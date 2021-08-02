Sports

OLYMPICS

American gymnast Simone Biles to return for balance beam finals

TOKYO (AP) — U.S. gymnast Simone Biles plans to compete in the balance beam finals in a few hours.

Just a little over a week ago, the 24-year-old Biles stepped away from competition to focus on her mental health. Biles said she was dealing with the “twisties,” what happens when an athlete loses his or her awareness in the air.

Biles had opted out of the finals in the all-around, floor exercise, uneven bars and vault.

The men’s horizontal and parallel bars will also be decided.

Also on tap in Tokyo:

— The US men’s basketball team has a quarterfinal matchup against Spain. The Americans knocked off the Czech Republic and Iran by a combined 89 points following a tournament-opening loss to France

— It will be a big night at Olympic Stadium for American hurdlers Sydney McLaughlin and Dalilah Muhammad. They are expected to race each other for the gold in the 400-meter hurdles.

— The women’s golf tournament begins with Americans Nelly Korda, Jessica Korda, Danielle Kang and Lexi Thompson headlining the 60-player field.

BELARUS-ATHLETE

Poland gives visa to Belarus Olympian

TOKYO (AP) — Poland has granted a visa to a Belarusian Olympic sprinter who said she feared for her safety and that her team’s officials tried to force her to fly home.

A Polish Foreign Ministry official says the runner (Krystsina Tsimanouskaya) received a humanitarian visa from the Polish embassy in Tokyo.

The standoff apparently began after she criticized how officials were managing her team. That set off a massive backlash in state-run media back home, where authorities relentlessly crack down on government critics.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Indians top Blue Jays

TORONTO (AP) — The Cleveland Indians have handed the Blue Jays their first home loss since the team was allowed to return to Toronto.

The Jays followed a series sweep of the Royals with a 5-2 loss to the Indians in 10 innings. Amed Rosario singled home the tiebreaking run and scored on a two-run homer by Jose Ramirez.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 34th home run for the Blue Jays.

MLB-BREWERS

Brewers bring back Axelrod

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers picked up a reliever and lost another on Monday.

The NL Central leaders have acquired John Axford from the Blue Jays for $1 as the 38-year-old right-hander continues his comeback attempt. Axford hasn’t pitched in the major leagues since 2018 and began this season as a studio analyst on the Blue Jays’ television broadcast crew. He signed a minor league contract in June and went 1-0 with an 0.84 ERA in nine relief appearances for the Blue Jays’ Triple-A Buffalo affiliate.

All-Star closer Josh Hader has joined the growing collection of Brewers on the COVID-19 injured list. Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Hader reported contact with someone experiencing “COVID-like symptoms.”

Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich (YEH’-lihch) and pitchers Jake Cousins, Jandel Gustave and Hunter Strickland already had been placed on the COVID-19 list over the last few days.

NFL-NEWS

Wentz out for as long as 12 weeks

UNDATED (AP) — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is expected to miss 5 to 12 weeks because a broken left foot.

Coach Frank Reich says doctors found Wentz had broken the foot years ago, probably in high school, and that a piece of bone came loose when he hurt the foot last Thursday.

For now, Indy plans to use Jacob Eason as the starter. Eason was a fourth-round draft pick in 2020 and has not appeared in an NFL game — regular season or preseason.

In other news from the NFL training camps:

— Bills general manager Brandon Beane told The Associated Press he is giving himself before the start of the regular season to negotiate a long-term extension with quarterback Josh Allen before putting off discussions until next year. Beane wouldn’t specify an exact date in saying the two sides have agreed to suspend talks before Week 1 so as not to serve as a distraction for the fourth-year starter, whose rookie contract runs through the end of the 2022 season. The Bills bought themselves time by picking up Allen’s fifth-year option at $23 million in May.

— Dolphins receiver Preston Williams joined three tight ends already on the team’s COVID-19 reserve list. Tight ends Mike Gesicki, Cethan Carter and Adam Shaheen went on the list Sunday. The Dolphins didn’t say whether the players tested positive or entered protocol because of contact tracing.

— Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith is out indefinitely with a knee sprain. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner was listed as week-to-week on the injury report, so his status for Philadelphia’s preseason opener against Pittsburgh on Aug. 12 is uncertain.

— The Giants have announced the re-signing of running back Alfred Morris, who was second on the team in rushing with 238 yards despite playing just nine games for Big Blue.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-NEWS

Saban’s new deal peaks at 11.5 mil

UNDATED (AP) — Alabama coach Nick Saban will make $11.5 million in the final year under a new eight-year contract that’s worth at least $84.8 million.

The university has released details of Saban’s previously announced deal, after the board of trustees’ compensation committee formally approved it.

Saban has won a record seven national championships and is set to make $8.7 million this year with annual raises of $400,000.

Also in college football:

— LSU quarterback Myles Brennan needs surgery to repair what coach Ed Orgeron called a severe left arm injury. Brennan is a fifth-year senior competing to regain the starting job he lost to injury a season ago. Brennan’s injury to his non-throwing arm means sophomore Max Johnson will enter the start of fall camp Friday with the inside track to start LSU’s season opener Sept. 4 at UCLA.

— The player considered to be the top quarterback prospect in the class of 2022 says he is skipping his senior year of high school in Texas and plans to enroll at Ohio State for the upcoming semester after completing his high school course work this summer. Five-star recruit Quinn Ewers says his decision was influenced by Texas rules which prohibit him from earning money from endorsement and sponsorship deals.