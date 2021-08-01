Sports

UNDATED (AP) — One of the best rivalries on the track moves into the spotlight on Day 10 of the Tokyo Games. It takes a step closer to a big finish when United States teammates Sydney McLaughlin and Dalilah Muhammad size each other up in the semifinals of the women’s 400-meter hurdles.

Each time they’ve met at a big competition, the record has fallen. Muhammad set the mark at nationals in 2019 and then again at the world championships in Doha. McLaughlin put her name at the top of the list with her race at the U.S. Olympic trials last month.

OLYMPICS-BELARUS SPRINTER

Belarus runner says team forcing departure

TOKYO (AP) — Belarus track sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya says her Olympic team officials tried to remove her from Japan in a dispute that led to a standoff Sunday evening at Haneda Airport in Tokyo.

Tsimanouskaya criticized Belarus team officials on her Instagram account, saying she had been put in the 4×400 relay despite never racing the event. She is due to run in the Olympic 200-meter heats Monday,

An activist group supporting her said she believed her life was in danger in Belarus. It said she would seek asylum with the Austrian embassy in Tokyo.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Giants beat Astros, Dodgers keep pace

UNDATED (AP) — The Giants were able to retain their three-game lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West, with a little help from one of San Francisco’s newest acquisitions.

Kris Bryant homered in his Giants debut as they took the rubber match of their three-game set with the Astros, 5-3. Bryant was greeted by chants of “KB, KB, KB” when he trotted onto the field for pregame warmups and received a standing ovation before his first at-bat. He fanned in his initial at-bat, then went deep in the third inning.

Darin Ruf had three hits including a home run and two RBIs. Brandon Crawford and Donovan Solano both added two hits to help San Francisco improve to a major league-best 66-39.

Houston’s lead in the AL West is down to 4 1/2 games over Oakland.

The Dodgers kept past as Albert Pujols (POO’-hohlz) doubled home three runs to cap a five-run second that highlighted a 13-0 trouncing of the Diamondbacks. Mookie Betts homered in his return from the injured list and finished with two hits.

Jose Urias (oo-REE’-uhs) became the majors’ second 13-game winner of the season, allowing nothing but four singles over five innings.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— The Padres coasted to an 8-1 win over the Rockies as Ha-Seong Kim homered and drove in three runs. Kim and Jake Cronenworth delivered two-run doubles in a first inning to give San Diego a 4-0 lead. Cronenworth had three hits as the Padres earned a four-game split.

— Yan Gomes (yahn gohmz) slammed a two-run homer in his Athletics debut and fellow newcomer Starling Marte went 3-for-5 with three stolen bases in an 8-3 thumping of the Angels. Former 37-th-round draft pick Daulton Jefferies earned his first major league victory, allowing three runs and three hits in five innings. Matt Olson smacked his 28th home run, a three-run clout in the third inning.

— The Rangers pulled out a 4-3 win over the Mariners on Jonah Heim’s second walk-off homer in as many games. Heim’s ninth-inning blast came right after a tying, two-run shot from Andy Ibánez (ih-BAHN’-yehz). According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Heim is the first Texas player with walk-off homers in consecutive games and the first rookie to do it in the majors.

— The White Sox earned a 2-1 win over the Indians on Brian Goodwin’s walk-off homer with one out in the ninth. Liam Hendriks allowed one hit in the ninth to complete a scoreless six-inning stint by the Chicago bullpen. The Indians didn’t score after Myles Straw’s home run leading off the third.

— José Berríos (beh-REE’-ohs) tossed six shutout innings in his Toronto debut and the Blue Jays completed a three-game sweep in their first series north of the border since 2019, 5-1 over the Royals. The two-time All-Star walked one and struck out seven, including four straight in the third and fourth innings. Marcus Semien and Santiago Espinal homered to back Toronto’s big-name newcomer.

— Shut out heading into the eighth inning, the Yankees completed a three-game sweep with a 3-1 victory at Miami. New York trailed 1-0 until Anthony Rizzo and Aaron Judge hit RBI singles in the eighth. Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara limited the Yanks to two hits and a walk over seven shutout innings.

