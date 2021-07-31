Sports

OLYMPICS

Men’s 100 highlights Olympic slate

TOKYO (AP) — There will be a new fastest man of the Olympics crowned in a few hours when the 100-meter dash is run without Usain (yoo-SAYN’) Bolt in the finals for the first time since 2008.

The favorite to claim the gold is American sprinter Trayvon Bromell, a 26-year-old from St. Petersburg, Florida. The race closes out a busy night at Olympic Stadium.

Medals are also set to be handed out in the women’s 100-meter hurdles and the men’s long jump.

Also on tap:

— U.S. gymnast and newly minted Olympic all-around champion Sunisa Lee will be looking to add to her medal haul in the uneven bars final. Americans Jade Carey and MyKayla Skinner are medal threats in the vault finals. Medals will also be handed out in men’s floor exercise, pommel horse and still rings.

— The U.S. women’s basketball team will continue the quest for a seventh consecutive gold medal as Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi lead the Americans against France in the final game of group play.

— Germany’s Alexander Zverev will play Karen Khachanov of the Russian Olympic Committee in the gold medal men’s tennis match.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Giants overpower Astros

UNDATED (AP) — The San Francisco Giants and Houston Astros have split the first two games in the battle of major league division leaders.

The Giants took Game 2 on Saturday by hitting four of their five home runs off Zack Greinke (GREHN’-kee) in an 8-6 victory over the AL West leaders.

Darin Ruf, Donovan Solano, Wilmer Flores and LaMonte (lah-MAHNT’) Wade Jr. connected off Greinke. Mike Yastrzemski (ya-STREHM’-skee) later added a round-tripper to help the Giants become the first team in the majors with 65 wins.

But the NL West leaders needed Brandon Crawford’s RBI single in the sixth to break a tie.

Aledmys (ah-LEHD’-mees) Díaz homered twice on his 31st birthday for the Astros, who lost in manager Dusty Baker’s return after serving a one-game suspension.

The Astros still own a 5 1/2-game lead over Oakland. The Giants entered the day three games ahead of the Dodgers.

In other major league action:

— Jaime Barria looked sharp in his second major league start, allowing six hits over 6 1/3 innings of the Angels’ 1-0 shutout of the Athletics. Los Angeles had gone 29 consecutive scoreless innings without scoring a run on Oakland until Shohei Ohtani (SHOH’-hay oh-TAH’-nee) lined an RBI double in the third inning. It was Ohtani’s 82nd RBI of the season, one behind Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the major league lead.

— Alek Manoah and George Springer led the Blue Jays to their third win in a row, 4-0 versus the Royals. Springer homered twice to back Manoah, who worked seven innings and retired 16 straight between the two hits he allowed. Springer jumped on Mike Minor’s first pitch of the game and added a two-run blast in his next at-bat.

MLB-NEWS

Mattingly tests positive for coronavirus

UNDATED (AP) — Marlins manager Don Mattingly has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be away from the team while it continues its series against the Yankees.

The 60-year-old Mattingly experienced mild symptoms when he arrived at the park for the game. The former Yankees star was vaccinated in mid-April.

The team says Mattingly’s case is isolated.

Bench coach James Rowson will manage the club during Mattingly’s absence.

There’s a growing coronavirus situation with the Brewers as pitchers Jake Cousins and Hunter Strickland have tested positive. Earlier this week, star outfielder Christian Yelich (YEH’-lihch) tested positive and was showing mild symptoms.

Reliever Jandel Gustave missed Saturday’s game at Atlanta due to contact tracing.

In other major league news:

— Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis (tah-tEES’) Jr. has been placed on the 10-day injured list, a day after partially dislocating his left shoulder for the third time this season. The NL’s starting shortstop in the All-Star game was injured while sliding awkwardly into third base in the first inning against the Rockies. San Diego also placed right-hander Chris Paddack on the IL with an oblique injury.

NFL-NEWS

Scherff in virus protocol

UNDATED (AP) — Washington All-Pro guard Brandon Scherff is going on the NFL’s COVID-19 reserve list.

Scherff and fellow offensive lineman David Sharpe became the fifth and sixth players at the NFL team’s training camp to go into virus protocol. Roughly 60% of Washington’s players are fully vaccinated. That mark ranks last in the league.

Coach Ron Rivera has expressed concerns about how virus-related absences will affect the team’s performance.

Also around the NFL:

— Browns running back Nick Chubb has agreed to a three-year, $36.6 million contract extension, according to a person familiar with the negotiations. Chubb has developed into one of the NFL’s best backs in three years and was entering the final season of his rookie contract. He rushed for 1,067 yards last season despite missing four games with a knee injury.

— The Colts have signed veteran quarterback Brett Hundley, one day after the team said Carson Wentz would be out indefinitely with an injured foot. Hundley has spent time with Green Bay, Arizona and Seattle, playing in 18 games and started nine in his six-year career.

NBA-CELTICS-MAVERICKS TRADE

Celtics get Richardson from Mavs for Brown

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics have acquired guard Josh Richardson from Dallas for promising young center Moses Brown, a move that gives the Mavericks more cap flexibility.

Richardson started 56 of his 59 games for the Mavs last season, providing 12.3 points and 2.8 assists per game.

Brown averaged 8.6 points and 8.9 rebounds in 43 games for Oklahoma City last season before coming to Boston in an offseason deal that sent Kemba Walker to the Thunder.

NHL-NEWS

Sharks’ Kane accused by wife of betting on own games

UNDATED (AP) — A two-time 30-goal scorer is being accused of betting on his own NHL games. Those allegations are coming from his spouse.

The league said it will investigate an allegation made by Evander Kane’s wife that the San Jose Sharks forward bet on his own games and has intentionally tried to lose for gambling profit.

Anna Kane wrote on Instagram: “How does the NHL let a compulsive gambling addict still play when he’s obviously throwing games to win money? Hmm maybe someone needs to address this.”

A Las Vegas Strip casino sued Kane in 2019, alleging he failed to repay a $500,000 gambling debt racked up during a playoff series against the Golden Knights.

In other NHL news:

— The Rangers have agreed to terms with enforcer Ryan Reaves on a contract extension through the 2022-23 season. They acquired him from the Golden Knights for a 2022 third-round pick as part of their ongoing quest to get bigger and tougher.

— Dallas has re-signed forward Joel Kiviranta to a two-year deal worth $2.1 million.