Sports

U.S. OLYMPICS

A look around the Olympics

UNDATED (AP) — Marcell Jacobs won the men’s Olympic 100-meter race Sunday night, crossing the line in 9.8 seconds to bring the sprint gold to Italy for the first time. Jacobs topped America’s Fred Kerley and Canada’s Andre DeGrasse to take the spot held for the past 13 years by the now-retired Usain Bolt.

Jacobs’ victory came only moments after his countryman, Gianmarco Tamberi, tied Qatari high jumper Mutaz Barshim for gold in the high jump. Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela broke a 26-year-old world record in the triple jump with a leap of 51 feet, 5 inches.

Sunisa Lee will have her carry-on stuffed with medals when she heads back to the United States. The 18-year-old Olympic gymnastics champion from Minnesota added a bronze in the uneven bars finals. Lee earned a silver in the team competition and gold in the all-around earlier in the games.

MyKayla Skinner took silver on vault. Skinner was added to the field when defending Olympic champion Simone Biles opted out of the competition to focus on her mental health. Skinner is retiring after the Games.

The event finals continue on Monday with the men’s vault and still rings finals and the women’s finals in floor exercise. Biles, the defending Olympic champion on the event, removed herself from the competition. The decision opened the door for first reserve Jennifer Gadirova to compete against her sister Jessica in the finals.

In swimming, American Caeleb Dressel and Australian Emma McKeon earned milestone medals at the Olympic pool before the race to determine the fastest man in the world took center stage. Dressel won two more gold medals to give him five in the Tokyo Olympics. He won the 50-meter freestyle and put the Americans ahead to stay in the 4×100 medley relay on their way to a world record.

McKeon became the first female swimmer to claim seven medals at one Olympics. One of the marquee events of the Games will be held later with the 100-meter dash.

Elsewhere around the Olympics:

— Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela set a world record with her final attempt to win the women’s triple jump gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Rojas finished the competition with a mark of 15.67 meters to break a record set in 1995.

— Kate Nye won a rare silver medal for the United States in weightlifting. The only U.S. weightlifting medals this century were gold for Tara Nott in 2000 in the first ever women’s Olympic competition, bronze for Cheryl Haworth the same year and a bronze for Sarah Robles in 2016.

— Xander Schauffele made a 4-foot putt on the final hole to win Olympic gold for the United States. Rory Sabbatini of Slovakia closed with a 61 to win silver, and C.T. Pan of Taiwan took the bronze in a seven-man playoff.

— The U.S. men’s volleyball team was eliminated after pool play at the Olympics for the first time since 2000 after losing in three sets to Argentina.

OLYMPICS-BELARUS SPRINTER

Belarus runner says team forcing departure

TOKYO (AP) — Belarus track sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya says her Olympic team officials tried to remove her from Japan in a dispute that led to a standoff Sunday evening at Haneda Airport in Tokyo.

Tsimanouskaya, who is due to run in the Olympic 200-meter heats Monday, criticized Belarus team officials on her Instagram account. She said she’d been put in the 4×400 relay despite never racing the event.

An activist group supporting Krystsina Tsimanouskaya said she believed her life was in danger in Belarus. It said she would seek asylum with the Austrian embassy in Tokyo.

Belarus’ neighbor, Poland, where many critics of the Minsk regime have come to live, offered help.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Berríos wins Toronto debut, Jays sweep Royals in return home

UNDATED (AP) — José Berríos (beh-REE’-ohs) pitched six shutout innings in his Toronto debut and the Blue Jays completed a three-game sweep in their first series north of the border since 2019, beating the Kansas City Royals 5-1.

Marcus Semien and Santiago Espinal homered to back Toronto’s big-name newcomer.

Acquired from Minnesota at the trade deadline Friday for two minor leaguers, Berríos allowed five hits. The two-time All-Star walked one and struck out seven, including four straight in the third and fourth innings. Kansas City loaded the bases with two out in the sixth, but Berríos ended his outing by striking out Edward Olivares and exited with a 5-0 lead.

In other MLB action:

— Willy Adames hit an early homer off Charlie Morton, Brett Anderson pitched 5 2/3 strong innings, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Atlanta Braves 2-1. The Brewers, who began the day with a seven-game lead in the NL Central, moved 20 games over .500 for the second time this season. They improved to 34-19 away from Milwaukee. Atlanta lost its ninth straight game and 12th of its last 13 when trying to reach .500.

— Kyle Gibson pitched into the seventh inning in his Phillies debut as Philadelphia avoided a series sweep by pounding the Pittsburgh Pirates 15-4. J.T. Realmuto got five of the Phillies’ 20 hits, with two doubles and four RBIs. Bryce Harper hit three of Philadelphia’s nine doubles and Jean Segura doubled twice and drove in three runs. The Phillies got Gibson and pitcher Ian Kennedy from Texas in a deadline deal Friday for rookie right-hander Spencer Howard and two other pitching prospects. The All-Star allowed two runs on five hits and struck out five in 6 2/3 innings.

— Brian Goodwin homered with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Chicago White Sox a 2-1 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Sunday. Goodwin hit a 3-1 pitch from Nick Wittgren over the wall in right for his sixth home run of the season. Liam Hendriks allowed just one hit in the ninth to complete a scoreless six-inning stint by the Chicago bullpen. Reynaldo Lopez allowed one hit in three innings followed by Aaron Bummer and Craig Kimbrel, who each worked a hitless inning. Chicago won two of three in the series to extend its AL Central lead to nine games. Myles Straw homered for the Indians.

