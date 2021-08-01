Sports

U.S. OLYMPICS

A look around the Olympics

UNDATED (AP) — Marcell Jacobs won the men’s Olympic 100-meter race Sunday night, crossing the line in 9.8 seconds to bring the sprint gold to Italy for the first time. Jacobs topped America’s Fred Kerley and Canada’s Andre DeGrasse to take the spot held for the past 13 years by the now-retired Usain Bolt.

Jacobs’ victory came only moments after his countryman, Gianmarco Tamberi, tied Qatari high jumper Mutaz Barshim for gold in the high jump. Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela broke a 26-year-old world record in the triple jump with a leap of 51 feet, 5 inches.

Sunisa Lee will have her carry-on stuffed with medals when she heads back to the United States. The 18-year-old Olympic gymnastics champion from Minnesota added a bronze in the uneven bars finals. Lee earned a silver in the team competition and gold in the all-around earlier in the games.

MyKayla Skinner took silver on vault. Skinner was added to the field when defending Olympic champion Simone Biles opted out of the competition to focus on her mental health. Skinner is retiring after the Games.

The event finals continue on Monday with the men’s vault and still rings finals and the women’s finals in floor exercise. Biles, the defending Olympic champion on the event, removed herself from the competition. The decision opened the door for first reserve Jennifer Gadirova to compete against her sister Jessica in the finals.

In swimming, American Caeleb Dressel and Australian Emma McKeon earned milestone medals at the Olympic pool before the race to determine the fastest man in the world took center stage. Dressel won two more gold medals to give him five in the Tokyo Olympics. He won the 50-meter freestyle and put the Americans ahead to stay in the 4×100 medley relay on their way to a world record.

McKeon became the first female swimmer to claim seven medals at one Olympics. One of the marquee events of the Games will be held later with the 100-meter dash.

Elsewhere around the Olympics:

— Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela set a world record with her final attempt to win the women’s triple jump gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Rojas finished the competition with a mark of 15.67 meters to break a record set in 1995.

— Kate Nye won a rare silver medal for the United States in weightlifting. The only U.S. weightlifting medals this century were gold for Tara Nott in 2000 in the first ever women’s Olympic competition, bronze for Cheryl Haworth the same year and a bronze for Sarah Robles in 2016.

— Xander Schauffele made a 4-foot putt on the final hole to win Olympic gold for the United States. Rory Sabbatini of Slovakia closed with a 61 to win silver, and C.T. Pan of Taiwan took the bronze in a seven-man playoff.

— The U.S. men’s volleyball team was eliminated after pool play at the Olympics for the first time since 2000 after losing in three sets to Argentina.

OLYMPICS-BELARUS SPRINTER

Belarus runner says team forcing departure

TOKYO (AP) — Belarus track sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya says her Olympic team officials tried to remove her from Japan in a dispute that led to a standoff Sunday evening at Haneda Airport in Tokyo. The Belarusian Sport Solidarity Foundation says the athlete did not board the flight and summoned Japanese police.

Tsimanouskaya, who is due to run in the Olympic 200-meter heats Monday, criticized Belarus team officials on her Instagram account. She said she’d been put in the 4×400 relay despite never racing the event.

An activist group supporting Krystsina Tsimanouskaya said she believed her life was in danger in Belarus. It said she would seek asylum with the Austrian embassy in Tokyo.

The Belarus National Olympic Committee has been led for more than 25 years by authoritarian state president Alexander Lukashenko and his son, Viktor. The BNOC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

MLB-NEWS

More players, staff test positive

UNDATED (AP) — Milwaukee pitchers Jake Cousins and Hunter Strickland have tested positive for COVID-19, a few days after star outfielder Christian Yelich (YEH’-lihch) got the virus and showed mild symptoms. A third reliever, Jandel Gustave, missed Saturday night’s game for the NL Central leaders at Atlanta due to contact tracing.

The Marlins are minus manager Don Mattingly after he tested positive for COVID-19. Mattingly experienced mild symptoms when he arrived at the Miami park for Saturday night’s game against the New York Yankees. The 60-year-old former Yankees star was vaccinated in mid-April.

RACING-F1

Ocon wins chaotic Hungarian GP, Hamilton takes F1 lead

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Frenchman Esteban Ocon won a chaotic Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday while an exhausted Lewis Hamilton finished third to take the Formula One championship lead from Max Verstappen by six points heading into the midseason break. Hamilton needed a check from the Mercedes team doctor after the race.

Verstappen was quick to express his frustration after being taken out on the first lap of a Formula One race for the second straight time and losing the championship lead. He finished 10th.

Norris was hit from behind by Hamilton’s teammate Valtteri Bottas and lurched into Verstappen. Two weeks ago Verstappen was knocked off track at the British GP two weeks ago by Hamilton and scored no points.

The race restarted in absurd fashion with only Hamilton on the grid, while others were changing their tires because the track had dried. Hamilton had to do the same a lap later and came out in last place, a couple of spots behind Verstappen.

NHL-SHARKS-KANE

Sharks’ Kane denies game-fixing allegations from wife

UNDATED (AP) — San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane has denied allegations his wife made on social media that he bet on NHL games, including against his own team. Kane responded to allegations made the previous day from the Instagram account of his wife, Anna. Kane says he has never bet on hockey games and never thrown a game.

The NHL is investigating the allegations and Kane says he will cooperate.

In a separate post, Anna Kane accused her husband of spending lavishly partying in Europe while asking her to sell her wedding ring to survive and wrote about not being able to afford baby formula for their child.

Evander Kane said the two are in the process of getting a divorce and called Anna Kane “mentally unwell.”