 100 meters, crossing the line in 10.61 seconds to defend her title and lead a Jamaican sweep of the medals in the event.

— After initially being disqualified following the qualifying round, and then being reinstated, U.S. runners had to settle for a bronze in the 4×400 mixed relay event. Poland was the surprise winner, with the Dominican Republic taking the silver, after also being reinstated. The U.S. team didn’t have Allyson Felix in the lineup. There was some thought Felix might run in the relay with a chance to win her record 10th Olympic medal.

— The U.S. men’s basketball team is headed to the quarterfinals at the Tokyo Games. Jayson Tatum scored 27 points, Kevin Durant added 23 and the U.S. defeated the Czechs 119-84 to clinch a berth in the knockout stage.

— Novak Djokovic is leaving the Tokyo Olympics without any medals. The top-ranked Djokovic lost his cool and abused his racket several times during a 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-3 loss to Pablo Carreño Busta of Spain in the bronze medal match of the tennis tournament.

— Red Sox prospect Triston Casas hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the fourth inning, Nick Allen also went deep and the United States rallied past defending champion South Korea 4-2 to finish the group stage of the Olympic baseball tournament with a 2-0 record. Nick Martínez, who left the major leagues for Japan after the 2017 season, struck out nine in five innings. Scott McGough, Edwin Jackson, Anthony Gose and David Robertson finished a five-hitter for the Americans, who struck out 14. The United States plays Japan on Monday night in the start of a double-elimination second stage.

— Xander Schauffele (ZAN’-dur SHOW’-flee) is 18 holes away from a gold medal, and the podium still feels a long way off. Schauffele, a 27-year-old American golfer whose mother was raised in Japan, didn’t have a lot go his way until he finished on a strong note to keep his one-shot lead. Japanese star Hideki Matsuyama (hih-DEH’-kee maht-soo-YAH’-mah) is right behind him.

— BMX rider Connor Fields has been transferred from the intensive care unit at a Tokyo hospital to a high-level care wing one day after a horrific crash during the semifinals of the Olympic race left him laying motionless on the asphalt. The 28-year-old from Las Vegas sustained a brain hemorrhage in the crash, and the Olympic neurosurgeon is on standby in case surgery is needed to relieve pressure on his brain. But USA Cycling says the most recent CT scan showed no additional brain injury.

— Simone Biles is taking a few more days off. USA Gymnastics says Biles has decided to withdraw from the Olympic event finals in the vault and uneven bars. She continues to be evaluated daily to determine whether she’ll compete in the finals for floor exercise and balance beam.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Springer 2 HRs, Manoah wins in return, Blue Jays beat KC 4-0

UNDATED (AP) — George Springer hit two home runs, Alek Manoah pitched seven dominant innings and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Kansas City Royals 4-0 for their third straight win. Activated off the 10-day injured list before the game, Manoah allowed just two singles.

The rookie right-hander hadn’t pitched since July 9 after slipping on the dugout steps and hurting his back in Toronto’s first series following the All-Star break. Manoah retired 16 straight batters in between the pair of hits.

Springer jumped on Mike Minor’s first pitch of the game and hit it into the second deck in left field, the 40th leadoff homer of his career. Springer connected for a two-run drive in the third.

MLB-NEWS

Marlins manager Don Mattingly tests positive for COVID-19

MIAMI (AP) Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be away from the team while it continues its series against the New York Yankees. The 60-year-old Mattingly experienced mild symptoms when he arrived at the park in Miami. Mattingly was vaccinated in mid-April. The team says his case is isolated.

The remainder of the coaching staff and players underwent rapid antigen testing and all tested negative. Bench coach James Rowson will manage the club during Mattingly’s absence.The Marlins were one of the teams deeply affected by the COVID-19 pandemic last season.

An outbreak during the first week of the 60-game schedule caused 19 positive cases with players and coaches quarantined for six days. The outbreak resulted in nine days without games.

NFL-WASHINGTON-VIRUS OUTBREAK

Washington All-Pro guard Brandon Scherff in virus protocol

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Washington All-Pro guard Brandon Scherff is going on the NFL’s COVID-19 reserve list.

Scherff and fellow offensive lineman David Sharpe became the fifth and sixth players at the NFL team’s training camp to go into virus protocol. Roughly 60% of Washington’s players are fully vaccinated. That mark ranks last in the league.

Coach Ron Rivera has expressed concerns about how virus-related absences will affect the team’s performance. Rivera is immune deficient after undergoing treatment last year for a form of skin cancer.

Receiver Curtis Samuel and defensive lineman Matt Ioannidis are among the other Washington players on the COVID-19 list.

NFL-COLTS-HUNDLEY

Colts sign quarterback Brett Hundley after Wentz’s injury

WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts have signed veteran quarterback Brett Hundley, one day after the team said Carson Wentz would be out indefinitely with an injured foot.

Hundley has played for Green Bay, Arizona and Seattle. He has played in 18 games and started nine in his six-year career. He brings a stabilizing presence to a team that started training camp with four quarterbacks. Wentz, however, was the only one to have thrown an NFL pass.

Indy also signed defensive tackle Joey Ivie.

Elsewhere in the NFL:

— Marcus Maye was hoping for a long-term contract extension in the offseason. He instead got a whole lot of uncertainty. The New York Jets safety received the franchise tag in March, but he and the team failed to reach an agreement on a deal before the deadline on July 15. That means Maye will play on the tag amount of $10.6 million this season and then everything is up in the air beyond that. The Jets could try to negotiate with Maye on an extension after the season. They could also choose to place the franchise tag on him again, preventing him from becoming a free agent. Or he could also try to force a trade.

NHL MOVES

Rangers extend Reaves

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers agreed to terms with enforcer Ryan Reaves on a contract extension through the 2022-23 season. They acquired him from the Vegas Golden Knights for a 2022 third-round pick as part of their ongoing quest to get bigger and tougher.

The back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning also completed two more items on their offseason checklist by signing restricted free-agent forwards Taylor Raddysh and Boris Katchouk to three-year contracts. Only Ross Colton, who scored the only goal in the clinching game of the final, remains unsigned.

Dallas re-signed forward Joel Kiviranta to a two-year deal worth $2.1 million.