— Yadiel Hernandez’s solo shot in the ninth inning — his second homer of the day — gave the Washington Nationals a 6-5 victory over the Chicago Cubs. Hernandez’s four-hit day helped the Nationals overcome three home runs by Rafael Ortega of the Cubs. Washington took two of three in this series against Chicago following trade deadline selloffs that scattered many of the players who helped both teams win the World Series recently. Ortega tied a franchise record for homers in a game, leading off with a shot to right-center before adding two-run blasts in the sixth and eighth.

— Adam Wainwright tossed seven effective innings and rookie Edmundo Sosa homered to help the St. Louis Cardinals to a 7-3 win over the Minnesota Twins. Wainwright allowed three runs and six hits in an 85-pitch stint. He struck out five and walked one in his 176th career victory. Sosa went 3 for 3, scoring twice and driving in two runs. Dylan Carlson, who also had three hits, and Tommy Edman each doubled twice for St. Louis, which has won four of six. Jorge Polanco homered for the Twins, who have lost four of five.

— Jonah Heim hit his second walk-off homer in as many games right after a tying, two-run shot from Andy Ibánez in the ninth inning, and the Texas Rangers rallied again to beat the Seattle Mariners 4-3. Heim and Ibánez both connected against reliever Erik Swanson. The right-hander hadn’t allowed a run since now-former Texas slugger Joey Gallo went deep against him in the same ballpark on May 8.

— Anthony Rizzo continued his remarkable debut for the Yankees with another key hit and New York completed a three-game sweep with a 3-1 victory over the Miami Marlins on Sunday. The paritsan New York crowd in Miami finally got to cheer when the Yankees had an eighth-inning rally highlighted by RBI singles from Rizzo and Aaron Judge. Rizzo singled home Brett Gardner for the game-tying run in his third game with the Yankees. The first baseman was acquired in a trade from the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline and hit a homer in each of his first two games with New York before Sunday’s clutch hit.

— Eric Haase hit a two-run double in a three-run first inning and the Detroit Tigers went on to a 6-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles. Detroit earned a split of the four-game series, improving to 30-24 at home this season. The Tigers tied a major league record with 59 home losses in 2019, baseball’s most recent full season. Erasmo Ramirez pitched two scoreless innings to pick up his first major league win since Sept. 3, 2018, when he beat the Orioles as a member of the Seattle Mariners.

MLB-NEWS

More players, staff test positive

UNDATED (AP) — Milwaukee pitchers Jake Cousins and Hunter Strickland have tested positive for COVID-19, a few days after star outfielder Christian Yelich (YEH’-lihch) got the virus and showed mild symptoms. A third reliever, Jandel Gustave, missed Saturday night’s game for the NL Central leaders at Atlanta due to contact tracing.

The Marlins are minus manager Don Mattingly after he tested positive for COVID-19 with experienced mild symptoms.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— The New York Mets have failed to sign their top pick from last month’s amateur draft, Vanderbilt pitcher Kumar Rocker, over concern about his medical scans. New York selected Rocker with the 10th overall pick and will receive an extra selection in next year’s amateur draft, the pick after the 10th choice, because of their failure to sign the 21-year-old right-hander. The Mets lost the $4,739,900 slot value available for draft signings that was assigned to Rocker’s pick.

— The Mets have placed infielder Luis Guillorme on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain. New York made the move a day after Guillorme scored the tying run as a pinch-runner in a comeback victory over the Cincinnati Reds. The Mets recalled right-hander Geoff Hartlieb from Triple-A Syracuse.

— Boston Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale will make a fifth minor league rehab start later this week for Triple-A Worcester as he moves closer to pitching in the majors for the first time since August 2019. Sale had Tommy John surgery in March 2020. Recently acquired slugger Kyle Schwarber, currently sidelined by a hamstring injury, will take part in an off-day workout Monday in Detroit and is nearing a rehab assignment.

RACING-F1

Ocon wins chaotic Hungarian GP, Hamilton takes F1 lead, Vettel DQ

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Frenchman Esteban Ocon has won a chaotic Hungarian Grand Prix while an exhausted Lewis Hamilton moved up from third to second in the race after Sebastian Vettel’s disqualification. The surprise DQ extended Hamilton’s Formula One championship lead over Max Verstappen to eight points heading into the midseason break.

Verstappen placed ninth. He was taken out early on by Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas in a first-lap crash that caused Bottas and four others to retire.

Ocon finished ahead of Aston Martin’s Vettel. But stewards then disqualified Vettel over a fuel sample issue.

NHL-NEWS

‘Hey Chicago’: Fleury commits to playing for Blackhawks

UNDATED (AP) — Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury has committed to playing for the Blackhawks this season, setting aside his reservations about leaving Vegas. The Blackhawks posted a video on their Twitter account of Fleury standing in front of a small jet, saying he’s ready to get to work. Fleury spent a few days contemplating his future after being traded to Chicago by the Golden Knights last week. The 36-year-old Fleury had hoped to finish his career with Vegas, where he played the past four seasons.

Elsewhere in the NHL:

— San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane has denied allegations his wife made on social media that he bet on NHL games, including against his own team. Kane responded to allegations made the previous day from the Instagram account of his wife, Anna. Kane says he has never bet on hockey games and never thrown a game. The NHL is investigating the allegations and Kane says he will cooperate. Kane says he is getting a divorce and called Anna Kane “mentally unwell.”