— Willy Adames (ah-DAH’-mehs) hit a first-inning homer and Brett Anderson pitched into the sixth inning as the Brewers took the rubber match of their three-game set in Atlanta, 2-1. Anderson gave up four hits and a run over 5 2/3s, leaving him 2-0 with a 1.72 ERA in his last four starts. Lorenzo Cain singled and scored in the fifth to make it 2-0, helping Milwaukee maintain its seven-game lead over Cincinnati in the NL Central.

— Rookie Max Schrock was terrific as Joey Votto’s replacement at first base, going 5-for-5 with a homer, two RBIs and three runs scored in the Reds’ 7-1 downing of the Mets. Vladimir Gutierrez allowed just three hits over seven innings, blanking the Mets until Jeff McNeil’s home run in the sixth inning. New York is 3-5 on its homestand and 8-9 since the All-Star break, leaving the Mets with a 3 1/2-game lead over the Phillies atop the NL East.

— Kyle Gibson made his Phillies debut and worked into the seventh inning inning of a 15-4 dismantling of the Pirates. J.T. Realmuto (ree-al-MOO’-toh) furnished five of the Phillies’ 20 hits, with two doubles and four RBIs. Bryce Harper hit three of Philadelphia’s nine doubles and Jean Segura drove in three runs as the Phils avoided a three-game sweep.

— Rookie Edmundo Sosa was 3-for-3 with a homer and two RBIs for the Cardinals in a 7-3 downing of the Twins. Adam Wainwright gave up three runs over seven innings of his 176th career win. Dylan Carlson also had three hits and Tommy Edman doubled twice as St. Louis won for the fourth time in six games.

— The Nationals earned a 6-5 win over the Cubs behind Yadiel Hernandez, whose second homer of the afternoon was a solo shot that won the game in the bottom of the ninth. Hernandez’s four-hit day helped the Nationals overcome three home runs by Rafael Ortega of the Cubs. Ortega tied a franchise record for homers in a game, leading off with a shot to right-center before adding two-run blasts in the sixth and eighth.

— Eric Haase doubled home a pair in a three-run first that kickstarted the Tigers’ 6-2 win over the Orioles. Erasmo Ramirez pitched two scoreless innings to pick up his first major league win since Sept. 3, 2018. The Tigers are 30-24 in Detroit after losing a major league-leading 59 home games in 2019.

MLB-NEWS

Mets off their Rocker

UNDATED (AP) — The Mets have failed to sign their top pick from last month’s amateur draft. The team was concerned about medical scans on Vanderbilt pitcher Kumar Rocker, who was taken with the 10th selection. New York will receive an extra selection in next year’s amateur draft, the pick after the 10th choice, because of their failure to sign the 21-year-old right-hander.

Also, the Mets have placed infielder Luis Guillorme (gee-OHR’-may) on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain. Guillorme was injured while scoring the tying run as a pinch-runner in a comeback victory over the Reds on Saturday.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale will make a fifth minor league rehab start later this week for Triple-A Worcester as he moves closer to pitching in the majors for the first time since August 2019. Recently acquired slugger Kyle Schwarber, currently sidelined by a hamstring injury, will take part in an off-day workout Monday in Detroit and is nearing a rehab assignment.

RACING-F1

Ocon wins chaotic Hungarian GP, Hamilton takes F1 lead, Vettel DQ

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Frenchman Esteban Ocon has won a chaotic Hungarian Grand Prix while an exhausted Lewis Hamilton moved up from third to second in the race after Sebastian Vettel’s disqualification. The surprise DQ extended Hamilton’s Formula One championship lead over Max Verstappen to eight points heading into the midseason break.

Verstappen placed ninth. He was taken out early on by Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas in a first-lap crash that caused Bottas and four others to retire.

NHL-NEWS

Fleury commits to playing for Blackhawks

UNDATED (AP) — Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury has committed to playing for the Blackhawks this season, setting aside his reservations about leaving Vegas. The Blackhawks posted a video on their Twitter account of Fleury standing in front of a small jet, saying he’s ready to get to work.

Fleury spent a few days contemplating his future after being traded to Chicago by the Golden Knights last week. The 36-year-old Fleury had hoped to finish his career with Vegas, where he played the past four seasons.

Elsewhere in the NHL:

— Sharks forward Evander Kane has denied allegations his wife made on social media that he bet on NHL games, including against his own team. Kane says he has never bet on hockey games and never thrown a game. The NHL is investigating the allegations and Kane says he will cooperate. Kane says he is getting a divorce and called Anna Kane “mentally unwell.”